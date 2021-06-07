Connect with us

‘Grotesque Hypocrisy’: Greg Abbott Mocked for Signing Law Banning Businesses From Asking for ‘Vaccine Info’

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is being highly criticized after promising to sign a law to ban businesses from asking for any “vaccine information,” including banning “vaccine passports.”

Abbott, who is running for re-election, facing a possible primary challenge from the state GOP chairman, is underwater in his favorability ratings: 45% unfavorable to 43% favorable.

On Monday, attacked by an editor at Glenn Beck’s The Blaze for allowing Carnival Cruise Lines “to sail out of Galveston and push vaccine passports,” Abbott replied less than two hours later: “I’m signing a law today that prohibits any business operating in Texas from requiring vaccine passports or any vaccine information.”

“Texas is open 100% without any restrictions or limitations or requirements,” he bragged.

Many pointed out that banning vaccine passports or even asking about inoculation status is a governmental restriction or requirement, and businesses have a right to protect their employees.

“Grotesque hypocrisy,” is how former New Yorker writer James Surowiecki characterized Abbott’s move.

Many, like this University of Houston professor, invoked comparisons to anti-gay bakeries.

Here’s what some others are saying:

