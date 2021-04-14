RACISM
Six Senators Are Trying to Block a Bill to Combat Hate Crime Violence Against Asian Americans
Six Senate Republicans are trying to block legislation that would help combat the rise in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and a former president and members of his party who insist on calling it the “Chinese virus.”
Late Wednesday afternoon the Senate voted 92-6 to begin debate on the legislation, known as the “COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act.” Six Republicans voted against moving the legislation forward, in an attempt to block its passage.
The six are Senators Tom Cotton (AR), Ted Cruz (TX), Josh Hawley (MN), Roger Marshall (KS), Rand Paul (KY), and Tommy Tuberville (AL).
92-6: Senate votes to advance legislation to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans. 60 votes were needed. 6 Republicans voted No against ending a filibuster on COVID-19 Hates Crimes Act: Cotton, Cruz, Hawley, Marshall, Paul and Tuberville. pic.twitter.com/QA0vOQ9t0H
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 14, 2021
While a 92-6 vote to begin debate may sound promising, as HuffPost reports, “its path forward remains murky”:
“Republicans only backed the initial vote on the condition they would have an opportunity to offer amendments. Their continued support will ultimately depend on whether top Senate leaders can agree on which amendments the chamber will consider in the coming days.”
Senators Cruz, Hawley, Marshall, and Tuberville have been accused in various forms for supporting or helping to incite the January 6 insurrection. Senators Cotton and Paul made a point of ignoring the video evidence of the insurrection during former President Donald Trump’s January 26 impeachment.
RACISM
Mississippi Governor Secretly Signs Confederate Heritage Month Proclamation
Mississippi Republican Governor Tate Reeves has signed a declaration making April Confederate Heritage Month.
“The new document, which Reeves apparently signed on April 7, 2021, appears on the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ Camp 265 Rankin Rough & Ready’s Facebook page. Reeves is from Rankin County,” reports Mississippi Free Press’ Donna Ladd. “The proclamation does not yet appear on the secretary of state’s official proclamations page at press time.”
It still does not.
But here it is, from the aforementioned Facebook page (screenshot below.)
“Darn’ tootin’ it is!” the post reads. “It’s official- April is Confederate Heritage and History Month in our state of Mississippi and we observe it with pride!”
Ladd explains why Reeves’ proclamation is exceptionally problematic.
“Reeves,” she writes, “takes a more ‘all sides matter’ approach—hearkening back to the ‘reconciliation’ approach of the United Confederate Veterans and the Daughters of the Confederacy. Led by former Confederate officer and first Mississippi State University President Stephen D. Lee of Mississippi after Reconstruction ended, Confederate revisionists pushed for a strategy that ended in ‘lost cause mythology’ through textbook censorship and public marketing, including through the proliferation of Confederate statues and memorials across the South.”
This “redemption” ideology—which actually advocated for maintaining white supremacy and turning back new-found rights for Black Americans–taught that the north was just as responsible as the south, if not more so, for what some southerners still call the “War of Northern Aggression.” “April is the month when, in 1861, the American Civil War began between the Confederate and Union armies, reportedly the costliest and deadliest war ever fought on American soil…,” his proclamation begins.
Read my story, please. #ConfederateHeritageMonth all over again in Mississippi. https://t.co/PQ3XVegNmv
— Donna Ladd ????? (@DonnerKay) April 13, 2021
RACISM
Arrested Capitol Insurrectionists Almost Entirely Older White Males From Areas Fearful of Minorities and Immigrants
“Fears that the rights of minorities and immigrants were crowding out the rights of white people”
After Donald Trump won the White House in 2016 many among the pundit class insisted voters handed him the presidency because of “economic anxiety.” In reality, it was racism.
The same apparently holds true of the MAGA insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6 and got arrested.
The Chicago Project on Security and Threats (CPOST) analyzed the 377 arrested and found “they are 95 percent White and 85 percent male, and many live near and among Biden supporters in blue and purple counties,” according to The Washington Post.
“Most of the people who took part in the assault came from places,” the Post adds, “polling and demographic data showed, that were awash in fears that the rights of minorities and immigrants were crowding out the rights of white people in American politics and culture.”
The Post adds that “by far the most interesting characteristic common to the insurrectionists’ backgrounds has to do with changes in their local demographics: Counties with the most significant declines in the non-Hispanic White population are the most likely to produce insurrectionists who now face charges.”
“Put another way, the people alleged by authorities to have taken the law into their hands on Jan. 6 typically hail from places where non-White populations are growing fastest.”
CPOST also conducted two independent surveys in February and March, including a National Opinion Research Council survey, to help understand the roots of this rage. One driver overwhelmingly stood out: fear of the “Great Replacement.” Great Replacement theory has achieved iconic status with white nationalists and holds that minorities are progressively replacing White populations due to mass immigration policies and low birthrates.
The New York Times sums it up with this headline:”Fears of White People Losing Out Permeate Capitol Rioters’ Towns, Study Finds.”
RACISM
George Takei Slams ‘Ignorant Inciter’ Chip Roy for Glorifying Lynchings in Hearing on Anti-Asian American Violence
Actor and activist George Takei is criticizing U.S. Rep. Chip Roy after the Texas Republican congressman glorified lynchings as a form of “justice” during a House hearing on anti-Asian American violence.
Rep. Roy’s remarks come just two days after a Georgia gunman shot to death eight people – seven women, six of whom were Asian American, and just one day after he voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act.
Congressman Roy insisted on trying to divert Thursday’s hearing’s focus away from attacks on Asian Americans and into a more generalized focus. He also made clear he opposes what he called “policing” derogatory rhetoric, and wants the focus to be on “taking out bad guys,” while not understanding that derogatory rhetoric, like that promoted by former President Donald Trump about AAPI people can easily lead to increased violence.
“There’s old sayings in Texas about, you know, find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, and we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys,” Roy suggested. “That’s what we believe.”
“There’s old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, & we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys.” — here’s Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) glorifying lynchings during hearing on violence against Asian-Americans pic.twitter.com/uy5irfmJCo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2021
Takei slammed Rep. Roy, retweeting the above video and saying, “One of the worst lynching incidents in our history was perpetrated against the Chinese community of Los Angeles when some 20 people were killed and hanged by an angry white mob. This language is unacceptable, and Chip Roy is an ignorant inciter.”
One of the worst lynching incidents in our history was perpetrated against the Chinese community of Los Angeles when some 20 people were killed and hanged by an angry white mob. This language is unacceptable, and Chip Roy is an ignorant inciter. https://t.co/6EROMC2B9G
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2021
Roy beat Democrat Wendy Davis last year by seven points in his re-election battle.
