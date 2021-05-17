Connect with us

FASCISM

‘Gross Abuse of Power’: Legal Experts Blast Barr DOJ’s Use of Secret Grand Jury to Unmask Anti-Trump Twitter Account

Attorney General Bill Barr‘s Dept. of Justice, in a possibly illegal move, used used its full weight and power to try to determine the identity of the person behind a Twitter account parodying a top Trump-supporting congressman, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

On November 24, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice, via a secret grand jury, served Twitter, Inc. with not only a subpoena ordering the social media company to reveal the identity of Twitter user “@NunesAlt,” but also with a gag order requiring the company to not reveal the existence of the subpoena, The Daily Beast reports.

The Wall Street Journal’s Kevin Poulsen shows that Twitter recently tried to quash the subpoena:

It’s not that the Twitter account was posting state secrets or classified government intelligence. The account’s bio even reads: “Yes, it’s parody.”

So what does @NunesAlt, aka “Devin Nunes’ Alt-Mom,” tweet?

A random selection:

Legal experts are expressing outrage.

NBC News and MSNBC Legal Contributor:

RICO attorney Ken White:

First Amendment and defamation lawyer, and Free Speech Counsel at TechFreedom, a tech policy think tank:

National security lawyer:

Former Federal Prosecutor:

Attorney:

Attorney:

 

Former GOP Congressman: At Least 7 White Nationalist Groups Involved in January 6 Insurrection

3 months ago

February 11, 2021

Former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman of Virginia appeared on MSNBC Thursday morning and said there were “a minimum” of seven white nationalist groups that were part of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol.

Riggleman is a former Air Force intelligence officer and former CEO of a National Security Agency contractor.

“We had a minimum of seven white nationalist groups that were involved in the siege,” Riggleman said. “Seven, a minimum.”

Riggleman now works with the Network Contagion Research Institute, which is affiliated with Rutgers University. He was referring to NCRI’s report that lists the groups – most listed are actually white supremacist or neo-Nazi hate groups:

Proud Boys (White Supremacists)
Oathkeepers (Anti-government)
NSC131 (Neo-Nazi)
New Jersey European Heritage Association (White Supremacists) Nick Fuentes and “Groyper Army” (Neo-Nazi)
American Nationalist Party (White Supremacists) American Guard (White Supremacists)

NCRI says its mission “is to track, expose, and combat misinformation, deception, manipulation, and hate across social media channels.”

 

#FacistTrump and #Gestapo Trend as Outrage Spreads Over Homeland Security’s ‘Occupying Army’ in Portland

10 months ago

July 17, 2020

An Oregon Public Broadcasting report has gone viral, revealing to many Americans waking up to learn that President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Homeland Security has an “occupying army,” as U.S. Senator from Oregon Ron Wyden and others have noted, in the American city of Portland, Oregon.

In short, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has sent armed federal forces, including camouflaged SWAT teams, to Portland to attack largely-peaceful protestors who alleged illegal acts – according to Wolf himself – include mostly painting graffiti onto a federal courthouse, and breaking some windows and a door.

Wolf repeatedly calls these demonstrators “violent extremists,” and “violent anarchists,” and is vowing to “never surrender” to them. Meanwhile, as OPB documented, Wolf’s unmarked, secret police forces are snatching demonstrators off Portland’s public streets and detaining or arresting them, possibly illegally.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon reposted this video. It’s received 8 million views so far.

He also offered President Trump some advice.

Orgeon Governor Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have asked Wolf to remove his troops. On national television, he refused, declaring, “Not on my watch.”

Sen. Wyden beat acting Sec. Wolf to the “not on my watch” promise:

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts decried Trump’s “secret police force.”

As the news spreads, on social media many are tweeting with the hashtags #FacistTrump and #Gestapo, and tweeting Wolf’s name. All are trending.

Here’s a sampling:

 

 

The Pentagon Announced It Was Pulling Hundreds of Troops Out of DC. The Defense Secretary Just Canceled That Order.

12 months ago

June 3, 2020

It took Secretary of Defense Mark Esper just two hours to countermand a decision the Pentagon had announced, that it was pulling hundreds of active-duty troops out of Washington, D.C.

“Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press that the reversal came after Esper attended a meeting at the White House, and after other internal Pentagon discussions,” the AP reports. “It is unclear if Esper met with President Donald Trump. McCarthy said he believes the change was based on ensuring there is enough military support in the region to respond to any protest problems if needed.”

Secretary Esper surprised many Wednesday morning when he announced at a hastily-called press conference he disagrees with invoking The Insurrection Act to deploy U.S. troops to cities across the nation to, as President Donald Trump has said, “quell” protestors. President Trump fully supports invoking the law, and has already heavily militarized D.C.

In more than 140 cities Americans have been protesting the police killing of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man, George Floyd, now for nine days and nights.

President Donald Trump has demanded mayors and governors “dominate” the protestors, and has posted threatening tweets advocating his position against the protestors.

About one hour ago several large military vehicles were deployed to the area in front of St. John’s Church, where President Trump held his Bible photo-op on Monday.

Image: DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James K. Lee
Photo via Flickr and a CC license

