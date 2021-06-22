Neo-Nazi Shared Plot With Followers to Use Snipers to Bring America ‘To Its Knees’: Report

Falwell Jr. “has claimed Granda — once a pool boy, business partner and friend to the family — had extorted the couple, which Granda has denied.”
Liberty University “honed in on those claims in its lawsuit, stating Falwell breached his fiduciary duty to the school by not disclosing ‘Granda’s extortive threats’ while negotiating a 2019 employment agreement that included a $1.5 million raise and a $2.5 million severance package. Beyond that, it alleges Falwell damaged the school’s reputation and donor base through a series of ‘indiscretions’ in recent years, along with his ‘personal impairment by alcohol.'”
Falwell in his court filing says the “rehashing of these events and protected defamation of Falwell through litigation serves one mission — ruining Falwell’s reputation through mischaracterization of events and public shaming through out-of-context pictures filed in a public complaint.”
His “response to the lawsuit states he had no duty to tell the university about private matters and the university failed to prove legal elements of the business conspiracy it alleged against him.”