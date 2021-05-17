‘Gross Abuse of Power’: Legal Experts Blast Barr DOJ’s Use of Secret Grand Jury to Unmask Anti-Trump Twitter Account

Attorney General Bill Barr‘s Dept. of Justice, in a possibly illegal move, used used its full weight and power to try to determine the identity of the person behind a Twitter account parodying a top Trump-supporting congressman, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

On November 24, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice, via a secret grand jury, served Twitter, Inc. with not only a subpoena ordering the social media company to reveal the identity of Twitter user “@NunesAlt,” but also with a gag order requiring the company to not reveal the existence of the subpoena, The Daily Beast reports.

The Wall Street Journal’s Kevin Poulsen shows that Twitter recently tried to quash the subpoena:

This was just unsealed. In the last weeks of the Trump administration, William Barr’s Justice Department tried to use a secret grand jury subpoena to unmask @NunesAlt, a Devin Nunes parody account. https://t.co/ENc4oiUV0f — kpoulsen (@kpoulsen) May 17, 2021

It’s not that the Twitter account was posting state secrets or classified government intelligence. The account’s bio even reads: “Yes, it’s parody.”

So what does @NunesAlt, aka “Devin Nunes’ Alt-Mom,” tweet?

A random selection:

I’m going to tell my grandkids that this was Pizzagate. https://t.co/Lp4BP04JKt — Devin Nunes’ Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) December 28, 2020

Translation: I betrayed my country in a desperate late-stage ploy to gain power in the twilight of my lackluster political career, and now everyone hates me. https://t.co/yfn3fOe7A0 — Devin Nunes’ Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) January 12, 2021

Legal experts are expressing outrage.

NBC News and MSNBC Legal Contributor:

RICO attorney Ken White:

First Amendment and defamation lawyer, and Free Speech Counsel at TechFreedom, a tech policy think tank:

Let’s be clear about this: the DOJ attempting to secretly unmask a social media account that parodies an elected official is a gross abuse of government power and a severe threat to the First Amendment. https://t.co/V81WKXB5hQ — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) May 17, 2021

National security lawyer:

Clearly a great use of time and resources by DOJ https://t.co/u7eS2uYBZn — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 17, 2021

Former Federal Prosecutor:

Every day we learn about more corruption in Bill Barr’s DOJ. They actually served a grand jury subpoena on Twitter to unmask the identity of the person behind a Devin Nunes parody account. DOJ not only acted as Trump’s personal law firm, they were also working for Nunes! https://t.co/yIa3z3yYZn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 17, 2021

Attorney:

I repeat, Bill Barr was HANDS DOWN, the worst, most venal, corrupt and immoral Attorney General America has EVER had. He should be prosecuted in his own right for abuse of power and obstruction of justice. https://t.co/QvlgU0Pejz — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) May 17, 2021

Attorney: