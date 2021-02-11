Former GOP Congressman: At Least 7 White Nationalist Groups Involved in January 6 Insurrection

An Oregon Public Broadcasting report has gone viral, revealing to many Americans waking up to learn that President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Homeland Security has an “occupying army,” as U.S. Senator from Oregon Ron Wyden and others have noted, in the American city of Portland, Oregon.

In short, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has sent armed federal forces, including camouflaged SWAT teams, to Portland to attack largely-peaceful protestors who alleged illegal acts – according to Wolf himself – include mostly painting graffiti onto a federal courthouse, and breaking some windows and a door.

Wolf repeatedly calls these demonstrators “violent extremists,” and “violent anarchists,” and is vowing to “never surrender” to them. Meanwhile, as OPB documented, Wolf’s unmarked, secret police forces are snatching demonstrators off Portland’s public streets and detaining or arresting them, possibly illegally.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon reposted this video. It’s received 8 million views so far.

Authoritarian governments, not democratic republics, send unmarked authorities after protesters. These Trump/Barr tactics designed to eliminate any accountability are absolutely unacceptable in America, and must end. pic.twitter.com/PE4YfZ9Vqd — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 16, 2020

He also offered President Trump some advice.

.@realDonaldTrump: Get your DHS lackey and uninvited paramilitary actions out of my state. Our communities are not a stage for your twisted reelection campaign. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 17, 2020

Orgeon Governor Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have asked Wolf to remove his troops. On national television, he refused, declaring, “Not on my watch.”

Sen. Wyden beat acting Sec. Wolf to the “not on my watch” promise:

This weekend a peaceful protestor was shot in the head with a potentially deadly crowd control munition after Donald Trump deployed fed’l law enforcement to Portland. Trump thinks he can treat law enforcement as his personal occupying army. Not on my watch. I’m demanding answers: pic.twitter.com/9MytI1M05A — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) July 15, 2020

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts decried Trump’s “secret police force.”

I thought we’d already covered this after the attacks in Lafayette Square: the US government should not be using unidentified federal officers as a secret police force to terrorize US citizens & violate their constitutional rights. This is outrageous. https://t.co/EIXbZmHXak — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 17, 2020

As the news spreads, on social media many are tweeting with the hashtags #FacistTrump and #Gestapo, and tweeting Wolf’s name. All are trending.

Here’s a sampling:

I was dubious about this seeing #Gestapo on @Twitter, but what is happening is real, these are literally “secret police.” ‘It was like being preyed upon’: Federal officers in unmarked vans detain Portland protesters https://t.co/pUFU5tYRau — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) July 17, 2020

Imagine if Obama had sent unidentifiable “police” to Republican cities to arrest people in the streets for having concealed weapons. What Trump is doing in Portland, Oregon with his #Gestapo — perhaps Erik Prince’s private police — is illegal and outrageous in many ways. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 17, 2020

Unidentified, military-equipped, federal secret police in Portland are snatching peaceful protesters off the streets & tossing them in unmarked vehicles. No body cam. No badge numbers or names. No accountability. In Nazi Germany they called them the #Gestapo. pic.twitter.com/CEavTEqcbb — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) July 17, 2020

Graffiti exists in every major city in the USA, but this is Chad Wolf’s justification for secret police snatching protesters off the streets in unmarked vehicles in Portland.#Gestapo #FascitTrump #AmericaOrTrump https://t.co/sTPJvsoBuL — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) July 17, 2020

Remember the unmarked militia in Lafayette Park? They’re now in Portland detaining peaceful protesters w/out cause or due process. Who are they? Who pays them? Why’s DHS Sec there defending their actions? #Gestapo #NaziTrump pic.twitter.com/9vTjwCXSsQ — Biden_Brigade (@biden_brigade) July 17, 2020

Where is the wall-to-wall TV coverage of the fascist takeover of Portland? Why isn’t Trump’s #Gestapo bigger news?! RT to keep up the pressure! 🚨pic.twitter.com/MyOYvfhack — Lindy Li (@lindyli) July 17, 2020

This is important: Neither Oregon Gov Kate Brown nor Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler asked for federal military assistance to manage the ongoing protests in the city. However, Acting DHS Sec Chad Wolf decided to descend on Portland and take over the city with troops.#Fascism — 𝔾𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕚𝕔 ℝ𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕣 #WearAMask (@jaywhyelle) July 17, 2020

This is how holocausts and genocides happen. These are the first steps down a road that at the beginning seems unthinkable.https://t.co/Lh3UEz3BRg#Portland #Gestapo #SecretPolice — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 17, 2020

TBH this looks like the underside of every bridge and backside of every building between NY and DC from the windows of the Acela. I hope Chad Wolf doesn’t have to take the train anytime soon! — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) July 17, 2020