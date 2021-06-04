CRIME
Trump Organization Controller Has Testified Before Manhattan DA’s Special Grand Jury: Report
The controller, a senior vice president of the Trump Organization has testified before the special grand jury empaneled to weigh evidence in the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into Donald Trump, his company, and its employees.
Jeff McConney, whose LinkedIn profile says he has worked at the Trump Organization for 34 years, and is considered to be one of its senior-most executives. As controller, he would have very specific knowledge of the company’s finances.
ABC News, citing sources, reports McConey is the first Trump Organization to testify before the grand jury, and says, “his testimony is a sign that prosecutors have burrowed deep into the company’s finances.”
“Complex accounting issues are crucial to this investigation,” Daniel R. Alonso, the former chief assistant district attorney in Manhattan and now a partner in private practice at Buckley LLP, told ABC, “as is the knowledge and intent of the people at the Trump Organization involved in these transactions.”
“In any case like that, the two most important people — whether as targets or witnesses — are the company’s CFO and the company’s controller.”
“If, as has been reported, the DA is targeting Allen Weisselberg, it’s a logical step to seek testimony from the controller, who presumably reports to him and works with him every day,” Alonso added.
CRIME
Nadler Says McGahn ‘Shed New Light’ on Trump Obstruction of Justice but Gaetz Claims ‘We’ve Learned Nothing New’
After a 19-month legal battle House Democrats were finally able to interview former Trump White House Counsel Don McGahn about the Mueller Report on Friday. The interview lasted six hours and just recently concluded.
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in a statement announced McGahn testified “at length” and that Trump, “increasingly fearful and unhinged about his own liability, attempted to obstruct the Mueller investigation at every turn.”
“Mr. McGahn was clearly distressed by President Trump’s refusal to follow his legal advice, again and again, and he shed new light on several troubling events today,” Nadler added.
The Washington Post reports McGahn “detailed for the House Judiciary Committee how former president Donald Trump attempted to stymie a federal probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election — bombshell revelations that might once have fueled additional impeachment charges, were they not already public and had it not taken more than two years for Democrats to secure his testimony.”
Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who sits on the Committee, appeared on camera late Friday and told reporters, “We’ve learned nothing new.”
“My perception of the events is that Mr. McGahn is unable to identify any unlawful conduct on the part of the president or any other member of the president’s administration.”
“Mr. McGahn is unable to identify anything unlawful on the part of the president or any other member of the president’s administration.”
Rep. Matt Gaetz: “My perception of the events is that Mr. McGahn is unable to identify any unlawful conduct on the part of the president or any other member of the president’s administration.” https://t.co/lZTtLwYddf pic.twitter.com/Kl80MrWbL3
— The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2021
The Post adds, “Democrats and many legal scholars seized on McGahn’s disclosures as evidence of possible obstruction of justice, a crime.”
CRIME
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Under FBI Investigation: Report
Embattled U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, installed by then-President Donald Trump, is under FBI investigation over possible illegal campaign fundraising activity.
The Washington Post, citing sources, reports the campaign fundraising involves his former business.
“FBI agents in recent weeks interviewed current and former employees of DeJoy and the business, asking questions about political contributions and company activities,” The Post reports. ” Prosecutors also issued a subpoena to DeJoy himself for information, one of the people said.”
DeJoy personally donated over $1 million to the Trump re-election campaign and the RNC, but DeJoy has been accused of strong-arming employees into making donations and then being reimbursed for them, which is highly illegal.
In September DeJoy issued a statement expressing “regret” after The Washington Post published a bombshell report revealing that when he was CEO of New Breed Logistics he reimbursed employees for making donations to Republican candidates.
In his very specific statement DeJoy’s personal spokesperson, Monty Hagler, did not fully deny DeJoy had engaged in the illegal practice.
“Mr. DeJoy was never notified by the New Breed employees referenced by the Washington Post of any pressure they might have felt to make a contribution and he regrets if any employee felt uncomfortable for any reason,” Hagler said in the statement.
DeJoy ”encouraged employees and family members to be active in their communities, schools, churches, civic groups, sporting events, and the politics, that governs [sic] our nation.”
It also claims DeJoy “consistently provided family members and employees with various volunteer opportunities to get involved in activities that a family member or employee might feel was important or enjoyable to that individual.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Matt Gaetz Now Under Investigation for Possible Obstruction of Justice: Report
Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) legal troubles just got worse, according to a Politico report late Wednesday. Federal prosecutors are looking into whether Gaetz obstructed justice when he held a phone call with a witness in the sex crimes case against his friend Joel Greenberg.
Two sources told Politico that the witness was one of a group of women who were in Gaetz’s life around the time he and Greenberg were partying it up in Florida. A phone call between Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend and the witness added Gaetz to the phone call. It’s unknown what was said, but that call has become part of a possible obstruction of justice charge.
Gaetz continues to deny any wrongdoing in Greenberg’s case, and said that he never paid for sex, nor did he have sex with an underage girl, or pay to take her across state lines.
“Congressman Gaetz pursues justice, he doesn’t obstruct it,” a statement from Gaetz’s office said. “The anonymous allegations have thus far amounted to lies, wrapped in leaks, rooted in an extortion plot by a former DOJ official. After two months, there is still not a single on-record accusation of misconduct, and now the ‘story’ is changing yet again.”
