CRIME
Gaetz ‘Wingman’ Greenberg Admits Guilt in 80 Page Plea Deal Including Sex Trafficking of a Minor – Agrees to Cooperate
The New York Times is reporting U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz’s “wingman” Joel Greenberg has admitted to “many crimes” including sex trafficking of a minor in an 80-page plea deal with federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty in court on Friday.
Greenberg “agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigations, handing prosecutors a potential key witness as they decide whether to charge Mr. Gaetz,” the Times reports.
Greenberg “admitted that he and unidentified others had paid a 17-year-old girl for sex and that he had provided her with drugs. He admitted that he ‘introduced the minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts’ with her, according to the documents, and that he was sometimes present. The others were not named,” the Times reports.
Well-known attorney Ken White, who tweets as “Popehat” and runs the Popehat blog, offered up some context and advice for those wondering what this means for Congressman Gaetz.
“Fairly typical not to have the cooperator name the co-conspirators in the cooperation agreement, at least at this stage — prevents tipping them off. You would name them in a cooperation agreement reached after charges were filed against everyone,” the Popehat Twitter account says.
He adds:
But ease up on the OMG MATT GAETZ IS GOING TO JAIL hot takes. Is this a potential problem for him? Yes, if Greenberg can help prove federal crimes. Is it also possible that there aren’t probable federal crimes? Yes.
— EveryKneeShallBowHat (@Popehat) May 14, 2021
Read the full New York Times article here.
The plea deal here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Active Duty US Marine Corps Officer Arrested for Alleged Role in January 6 Insurrection: DOJ
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has announced the arrest of a 40-year old active duty U.S. Marine, a commissioned officer stationed at Quantico, for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection.
Citing court documents and security camera footage, DOJ in a statement says Major Christopher Warnagiris “violently entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors. Once inside, Warnagiris positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside. When a U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer tried to pull the doors shut, Warnagiris refused and continued pushing it open. Warnagiris can be seen pushing the officer in an effort to maintain his position in the open door in security camera footage and publicly available video footage captured shortly after 2:25 p.m.”
Warnagiris “is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice, among other charges. Warnagiris will make his initial court appearance today at 2:00 p.m. in the Eastern District of Virginia,” the DOJ said.
HuffPost senior justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly adds:
Christopher Warnagiris, aka #YellowZipSkulker, was arrested in Quantico, per his arrest warrant. pic.twitter.com/qdhUkkHaDz
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 13, 2021
On Wednesday several Republican members of Congress stated: “There was no insurrection. To call it an insurrection is a bold-faced lie,” the insurrectionists were merely “peaceful protestors,” and the attack on the U.S. Capitol looked like “a normal tourist visit.”
Image: DOJ
CRIME
Matt Gaetz Pal Joel Greenberg Now Scheduled to Enter Plea Deal in Fraud and Sex Trafficking Case
Joel Greenberg, the Florida former tax collector who was a good friend of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is now scheduled to appear in court and enter into a plea agreement on Monday in his fraud and sex trafficking case.
Greenberg is expected to agree to hand federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office evidence against Gaetz as part of that plea agreement, in what The Washington Post calls “a worrisome development for the congressman.”
“Details of the plea of the agreement have not yet been revealed,” the Orlando Sentinel reports, “including whether he gave federal prosecutors any information regarding his friend, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is under federal investigation for accusations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl.”
Greenberg had been cooperating with federal investigators since last fall and told them that he had paid for sexual encounters involving himself and Gaetz with at least one 17-year-old, according to a New York Times report. Investigators have also been looking into whether Greenberg and the Republican congressman from Florida’s Panhandle had recruited women online to pay for sex.”
On Tuesday in an extensive report The Daily Beast revealed: “Multiple women paid by Rep. Matt Gaetz’s wingman and close associate Joel Greenberg claim they felt pressured to do drugs and have sex with him.”
CRIME
Liz Cheney: Trump ‘Has Got to Be Investigated Criminally’ for Inciting MAGA Mob
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not backing down from her fight with former President Donald Trump and is now encouraging the United States Department of Justice to conduct a criminal investigation into the former president.
In an interview with NBC News, Cheney said it was necessary for the DOJ to uncover the full truth about the events leading up to the deadly January 6th riots at the Capitol, even if that meant charging the former president with crimes.
“I think the American people have to know,” she said. “And certainly any president who did what we know this former president did has got to be investigated criminally.”
Cheney dodged when she asked whether she would run for president herself in 2024, but she insisted that Trump “must not ever again be anywhere close to the Oval Office.”
Cheney was ousted from her leadership position this week by her fellow House Republicans over her refusal to stop criticizing Trump for his continued lies about the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trending
- 'NOT MENTALLY STABLE'1 day ago
‘Only a Matter of Time’: Americans Concerned After ‘Crazy Person’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Accosts AOC
- News2 days ago
BUSTED: Trump Ordered Defense Secretary to ‘Do Whatever Is Necessary to Protect the Demonstrators’ on January 6
- YUP.3 days ago
If Democrats Don’t Pass Voting Rights They’ll Lose in 2022 and Biden Will Be Impeached: Prof. Jason Johnson
- News2 days ago
Joe Manchin Declares He Will Not Support Critical Voting Rights Legislation – Possibly Killing HR1 ‘For the People’ Act
- News1 day ago
Pelosi: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Verbal Assault’ and ‘Abuse’ of AOC ‘Probably Is a Matter for the Ethics Committee’
- News2 days ago
Cheney After Ouster: ‘I Will Do Everything I Can to Ensure’ Trump ‘Never Again Gets Anywhere Near the Oval Office’
- CRIME2 days ago
‘There’s a Lot of Evidence’: Matt Gaetz’s World ‘Looks Extremely Difficult’
- PARTY OF LIES2 days ago
‘There Was No Insurrection’ Say House Republicans in Massive Lie