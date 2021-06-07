‘Grotesque Hypocrisy’: Greg Abbott Mocked for Signing Law Banning Businesses From Asking for ‘Vaccine Info’

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is being highly criticized after promising to sign a law to ban businesses from asking for any “vaccine information,” including banning “vaccine passports.”

Abbott, who is running for re-election, facing a possible primary challenge from the state GOP chairman, is underwater in his favorability ratings: 45% unfavorable to 43% favorable.

On Monday, attacked by an editor at Glenn Beck’s The Blaze for allowing Carnival Cruise Lines “to sail out of Galveston and push vaccine passports,” Abbott replied less than two hours later: “I’m signing a law today that prohibits any business operating in Texas from requiring vaccine passports or any vaccine information.”

“Texas is open 100% without any restrictions or limitations or requirements,” he bragged.

Many pointed out that banning vaccine passports or even asking about inoculation status is a governmental restriction or requirement, and businesses have a right to protect their employees.

“Grotesque hypocrisy,” is how former New Yorker writer James Surowiecki characterized Abbott’s move.

A prohibition is a restriction, Governor Abbott. Texas is explicitly infringing on companies’ freedom to do what they think makes most sense for their business. Grotesque hypocrisy from a putatively pro-business administration. https://t.co/yBQ3qztp0A — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 7, 2021

Many, like this University of Houston professor, invoked comparisons to anti-gay bakeries.

We have a governor who hates disabled people. And who loves to have oppressive, dangerous Big Government regulations. And he is okay telling private businesses what to do when it comes to (not) saving life but when it comes to gay cakes “private business” can do whatever, he says https://t.co/8ebb6nyQ5S — ᴀᴊᴩ / ᴅʀ. ᴩᴇɢᴏᴅᴀ (he/they) 🏳️‍🌈 (@AJP_PhD) June 7, 2021

Here’s what some others are saying:

No more immigration laws and kids no long have to be vaccinated for school! Plus, you have to bake all those gay wedding cakes now, no limitations. https://t.co/rbzGJlQfmc — TxGrrrl (@TxGrrrl) June 7, 2021

So when I call out the hypocrisy here I want to be clear: turning customers away because they are gay is bad. Turning customers away because they might infect your other customers with a deadly disease is not https://t.co/EHiIE3nFMI — Don Zeko (@Don_Zeko) June 7, 2021

Ah, yes, the hypocrisy of the Republican party on full display. They support a business not being forced to bake a cake for a member of the LBGTQ community, but not for businesses requiring vaccination before entering. https://t.co/cak0BJOkaA — Dave (@TestudoDave) June 7, 2021

That’s wonderful. Now the Christians have to sell cakes to gay people. https://t.co/u50CGld4Bc — Leeanne C. (@Got2Ask) June 7, 2021

I normally wouldn’t retweet these idiots, but it’s just incredible to see these so called anti-regulation Rs try to ban private businesses from making choices for their companies. And all because these same Rs decided to politicize a public health crisis. Blatant hypocrisy. https://t.co/trveSAgtLk — I am no man (@grobaniteblue) June 7, 2021

In the same world where a business can refuse to make a cake for a gay couple 👏🏽 https://t.co/SMtVNtY4kw — Sid (@LeAutoEngineer) June 8, 2021

so businesses are free to discriminate against the gays but heaven forbid they try to deal with a dang *pandemic* https://t.co/IIcSjU3jw1 — “be gay, do crimes” means no cops at pride (@chronolynx) June 7, 2021