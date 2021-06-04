Nadler Says McGahn ‘Shed New Light’ on Trump Obstruction of Justice but Gaetz Claims ‘We’ve Learned Nothing New’

After a 19-month legal battle House Democrats were finally able to interview former Trump White House Counsel Don McGahn about the Mueller Report on Friday. The interview lasted six hours and just recently concluded.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in a statement announced McGahn testified “at length” and that Trump, “increasingly fearful and unhinged about his own liability, attempted to obstruct the Mueller investigation at every turn.”

“Mr. McGahn was clearly distressed by President Trump’s refusal to follow his legal advice, again and again, and he shed new light on several troubling events today,” Nadler added.

The Washington Post reports McGahn “detailed for the House Judiciary Committee how former president Donald Trump attempted to stymie a federal probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election — bombshell revelations that might once have fueled additional impeachment charges, were they not already public and had it not taken more than two years for Democrats to secure his testimony.”

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who sits on the Committee, appeared on camera late Friday and told reporters, “We’ve learned nothing new.”

“My perception of the events is that Mr. McGahn is unable to identify any unlawful conduct on the part of the president or any other member of the president’s administration.”

The Post adds, “Democrats and many legal scholars seized on McGahn’s disclosures as evidence of possible obstruction of justice, a crime.”