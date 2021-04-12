RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
MAGA Minister: ‘Tough Guy’ Jesus Was ‘A Man’ Unlike Today’s ‘Effeminate, Almost Homosexual’ Christian Church
Evangelical pro-Trump minister Jeff Jansen denounced the Christian church of the 21st century, calling it “effeminate, almost homosexual,” in comparison to Jesus Christ, who, he says, was “a man,” “a tough guy.”
Jansen, author of “Trump: The Destiny of God’s America: The Great Awakening and Battle for Our Country’s Future,” delivered his declaration “at a ‘Reign’ conference at Ignite Faith Church in Redmond, Oregon, over the weekend, where he bragged that the ushers at his church all carry guns and will not hesitate to kill anyone who even thinks ‘about starting something,'” according to Right Wing Watch’s Kyle Mantyla.
“Jesus wasn’t a wimp,” Jansen told parishoners. “He was a tough guy. He was a man. OK? He was a man. When they were selling in his Father’s house, he went and he braided a whip. Now, that takes time. He’s braiding a whip, and he’s like, ‘I’m coming for you, coming for you.’ … He was very deliberate, and he was mad. He’s a man. He whipped them. Sorry. Just whipped them. ‘Oh, Jesus wouldn’t do that.’ The heck he wouldn’t,” Jansen ssaid.
“He was a man. But the church—the ekklesia, the government of God—has been so neutered and so turned effeminate, almost homosexual,” he added. “I’m just telling you straight up. It’s just ridiculous. Where are the men? Where’s the maleness? Where is the ‘I will defend the children, I will protect the family’? My ushers at my church, they all pack. I mean, they all pack. You come to my place, and you think about starting something, you’re dead. They’ll kill you. They’ll shoot you because they’re gonna protect everybody else. You try to pull something, you’re dead. I said, ‘Listen, guys, if I’m up there preaching and somebody comes up running, make sure you get them. Just kill ’em. Just shoot ’em dead.’”
Watch:
Ex-RNC Head Drops the Hammer on ‘Crazy as Hell’ Marjorie Taylor Greene in MSNBC Tirade
During an MSNBC panel discussion on the RNC fundraising meeting in Florida where Donald Trump ripped into Republican party leaders, the former head of the Republican National Committee took time out to take a few shots at controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
Speaking with “The Sunday Show” host Jonathan Capehart, Michael Steele rolled his eyes over the report that Taylor Greene just brought in a big haul of campaign donations.
“I was talking with a number of fundraisers this week who were talking about that small-donor program that they have in place and it is very effective and it is the extremes that are raising the money,” Steele recalled. “You know, the Adam Kinzingers and folks like that, they’re doing okay, you know, but they’re not raising $3 million in 30 days — that’s the difference.”
“And so, to Soledad O’Brien’s point, that’s where the culture wars come in,” he continued. “That’s the culture fight being played out and realized in the dollars that are raised. Understand this: this is all very cynical. At the end of the day, they don’t give a rat’s patootie about these issues. Marjorie Taylor Greene is just a jacked-up congresswoman-wannabe who is as crazy as hell but can raise $3 million. Whereas common sense, focused, disciplined sort of ‘I want to try to govern the country’ type of Republicanism is trying to eke along a dollar at a time. So that kind of tells you where the dollar fight is and the Trumpists are winning.”
Watch below:
Busted: Mike Pence Quietly Adds Hate Group Leader to Advisory Board of His New Organization
Former Vice President Mike Pence launched his new organization, Advancing American Freedom, on Wednesday.
Since then, one name has quietly been added to the advisory board that was announced at launch.
Pence’s advisory board now includes Mike Farris, the president and CEO of the group Alliance Defending Freedom.
In 2016, Alliance Defending Freedom was declared a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).
“The SPLC lists ADF as a hate group because it has supported the idea that being LGBTQ+ should be a crime in the U.S. and abroad and believes that is OK to put LGBTQ+ people in prison for engaging in consensual sex,” SPLC explained. “It has also supported laws that required the forced sterilization of transgender Europeans.”
