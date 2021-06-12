‘Trump Was an Unabated Crime Wave’: Ex-Prosecutor Lists the Atrocities

Donald Trump has legal exposure for a “crime wave” committed while serving as president of the United State, a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC on Friday.

Glenn Kirschner told MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi “Donald Trump was an unabated crime wave as president.”

“Even before he became president he committed campaign finance violations with Michael Cohen, for which Michael Cohen went to prison,” he reminded. “Ali, then once he took office we could tick through the felony crimes that we can prove based on the information that has been publicly reported alone, whether it’s the bribery and extortion of President Zelenskiy, the ten counts of felony obstruction of justice meticulously documented by Bob Mueller in volume 2 of the Trump-Russia report for which Bob Mueller famously testified Donald Trump could be prosecuted upon leaving office.”

“There’s something we often forget about which is obstructing congressional proceedings,” he continued. “Remember, Donald Trump instructed all of his executive branch officials, do not comply with lawfully issued congressional subpoenas. And that’s very different from saying let’s go in and assert executive privilege and fight it legitimately.”

“There are so many other offenses. There are countless, avoidable COVID deaths that I think could be pursued by the states. Then, of course, there is inciting the insurrection. We saw it with our own eyes,” he reminded.

“If he is not held accountable, Ali, if we don’t prosecute him then what we are doing is we are encouraging tomorrow’s version of Donald Trump,” he warned. “We have to prosecute today’s version of Donald Trump to send the message that we will not tolerate a run away criminal president.”

Watch: