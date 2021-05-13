CRIME
Active Duty US Marine Corps Officer Arrested for Alleged Role in January 6 Insurrection: DOJ
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has announced the arrest of a 40-year old active duty U.S. Marine, a commissioned officer stationed at Quantico, for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection.
Citing court documents and security camera footage, DOJ in a statement says Major Christopher Warnagiris “violently entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors. Once inside, Warnagiris positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside. When a U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer tried to pull the doors shut, Warnagiris refused and continued pushing it open. Warnagiris can be seen pushing the officer in an effort to maintain his position in the open door in security camera footage and publicly available video footage captured shortly after 2:25 p.m.”
Warnagiris “is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice, among other charges. Warnagiris will make his initial court appearance today at 2:00 p.m. in the Eastern District of Virginia,” the DOJ said.
HuffPost senior justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly adds:
Christopher Warnagiris, aka #YellowZipSkulker, was arrested in Quantico, per his arrest warrant. pic.twitter.com/qdhUkkHaDz
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 13, 2021
On Wednesday several Republican members of Congress stated: “There was no insurrection. To call it an insurrection is a bold-faced lie,” the insurrectionists were merely “peaceful protestors,” and the attack on the U.S. Capitol looked like “a normal tourist visit.”
Image: DOJ
CRIME
Matt Gaetz Pal Joel Greenberg Now Scheduled to Enter Plea Deal in Fraud and Sex Trafficking Case
Joel Greenberg, the Florida former tax collector who was a good friend of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is now scheduled to appear in court and enter into a plea agreement on Monday in his fraud and sex trafficking case.
Greenberg is expected to agree to hand federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office evidence against Gaetz as part of that plea agreement, in what The Washington Post calls “a worrisome development for the congressman.”
“Details of the plea of the agreement have not yet been revealed,” the Orlando Sentinel reports, “including whether he gave federal prosecutors any information regarding his friend, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is under federal investigation for accusations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl.”
Greenberg had been cooperating with federal investigators since last fall and told them that he had paid for sexual encounters involving himself and Gaetz with at least one 17-year-old, according to a New York Times report. Investigators have also been looking into whether Greenberg and the Republican congressman from Florida’s Panhandle had recruited women online to pay for sex.”
On Tuesday in an extensive report The Daily Beast revealed: “Multiple women paid by Rep. Matt Gaetz’s wingman and close associate Joel Greenberg claim they felt pressured to do drugs and have sex with him.”
CRIME
Liz Cheney: Trump ‘Has Got to Be Investigated Criminally’ for Inciting MAGA Mob
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not backing down from her fight with former President Donald Trump and is now encouraging the United States Department of Justice to conduct a criminal investigation into the former president.
In an interview with NBC News, Cheney said it was necessary for the DOJ to uncover the full truth about the events leading up to the deadly January 6th riots at the Capitol, even if that meant charging the former president with crimes.
“I think the American people have to know,” she said. “And certainly any president who did what we know this former president did has got to be investigated criminally.”
Cheney dodged when she asked whether she would run for president herself in 2024, but she insisted that Trump “must not ever again be anywhere close to the Oval Office.”
Cheney was ousted from her leadership position this week by her fellow House Republicans over her refusal to stop criticizing Trump for his continued lies about the results of the 2020 presidential election.
CRIME
‘There’s a Lot of Evidence’: Matt Gaetz’s World ‘Looks Extremely Difficult’
Two of the reporters who’ve been breaking news about the investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) say the lawmaker is about to find himself in an even worse predicament.
The Florida Republican is under investigation for possible sex trafficking involving at least one minor, and two Daily Beast reporters covering the case told the website’s “Fever Dreams” podcast that the coming week should bring a slew of new challenges as Gaetz friend Joel Greenberg is expected to enter a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.
“We know that this is heating up, particularly again, because we’ve got a deadline on May 15 for Greenberg to become a fully cooperating witness for the government,” said Daily Beast reporter Jose Pagliery said, “and there’s not just that. We also hear that the feds are pressuring other people who have direct knowledge of this.”
“The world for Matt Gaetz in the near term looks extremely difficult because it’s not just that there’s some evidence,” Pagliery added, “there’s a lot of evidence, and there are several witnesses.”
Pagliery and colleague Roger Sollenberger said they’ve been able to build much of their reporting through sources found on Instagram who had ties to Gaetz and Greenburg.
“These are people who are amateur Instagram models,” Pagliery said. “So many of these were, like, wannabe escorts. They wanted to project a version of themselves out to the galaxy, and, you know, I got so… incredulous at one point a few weeks ago that I just decided to tweet, ‘You think you’re doing it for your brand, but you’re actually doing it for my investigation,’ because these people are just putting it out there front and center.”
