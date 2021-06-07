'MAKE THEM MAKE CAKE'
‘Grotesque Hypocrisy’: Greg Abbott Mocked for Signing Law Banning Businesses From Asking for ‘Vaccine Info’
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is being highly criticized after promising to sign a law to ban businesses from asking for any “vaccine information,” including banning “vaccine passports.”
Abbott, who is running for re-election, facing a possible primary challenge from the state GOP chairman, is underwater in his favorability ratings: 45% unfavorable to 43% favorable.
On Monday, attacked by an editor at Glenn Beck’s The Blaze for allowing Carnival Cruise Lines “to sail out of Galveston and push vaccine passports,” Abbott replied less than two hours later: “I’m signing a law today that prohibits any business operating in Texas from requiring vaccine passports or any vaccine information.”
“Texas is open 100% without any restrictions or limitations or requirements,” he bragged.
Many pointed out that banning vaccine passports or even asking about inoculation status is a governmental restriction or requirement, and businesses have a right to protect their employees.
“Grotesque hypocrisy,” is how former New Yorker writer James Surowiecki characterized Abbott’s move.
A prohibition is a restriction, Governor Abbott.
Texas is explicitly infringing on companies’ freedom to do what they think makes most sense for their business. Grotesque hypocrisy from a putatively pro-business administration. https://t.co/yBQ3qztp0A
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 7, 2021
Many, like this University of Houston professor, invoked comparisons to anti-gay bakeries.
We have a governor who hates disabled people. And who loves to have oppressive, dangerous Big Government regulations. And he is okay telling private businesses what to do when it comes to (not) saving life but when it comes to gay cakes “private business” can do whatever, he says https://t.co/8ebb6nyQ5S
— ᴀᴊᴩ / ᴅʀ. ᴩᴇɢᴏᴅᴀ (he/they) 🏳️🌈 (@AJP_PhD) June 7, 2021
Here’s what some others are saying:
No more immigration laws and kids no long have to be vaccinated for school! Plus, you have to bake all those gay wedding cakes now, no limitations. https://t.co/rbzGJlQfmc
— TxGrrrl (@TxGrrrl) June 7, 2021
So when I call out the hypocrisy here I want to be clear: turning customers away because they are gay is bad. Turning customers away because they might infect your other customers with a deadly disease is not https://t.co/EHiIE3nFMI
— Don Zeko (@Don_Zeko) June 7, 2021
*stares in ‘Masterpiece Cake’* https://t.co/dOfvY7C5Dx
— DWATG (@dwatg) June 7, 2021
Make them make cake.
Ridiculous.n https://t.co/xbdBzGTbpt
— Jennifer Bortnem-Risty 🧷 (@bortnemristy) June 8, 2021
Ah, yes, the hypocrisy of the Republican party on full display. They support a business not being forced to bake a cake for a member of the LBGTQ community, but not for businesses requiring vaccination before entering. https://t.co/cak0BJOkaA
— Dave (@TestudoDave) June 7, 2021
That’s wonderful. Now the Christians have to sell cakes to gay people. https://t.co/u50CGld4Bc
— Leeanne C. (@Got2Ask) June 7, 2021
Ah, yes, the hypocrisy of the Republican party on full display. They support a business not being forced to bake a cake for a member of the LBGTQ community, but not for businesses requiring vaccination before entering. https://t.co/cak0BJOkaA
— Dave (@TestudoDave) June 7, 2021
I normally wouldn’t retweet these idiots, but it’s just incredible to see these so called anti-regulation Rs try to ban private businesses from making choices for their companies. And all because these same Rs decided to politicize a public health crisis. Blatant hypocrisy. https://t.co/trveSAgtLk
— I am no man (@grobaniteblue) June 7, 2021
In the same world where a business can refuse to make a cake for a gay couple 👏🏽 https://t.co/SMtVNtY4kw
— Sid (@LeAutoEngineer) June 8, 2021
so businesses are free to discriminate against the gays but heaven forbid they try to deal with a dang *pandemic* https://t.co/IIcSjU3jw1
— “be gay, do crimes” means no cops at pride (@chronolynx) June 7, 2021
You can refuse to serve a gay person but not an unvaccinated one! https://t.co/NLoec9BNdI
— Lex (@Lex_Discipulus) June 7, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- VOTER SUPPRESSION2 days ago
Texas Attorney General Admits Trump Would Have Lost the State in 2020 if He Hadn’t Blocked Mail-In Voting
- LITMUS TEST3 days ago
Leery North Carolina Republicans Worried Trump’s Saturday Speech Will Turn Off More Voters
- WHICH ONE IS THE DEMOCRAT?2 days ago
‘You’re Doing It Exactly the Wrong Way’: Chris Wallace Shreds Joe Manchin for Enabling GOP ‘Obstruction’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM13 hours ago
Christian ‘Prophet’ Calls Support for Trump a Measure of Loyalty to God
- LOL16 hours ago
Mo Brooks Posts His Gmail Password While Ranting About Eric Swalwell Subpoena
- 'THE PATSY'15 hours ago
‘In His Mind He’s the Hero’: Columnist Delivers Devastating Blow to ‘Joe Manchin’s Mighty Delusions’
- 'THIS IS THE PLAN'11 hours ago
Authoritarianism Expert Delivers Warning Comparing 1/6 to 9/11: ‘When Trump Told Big Lie the Airplane Hit the Building’
- FRAUD9 hours ago
FEC Closes Case on International ‘Coordinated Attempt’ to Steal Black Americans’ Votes for Clinton to Help Trump