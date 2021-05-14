Gaetz ‘Wingman’ Greenberg Admits Guilt in 80 Page Plea Deal Including Sex Trafficking of a Minor – Agrees to Cooperate

The New York Times is reporting U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz’s “wingman” Joel Greenberg has admitted to “many crimes” including sex trafficking of a minor in an 80-page plea deal with federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty in court on Friday.

Greenberg “agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigations, handing prosecutors a potential key witness as they decide whether to charge Mr. Gaetz,” the Times reports.

Greenberg “admitted that he and unidentified others had paid a 17-year-old girl for sex and that he had provided her with drugs. He admitted that he ‘introduced the minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts’ with her, according to the documents, and that he was sometimes present. The others were not named,” the Times reports.

Well-known attorney Ken White, who tweets as “Popehat” and runs the Popehat blog, offered up some context and advice for those wondering what this means for Congressman Gaetz.

“Fairly typical not to have the cooperator name the co-conspirators in the cooperation agreement, at least at this stage — prevents tipping them off. You would name them in a cooperation agreement reached after charges were filed against everyone,” the Popehat Twitter account says.

He adds:

But ease up on the OMG MATT GAETZ IS GOING TO JAIL hot takes. Is this a potential problem for him? Yes, if Greenberg can help prove federal crimes. Is it also possible that there aren’t probable federal crimes? Yes. — EveryKneeShallBowHat (@Popehat) May 14, 2021

Read the full New York Times article here.

The plea deal here.