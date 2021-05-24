News
Documents About Fake Bill Barr Investigation of Trump Obstruction of Justice Must Legally Be Released Monday
The deadline to release the Justice Department documents federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled must be revealed is Monday, May 24.
Judge Berman Jackson’s 35-page opinion in Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington v. U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that former Attorney General Bill Barr lied to Congress when he said that he worked with other DOJ lawyers to decide whether or not to indict then-President Donald Trump.
She didn’t release the document in early May because she gave the DOJ time to appeal her ruling if they wanted. Thus far, the DOJ hasn’t appealed, meaning they’d have to file it Monday morning or the information will be released.
In an episode of Rachel Maddow after the ruling, the MSNBC host explained that not only did Barr lie about the decision, he also created a fake paper trail to act as if there was a broader conversation with DOJ lawyers.
Calling it “a heck of a thing,” Maddow explained that the new White House has made it clear that they want to look forward, not back. At the same time, the new White House has also said that they have no intention of meddling with the Justice Department’s decisions or cases.
“Merrick Garland is the attorney general now, all new leadership at the Justice Department, all new priorities, moving forward with a million things at once, and here’s a judge saying, you know, your immediate predecessor in this job lied to me, lied to the court and lied to the American public about something as freaking serious as why the former president was not charged with crimes,” Maddow continued. “You cool with the evidence of all of that being released to the public? Because it’s coming out in two weeks unless you want to appeal my ruling.”
The question has become, if there was no actual conversation or Justice Department investigation into whether Trump should be held accountable for the obstructions of justice cited by special counsel Robert Mueller. The difference between now and then is that before Trump was president and protected by the Office of Legal Counsel decision that dictated a president couldn’t be indicted. Trump doesn’t enjoy that protection now.
There’s also a question of whether or not Barr should garner a criminal investigation for lying to the court, Congress and the American people and falsifying documents to justify his behavior.
News
Former Trump Pal and Ambassador Who Flipped During Impeachment Sues Pompeo, State for $1.8 Million
Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is suing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the U.S. State Dept. for $1.8 million, to cover what he says are his costs of legal representation during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.
“The suit, filed Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia,” The Washington Post reports, “alleges that Pompeo reneged on his promise that the State Department would cover the fees after Sondland delivered bombshell testimony accusing Trump and his aides of pressuring the government of Ukraine to investigate then presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for military aid.”
Sondland, a hotelier who donated $1 million to Trump’s infamous inaugural committee, was nominated to be the E.U. ambassador in March of 2018.
Because of his intimate knowledge of Trump’s Ukraine dealings, including the President’s conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during which he blackmailed him, threatening to withhold valuable U.S. military aid if he did not initiate an investigation into Joe Biden, Sondland was called to testify in Trump’s first impeachment.
“The complaint alleges that Pompeo told Sondland that government lawyers would not be made available to represent him but that if he hired his own counsel, his attorney fees would be covered by the U.S. government,” The Post adds. “Top aides to Pompeo also acknowledged this commitment, the suit alleges, but ‘everything changed’ after Sondland delivered his testimony alleging a ‘quid pro quo’ and then refused to resign despite a request from one of Pompeo’s most trusted aides, Ulrich Brechbuhl.”
The White House attempted to block Sondland’s appearance during the impeachment, but ultimately he did testify, delivering damning evidence, substantiating “quid pro quo” allegations.
On February 7, after the Senate refused to convict Trump, he fired Sondland in an act of vengeance, along with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother. Some experts at the time called Trump’s firings illegal.
News
Cheney GOP Challenger Says Girl He Impregnated When She Was 14 and He Was 18 Was ‘Like the Romeo and Juliet Story’
A Wyoming Republican state lawmaker who is challenging U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney announced Thursday night that when he was 18 he impregnated a 14-year old girl. Senator Anthony Bouchard told supporters it was “like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
He did not disclose the girl’s age in his 13-minute Facebook Live video (below) titled “Senator Bouchard takes on the fake news media!” but later told the Star Tribune the girl was 14. He married her when she was 15 and he was 19, the Tribune reports. It ended he says in a “bitter” divorce three years later. When she was 20 she died by suicide.
“So, bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he told supporters watching his Facebook Live video, while withholding her age. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
He also bragged about marrying the girl, who has not been named, rather than her having an abortion.
“I’m proud to have made pro-life decisions when so young,” he says.
“A lot of pressure. Pressure to abort a baby. I got to tell you. I wasn’t going to do it, and neither was she,” Bouchard said. “And there was pressure to have her banished from their family. Just pressure. Pressure to go hide somewhere. And the only thing I could see as the right thing to do was to get married and take care of him.”
Bouchard says, “I don’t want to hide anything,” and claims he wants “everyone to know,” while admitting the reason he went public with the information was because reporters and an opposition research company had been asking him questions. He also says the Cheney campaign was not involved.
“You’ll want to watch this and share it with everyone you know. I’m dodging a bullet from the Fake News Media and you can hear all about it here!” Bouchard writes on Facebook.
“This is really a message about how dirty politics is,” Bouchard adds. “They’ll stop at nothing, man, when you get in the lead and when you’re somebody that can’t be controlled, you’re somebody who works for the people. They’ll come after you. That’s why good people don’t run for office.”
Bouchard first ran for office in 2012, unsuccessfully, and again in 2014, unsuccessfully, before being elected to the state senate in 2016.
In 2009 he founded Wyoming Gun Owners, which has become an attack dog against state lawmakers, according to a July 2020 article that reported “most of its infrastructure is based out of state,” but “the organization maintains the veneer of a high-powered Wyoming lobbying organization.”
Here’s Sen. Bouchard’s video:
News
Watch: House Passes Bipartisan Jan. 6 Commission Bill Despite Strong GOP Opposition Directed by Trump
The U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday evening passed bipartisan legislation to form a 9/112 style commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection, including the riots and attempted coup incited by Donald Trump, the president at the time attempting to overturn a free and fair election.
35 Republicans joined all House Democrats. The final vote tally was 252-175.
252-175: House passed legislation creating a national, bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, announced by Speaker Pelosi from the chair. Bill now heads to the Senate.
35 House Republicans voted Yes with all Democrats. pic.twitter.com/VtDutQ3n3N
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) May 19, 2021
Donald Trump Tuesday night ordered both House and Senate Minority Republican Leaders, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, to oppose the bill, which they did.
Watch:
U.S. House PASSES bill to establish January 6th Commission, 252-175. pic.twitter.com/rewfdNgZzk
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 19, 2021
‘Benghazi!’: Ohio Dem Blasts Republicans Opposing Jan. 6 Commission for Not ‘Living in Reality’ (Video)
