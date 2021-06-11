BREAKING NEWS
DOJ to Launch Internal Investigation Into Trump Administration Spying on Prominent Democratic Members of Congress
The Inspector General of the Dept. of Justice has announced it will launch an investigation into the DOJ spying on prominent Democratic members of Congress during the Trump administration’s time in office. Those incidents include obtaining subpoenas for communications data from at least 12 people, including lawmakers, their staff members, family members, and at least one minor child.
Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr, according to a New York Times report Thursday, were central to these incidents of spying tasking place.
Among those targeted by Sessions and Barr were Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff (photo) and Eric Swalwell, both of California.
Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Axios reports, made the announcement Friday.
Horowitz was first appointed to that position by President Barack Obama.
The announcement says the investigation will include DOJ’s similar efforts on members of the media.
“The DOJ Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is initiating a review of DOJ’s use of subpoenas and other legal authorities to obtain communication records of Members of Congress and affiliated persons, and the news media in connection with recent investigations of alleged unauthorized disclosures of information to the media by government officials. The review will examine the Department’s compliance with applicable DOJ policies and procedures, and whether any such uses, or the investigations, were based upon improper considerations. If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider other issues that may arise during the review.”
BREAKING NEWS
Democrats Demand Barr and Sessions Testify – Threaten Subpoenas Over DOJ ‘Gross Abuse of Power’
Two top Senate Democrats are demanding former Trump Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr testify before the Judiciary Committee after a New York Times bombshell report revealed both had the Dept. of Justice spy on House Democrats, including lawmakers, their staffs, family members, and at least one minor child.
“The revelation that the Trump Justice Department secretly subpoenaed metadata of House Intelligence Committee Members and staff and their families, including a minor, is shocking,” Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin said in a joint statement Friday, as The Hill reports. “This is a gross abuse of power and an assault on the separation of powers. This appalling politicization of the Department of Justice by Donald Trump and his sycophants must be investigated immediately by both the DOJ Inspector General and Congress.”
The two Democrats added that in addition to Sessions and Barr “other officials who were involved must testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath. If they refuse, they are subject to being subpoenaed and compelled to testify under oath.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
