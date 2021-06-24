Connect with us

FASCISM

'Just Shoot Them': Trump Told Top US General to 'Crack Skulls' and 'Beat the F' Out of Civil Rights Protestors: New Book

Published

on

President Donald Trump told America’s highest-ranking general and top law enforcement officials to “shoot” civil rights protestors in Seattle and Portland, “crack their skulls,” and “beat the f–k” out of them, according to a new book by a Wall Street Journal reporter.

“The President would highlight videos that showed law enforcement getting physical with protesters and tell his administration he wanted to see more of that behavior,” CNN reports, citing excerpts from Michael Bender’s book, “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.”

“That’s how you’re supposed to handle these people,” Trump told his top law enforcement and military officials, according to Bender. “Crack their skulls!”

Trump also told his team that he wanted the military to go in and “beat the f–k out” of the civil rights protesters, Bender writes.

“Just shoot them,” Trump said on multiple occasions inside the Oval Office, according to the excerpts.

But Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley (photo, right) refused, Bender reveals, with Milley and Attorney General Bill Barr often finding themselves the only ones willing to push back against the president.

General Milley, who made headlines Wednesday after delivering a stunning lecture on critical race theory and “wokeness” to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who was not pleased by it, also pushed back against Trump senior advisor, white supremacist Stephen Miller.

During one Oval Office debate, senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller chimed in, equating the scenes unfolding on his television to those in a third-world country and claiming major American cities had been turned into war zones.

“These cities are burning,” Miller warned, according to the excerpts.

The comment infuriated Milley, who viewed Miller as not only wrong but out of his lane, Bender writes, noting the Army general who had commanded troops in Iraq and Afghanistan spun around in his seat and pointed a finger directly at Miller.

“Shut the f–k up, Stephen,” Milley snapped, according to the excerpts.

Read the entire report at CNN.

 

Image of President Trump and General Milley: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr

FASCISM

'Gross Abuse of Power': Legal Experts Blast Barr DOJ's Use of Secret Grand Jury to Unmask Anti-Trump Twitter Account

Published

1 month ago

on

May 17, 2021

By

Attorney General Bill Barr‘s Dept. of Justice, in a possibly illegal move, used its full weight and power to try to determine the identity of the person behind a Twitter account parodying a top Trump-supporting congressman, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

On November 24, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice, via a secret grand jury, served Twitter, Inc. with not only a subpoena ordering the social media company to reveal the identity of Twitter user “@NunesAlt,” but also with a gag order requiring the company to not reveal the existence of the subpoena, The Daily Beast reports.

The Wall Street Journal’s Kevin Poulsen shows that Twitter recently tried to quash the subpoena:

It’s not that the Twitter account was posting state secrets or classified government intelligence. The account’s bio even reads: “Yes, it’s parody.”

So what does @NunesAlt, aka “Devin Nunes’ Alt-Mom,” tweet?

A random selection:

Legal experts are expressing outrage.

NBC News and MSNBC Legal Contributor:

Former federal prosecutor Ken White, now a criminal defense, white collar crime, and First Amendment litigation attorney:

First Amendment and defamation lawyer, and Free Speech Counsel at TechFreedom, a tech policy think tank:

National security lawyer:

Former Federal Prosecutor:

Attorney:

Attorney:

 

 

This article has been updated to more accurately represent the description of attorney Ken White.

Continue Reading

FASCISM

Former GOP Congressman: At Least 7 White Nationalist Groups Involved in January 6 Insurrection

Published

4 months ago

on

February 11, 2021

By

Former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman of Virginia appeared on MSNBC Thursday morning and said there were “a minimum” of seven white nationalist groups that were part of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol.

Riggleman is a former Air Force intelligence officer and former CEO of a National Security Agency contractor.

“We had a minimum of seven white nationalist groups that were involved in the siege,” Riggleman said. “Seven, a minimum.”

Riggleman now works with the Network Contagion Research Institute, which is affiliated with Rutgers University. He was referring to NCRI’s report that lists the groups – most listed are actually white supremacist or neo-Nazi hate groups:

Proud Boys (White Supremacists)
Oathkeepers (Anti-government)
NSC131 (Neo-Nazi)
New Jersey European Heritage Association (White Supremacists) Nick Fuentes and “Groyper Army” (Neo-Nazi)
American Nationalist Party (White Supremacists) American Guard (White Supremacists)

NCRI says its mission “is to track, expose, and combat misinformation, deception, manipulation, and hate across social media channels.”

 

Continue Reading

FASCISM

#FacistTrump and #Gestapo Trend as Outrage Spreads Over Homeland Security's 'Occupying Army' in Portland

Published

11 months ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

An Oregon Public Broadcasting report has gone viral, revealing to many Americans waking up to learn that President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Homeland Security has an “occupying army,” as U.S. Senator from Oregon Ron Wyden and others have noted, in the American city of Portland, Oregon.

In short, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has sent armed federal forces, including camouflaged SWAT teams, to Portland to attack largely-peaceful protestors who alleged illegal acts – according to Wolf himself – include mostly painting graffiti onto a federal courthouse, and breaking some windows and a door.

Wolf repeatedly calls these demonstrators “violent extremists,” and “violent anarchists,” and is vowing to “never surrender” to them. Meanwhile, as OPB documented, Wolf’s unmarked, secret police forces are snatching demonstrators off Portland’s public streets and detaining or arresting them, possibly illegally.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon reposted this video. It’s received 8 million views so far.

He also offered President Trump some advice.

Orgeon Governor Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have asked Wolf to remove his troops. On national television, he refused, declaring, “Not on my watch.”

Sen. Wyden beat acting Sec. Wolf to the “not on my watch” promise:

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts decried Trump’s “secret police force.”

As the news spreads, on social media many are tweeting with the hashtags #FacistTrump and #Gestapo, and tweeting Wolf’s name. All are trending.

Here’s a sampling:

 

 

Continue Reading

