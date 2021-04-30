News
Video Shows Jerry Falwell Jr. Inviting Students to His Home for ‘the Real Liberty Graduation’
A video posted to social media purports to show former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell, Jr. speaking to a group of college seniors and inviting them to his home for the “real” graduation.
Save71, a group of Liberty University alumni, students, and faculty, posted tweets saying, “Last night Jerry Falwell Jr showed up to a party of @LibertyU students, got on stage, and invited the seniors to his house for a party on May 8. He said ‘we’re going to have the real Liberty graduation.'”
Less than a year ago, his wife Becki Falwell was accused of sexually preying on a student, and both Falwells were accused of joking about students they would like to have sex with. @LibertyU has not addressed either allegation.@JerryPrevoLU do you want to address them now?
— Save71 (@save71LU) April 30, 2021
Last week Falwell was sued by Liberty University for $10 million. From his Twitter account, which still says he’s the “University President,” Falwell tweeted: “My wife and I were banned from the campus,” and added, “We were threatened with arrest if we walk on campus.”
Save71 adds “new details about last night’s event from one of its hosts: the event was a comedy show, not a party. Multiple families were present. According to others at the event, Falwell appeared visibly intoxicated, but he didn’t get the drinks from the party.”
NCRM has not authenticated the video, which the alumni group posted to its Facebook page:
News
Josh Duggar From ‘19 Kids’ Arrested by Federal Agents: Report
Former “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV scion Josh Duggar has been arrested by federal agents in Arkansas. He is slated to appear before a federal judge Friday morning according to multiple reports.
Charges are not yet known, TMZ reports, but adds that “Josh’s only current legal dispute, as far as we know, is a civil lawsuit filed against him for real estate fraud. It would appear his latest arrest is for something far more severe, though it’s unclear exactly why he’s been taken in.”
TMZ also notes that “back in November 2019, Homeland Security agents were crawling around the car dealership where Duggar works in Arkansas, raiding his office in connection to a federal probe.”
“Various outlets,” PEOPLE magazine reports, “had previously reported that Homeland Security had raided the Duggar family home, which they denied.”
Earlier this week, Anna, 32, announced that she and Josh are expecting their seventh child together, a baby girl.
For a short time Duggar, now 33, was an executive director for the activist arm of the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council, until news broke he was accused of sexually molesting underaged girls, including several of his sisters when he was a teenager.
In 2015 he allegedly was sued for $500,000 by a porn star.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Stephen Miller Mocked for Attacking Biden’s Speech – Which 85% of Americans Liked – as ‘Lifeless and Dry’
Former Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller, who is responsible for most of the former president’s speeches along with his child separation policy, is attacking President Joe Biden’s Joint Address to Congress. Miller continues to advise Trump and has launched a right wing legal foundation named after Trump’s fascistic “America First” policies.
“It is striking just how tedious & unoriginal the rhetoric was in Biden’s speech. Also, no outreach, no bipartisanship, no surprises, no warmth — a lifeless and dry address,” Miller said on Twitter.
Miller wrote Trump’s inaugural address, which included these words:
A CBS News poll after Biden’s speech found a whopping 85% of viewers approved of it. 78% said it made them feel optimistic, and 89% called it both “presidential” and “caring.”
CBS News Poll: Most viewers approve of Biden’s speech tonight, describing him as caring, inspiring, & bold
Most viewers liked what they heard & came away feeling optimistic about America.
Speech viewers described the President as “Presidential”, “Caring”, “Inspiring,” & “Bold.” pic.twitter.com/QwA1Ut44ZU
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 29, 2021
Here’s how some responded to Miller’s criticism:
Given that this criticism is coming from the worst presidential speech writer in my lifetime, I’d say that means it was pretty good. https://t.co/SYwUceIuf3
— Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) April 29, 2021
It was meant to have the feel of a personal chat, like talking to someone at a coffee shop. This wasn’t a speech broadcasting initiatives or pointing to ‘examples’ of Americans in the viewers gallery. He welcomed different opinions from GOP members. He said they had good ideas. https://t.co/5hOp60iGsj
— Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) April 29, 2021
Not today, Satan.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 29, 2021
Lol. This is like Casey Anthony telling a woman she isn’t a good mother.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 29, 2021
Thanks, Nosferatu. I get it…not enough xenophobic hatred and white status grievance for you.
— minnesorta (@minnesorta) April 29, 2021
It is striking how the worst speech writer in American history, weighs in on the quality of speeches.
— Art Martin (@gartmartin9) April 29, 2021
Unoriginal? All your speeches were half-assed translations from their original German. https://t.co/5SXV40oU3a
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 29, 2021
Stephen Miller complaining about "no surprises" is missing the fact that Americans elected Biden for precisely that reason. https://t.co/K2UpuxswMv
— Karenae (@karerenae) April 29, 2021
Fine with us. It was information not theater, it was about us, not the Former One’s ego. We are happy to have someone who spoke clearly instead of in made up words. But you do you. And we will continue to ignore you.
— Churchlady320 (@churchlady320) April 29, 2021
— Laura M (@mslauralibrary) April 29, 2021
I don’t vote for politicians to “entertain” me. I’ll take Biden over Trump’s divisive, hate filled, name calling, immature rhetoric any day. https://t.co/RuDC9eAEeO
— Xochitl Oaxaca kitty boo??? (@claudiakitty_g) April 29, 2021
News
‘Your President Has Your Back’: Biden Calls on Congress to Pass LGBTQ Equality Act (Video)
President Joe Biden in his Joint Address Wednesday night called on Congress to pass the LGBTQ Equality Act.
“I also hope Congress can get to my desk the Equality Act to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans,” President Biden declared. “To all the transgender Americans watching at home – especially the young people who are so brave – I want you to know that your president has your back.”
The legislation was passed in the House on February 25, by a 224-206 vote. Just three Republicans joined Democrats to pass the bill. It is now sitting in the Senate with little hope of GOP support to get to the necessary 60 votes.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has refused to say if he supports the bill, is seen as the key hold up on the left. He also currently refuses to support killing the filibuster, meaning either way he is the lynchpin.
Watch the President:
Pres. Biden thanks the Senate for passing Asian hate crimes act and urges Congress to pass the Equality Act for LGBTQ+ Americans as well as reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act pic.twitter.com/lH3AwpPV2d
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 29, 2021
