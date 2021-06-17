Connect with us

RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

GOP Congressman: FBI ‘Participated’ in Insurrection to ‘Entrap’ Harmless Protestors and ‘Frame the MAGA Movement’

Published

on

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is demanding the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Justice tell Congress what they know about their own alleged “participation” in Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection, which led to at least seven deaths. Gohmert falsely claims the attack on the U.S. Capitol – which in reality was an attempted coup designed to overturn a free and fair election – was instead a “monumental entrapment scheme used as a pretext to imprison otherwise harmless protestors” and used to “frame the entire MAGA movement as potential domestic terrorists.”

News organization The Recount calls Gohmert’s assertions “a bullshit baseless conspiracy theory.”

The Texas Republican congressman, explained on Thursday on the floor of the House that his “friend,” Fox News white supremacist host Tucker Carlson “covered this last night,” called the conspiracy theory “really disturbing… because we don’t like to see government agents stirring up trouble or find that there are criminal acts that would not likely have occurred had not the federal government been participating.”

Having no evidence that January 6 was an “inside job,” which is what Gohmert is asserting, he goes on to make up possible scenarios, again, without any basis in fact.

“Whether they were actual agents, or an undercover agents, or informants that were working for the federal government. But this is scary stuff this is, This is kind of third world stuff, this is not only third world stuff but this is like Putin-like kind of activity. So, if there were federal agents that were involved on January 6, we really need to know what the FBI knew and when they knew it, and not only that, we need to know how much participation did any of our federal friends either at DOJ, FBI, or any of the Intel Community, what kind of role were they playing?”

It’s almost like he is demanding Speaker Pelosi form a Special Committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

Jerry Falwell Jr.: I Had No Responsibility to Tell Liberty University About My Personal Life

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 4, 2021

By

Jerry Falwell, Jr. is asking  a court to dismiss a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against him by his former employer, Liberty University, the Christian conservative evangelical college founded by his father.

The suit, worth more than $40 million, is merely a tool to embarrass and publicly shame him, Falwell says. He claims university officials are using it as a vehicle to keep his affairs in the public eye.

The lawsuit, Falwell claims, according to the Lynchburg News & Advance, focuses “in large part on an affair between Falwell’s wife, Becki, and a young man named Giancarlo Granda that Jerry Falwell Jr. has made public statements about.”

Granda has repeatedly claimed that not only did Falwell know about his wife’s affair with Granda, often described in the  media as their “pool boy,” Falwell Jr. participated in some of the liaisons, as a voyeur.

Falwell Jr. “has claimed Granda — once a pool boy, business partner and friend to the family — had extorted the couple, which Granda has denied.”

Related: ‘Pool Boy’ Breaks Down Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘Predatory Behavior’ in CNN Interview

Liberty University “honed in on those claims in its lawsuit, stating Falwell breached his fiduciary duty to the school by not disclosing ‘Granda’s extortive threats’ while negotiating a 2019 employment agreement that included a $1.5 million raise and a $2.5 million severance package. Beyond that, it alleges Falwell damaged the school’s reputation and donor base through a series of ‘indiscretions’ in recent years, along with his ‘personal impairment by alcohol.'”

Falwell in his court filing says the “rehashing of these events and protected defamation of Falwell through litigation serves one mission — ruining Falwell’s reputation through mischaracterization of events and public shaming through out-of-context pictures filed in a public complaint.”

His “response to the lawsuit states he had no duty to tell the university about private matters and the university failed to prove legal elements of the business conspiracy it alleged against him.”

 

Image via Shutterstock

Continue Reading

RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

Leaked Messages Implicate White Nationalist Rep. Paul Gosar in Plot to Disrupt Biden Arizona Win Using Proud Boys

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 2, 2021

By

Messages leaked to the Washington Post implicate Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in a plot to create a so-called “Brooks Brothers Riot” in his home state to block President Joe Biden’s victory.

Woodrow Johnston, the vice president of political consultancy McShane LLC, told an undercover liberal activist posing as a Trump supporter that Gosar wanted to use the far-right Proud Boys gang to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election in Arizona.

“We might need to do the same here in Nevada,” Johnston added in his message.

The protests that Johnston organized remained peaceful and did not actually disrupt vote counting.

Even so, Johnston’s boss, Rory McShane, distanced his consulting firm from efforts to organize protests against certifying the election.

“I was unaware of these texts, but I know Mr. Johnston was not working on behalf of any client or organization,” he said. “Our management team has met with Mr. Johnston. I’m confident he sees the error of what he did.”

Gosar’s office claimed that the Trump-loving Arizona congressman was not in contact with Johnston and denied coordinating any election-related protests.

The original “Brooks Brothers Riot,” which took place in Florida more than two decades ago, was organized by Republican campaign operatives who successfully disrupted the vote recount in the Miami-Dade County election office after the 2000 presidential election.

Continue Reading

RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn: I Did Not Call for a Coup Despite What That Video Appears to Show

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 31, 2021

By

Fired former Trump National Security Advisor and retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn is now denying he ever called for a violent Myanmar military-style coup in the U.S., despite numerous reports and video that appear to show or say he did.

Flynn reportedly told a QAnon audience in Dallas Sunday night that a deadly Myanmar-style coup “should happen here” in the United States, according to CNN, which carefully said he “appeared to endorse a Myanmar-style coup in the United States on Sunday.”

The Daily Beast reports Flynn “told a QAnon conference this weekend that he supports a violent military coup in the U.S.”

Newsweek reports Flynn “said that a Myanmar-like military coup “should happen” in the U.S.”

An attendee, according to video, had asked Flynn, “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”

“No reason. I mean, it should happen here,” Flynn said, as Go Local Prov and others reported.

Here’s the video:

On the social media platform Telegram, an account allegedly belonging to Flynn said: “Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.”

Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.

Flynn now appears to suggest his words were misinterpreted or manipulated.

I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America).

The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols posted a copy of Flynn’s denial, and wrote: “People can watch the video and decide for themselves.”

Nichols, who is also a U.S. Naval War College professor, also posted this:

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.