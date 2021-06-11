Democrats Demand Barr and Sessions Testify – Threaten Subpoenas Over DOJ ‘Gross Abuse of Power’

Two top Senate Democrats are demanding former Trump Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr testify before the Judiciary Committee after a New York Times bombshell report revealed both had the Dept. of Justice spy on House Democrats, including lawmakers, their staffs, family members, and at least one minor child.

“The revelation that the Trump Justice Department secretly subpoenaed metadata of House Intelligence Committee Members and staff and their families, including a minor, is shocking,” Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin said in a joint statement Friday, as The Hill reports. “This is a gross abuse of power and an assault on the separation of powers. This appalling politicization of the Department of Justice by Donald Trump and his sycophants must be investigated immediately by both the DOJ Inspector General and Congress.”

The two Democrats added that in addition to Sessions and Barr “other officials who were involved must testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath. If they refuse, they are subject to being subpoenaed and compelled to testify under oath.”

This is a breaking news and developing story.