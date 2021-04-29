Josh Duggar From ‘19 Kids’ Arrested by Federal Agents: Report

Former “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV scion Josh Duggar has been arrested by federal agents in Arkansas. He is slated to appear before a federal judge Friday morning according to multiple reports.

Charges are not yet known, TMZ reports, but adds that “Josh’s only current legal dispute, as far as we know, is a civil lawsuit filed against him for real estate fraud. It would appear his latest arrest is for something far more severe, though it’s unclear exactly why he’s been taken in.”

TMZ also notes that “back in November 2019, Homeland Security agents were crawling around the car dealership where Duggar works in Arkansas, raiding his office in connection to a federal probe.”

“Various outlets,” PEOPLE magazine reports, “had previously reported that Homeland Security had raided the Duggar family home, which they denied.”

Earlier this week, Anna, 32, announced that she and Josh are expecting their seventh child together, a baby girl.

For a short time Duggar, now 33, was an executive director for the activist arm of the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council, until news broke he was accused of sexually molesting underaged girls, including several of his sisters when he was a teenager.

In 2015 he allegedly was sued for $500,000 by a porn star.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.