“ADF has spread lies about the LGBTQ+ community. It has, for example, linked being LGBTQ+ to pedophilia and claimed that a “homosexual agenda” will destroy society. ADF tries to couch its rhetoric in benign-sounding phrases, but the truth is that it works to dehumanize LGBTQ+ people and restrict their rights for being who they are,” SPLC explained. “The SPLC defines a hate group as an organization that, based on its official statements or principles, the statements of its leaders, or its activities, has beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics. The organizations on our hate group list vilify others because of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity — prejudices that strike at the heart of our democratic values and fracture society along its most fragile fault lines. The FBI uses similar criteria in its definition of a hate crime.”
Other Republicans who are serving with Farris on Pence’s board include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Ambassador Callista Gingrich, former Sen. Rick Santorum, Kellyanne Conway, Larry Kudlow, and actor Kirk Cameron.
The addition of Farris was reported by Nick Surgey.
*SCOOP* The CEO of the religious right hate group Alliance Defending Freedom @AllianceDefends has been added to the list of Advisory Board members for @Mike_Pence new Advancing American Freedom group. @michaelfarris was not listed when the organization was launched on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/Nk3Y3tQopn
— Nick Surgey (@NickSurgey) April 9, 2021
KKK Flyers Found in Huntington Beach Ahead of This Weekend’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Rally
Residents of Huntington Beach in California’s Orange County have raised concerns about an influx of Ku Klux Klan propaganda ahead of a “White Lives Matter” rally planned on April 11.
According to the Los Angeles Times, pamphlets featuring KKK propaganda were found along 18th Street in downtown Huntington Beach. The fliers, which were wrapped in plastic bags with rocks, featured drawings of a hooded figure and a burning cross beneath the words “White Lives Do Matter” and “Say no to cultural genocide.”
Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said Monday that she was alarmed by the proliferation of KKK paraphernalia in her city and that countless residents have expressed anger about the situation.
“The KKK fliers are a cowardly attempt to drum up support for a hateful cause that is in contradiction to Huntington Beach’s values of integrity, respect and inclusivity,” Carr said in a statement. “We have zero tolerance for racism in our City, and while we absolutely support the First Amendment, we stand strongly against hiding behind it to promote hate.”
Despite the mayor’s condemnation of the KKK fliers and the upcoming rally, a spokesperson for the Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed that there was little that the police department could do to prevent the rally from taking place, referring to it as “free speech activity.” He noted, however, that the police will be monitoring the situation.
Huntington Beach City Council hosted a meeting Monday evening to further discuss the pamphlets, which eventually led to a vote in favor of denouncing the KKK and condemning hate crimes against minorities. However, during the open-session meeting, several residents taking part in the virtual meeting accused Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz of empowering white supremacists.
“You have your time to shine; talk to your people and tell them not to come to our city,” one caller told Ortiz. “You are empowering these people, and it’s fucking disgusting.”
Ortiz—the former UFC champion turned MAGA politician—has been a lightning rod for controversy since being elected to city council last November. He routinely used his platform to spread dangerous conspiracy theories related to the far-right QAnon movement as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which he routinely referred to as a “plandemic.” He publicly chastised a popular burger franchise after being denied service for not wearing a mask, and he was barred from attending a city council meeting at the Huntington Beach library for the same reason. His antics led to vote of no-confidence from his fellow council members, which was eventually shelved when Ortiz apologized for his behavior.
The former UFC champion is also a fierce Trump loyalist and used his platform to amplify the former president, associate with far-right groups, and propagate dangerous conspiracy theories such as QAnon, all while campaigning with the Trumpian slogan of “Making Huntington Beach Safe Again.” Ortiz even attempted to sell QAnon shirts on his clothing website during his campaign. (Author Note: Read Right Wing Watch’s longform reporting on Ortiz here.) Despite his controversial track record and limited political experience, Ortiz was elected to city council with 14.3 percent of the vote, finishing first among 15 candidates.
While Ortiz’s antics may have encouraged far-right activity in Huntington Beach; Orange County already had a long history of extremism. The KKK thrived in Anaheim, California in the 1920s while Orange County was known as a recruitment hub for neo-Nazi groups in the 1980s and 1990s. The county remains a haven for extremism, with far-right and white supremacist groups growing in popularity during Donald Trump’s presidency.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
