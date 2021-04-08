RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
KKK Flyers Found in Huntington Beach Ahead of This Weekend’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Rally
Residents of Huntington Beach in California’s Orange County have raised concerns about an influx of Ku Klux Klan propaganda ahead of a “White Lives Matter” rally planned on April 11.
According to the Los Angeles Times, pamphlets featuring KKK propaganda were found along 18th Street in downtown Huntington Beach. The fliers, which were wrapped in plastic bags with rocks, featured drawings of a hooded figure and a burning cross beneath the words “White Lives Do Matter” and “Say no to cultural genocide.”
Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said Monday that she was alarmed by the proliferation of KKK paraphernalia in her city and that countless residents have expressed anger about the situation.
“The KKK fliers are a cowardly attempt to drum up support for a hateful cause that is in contradiction to Huntington Beach’s values of integrity, respect and inclusivity,” Carr said in a statement. “We have zero tolerance for racism in our City, and while we absolutely support the First Amendment, we stand strongly against hiding behind it to promote hate.”
Despite the mayor’s condemnation of the KKK fliers and the upcoming rally, a spokesperson for the Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed that there was little that the police department could do to prevent the rally from taking place, referring to it as “free speech activity.” He noted, however, that the police will be monitoring the situation.
Huntington Beach City Council hosted a meeting Monday evening to further discuss the pamphlets, which eventually led to a vote in favor of denouncing the KKK and condemning hate crimes against minorities. However, during the open-session meeting, several residents taking part in the virtual meeting accused Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz of empowering white supremacists.
“You have your time to shine; talk to your people and tell them not to come to our city,” one caller told Ortiz. “You are empowering these people, and it’s fucking disgusting.”
Ortiz—the former UFC champion turned MAGA politician—has been a lightning rod for controversy since being elected to city council last November. He routinely used his platform to spread dangerous conspiracy theories related to the far-right QAnon movement as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which he routinely referred to as a “plandemic.” He publicly chastised a popular burger franchise after being denied service for not wearing a mask, and he was barred from attending a city council meeting at the Huntington Beach library for the same reason. His antics led to vote of no-confidence from his fellow council members, which was eventually shelved when Ortiz apologized for his behavior.
The former UFC champion is also a fierce Trump loyalist and used his platform to amplify the former president, associate with far-right groups, and propagate dangerous conspiracy theories such as QAnon, all while campaigning with the Trumpian slogan of “Making Huntington Beach Safe Again.” Ortiz even attempted to sell QAnon shirts on his clothing website during his campaign. (Author Note: Read Right Wing Watch’s longform reporting on Ortiz here.) Despite his controversial track record and limited political experience, Ortiz was elected to city council with 14.3 percent of the vote, finishing first among 15 candidates.
While Ortiz’s antics may have encouraged far-right activity in Huntington Beach; Orange County already had a long history of extremism. The KKK thrived in Anaheim, California in the 1920s while Orange County was known as a recruitment hub for neo-Nazi groups in the 1980s and 1990s. The county remains a haven for extremism, with far-right and white supremacist groups growing in popularity during Donald Trump’s presidency.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Libertarians Mocked for Freaking Out Over ‘Dystopian’ Vaccine Passports: ‘Have These People Never Attended School?’
Lead by former Republican Congressman Justin Amash, libertarians across the U.S. are in absolute freak-out mode over “vaccine passports,” an initiative being created and worked on by 17 private companies – but not the federal government – as a way for businesses to protect themselves, their employees, and their customers by knowing who has been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 550,000 Americans.
While not a Biden administration initiative, the White House supports the poorly-named “passports” and is co-ordinating efforts to develop and roll them out.
The travel and tourism industry, and businesses like restaurants, concert facilities, and others where large numbers of people gather are anxious to re-open fully and safely, but proof of vaccination apparently is just too much for libertarians and many conservatives, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan, to handle.
Amash on Twitter is calling the idea of the passports “dystopian.”
No vaccine passport. It doesn’t get much more dystopian than being required to show your “health papers” wherever you go.
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 30, 2021
To be clear, the federal government is not requiring anyone to be vaccinated, contrary to conspiracy theories circulating. Nor is it requiring the passports and it is not involved in maintaining the data.
“Vaccine passports are not a new idea,” US News reports. “Frequent international travelers might be familiar with vaccine cards, which are typically a yellow paper showing a persons’ vaccinations. Certain areas require proof of vaccination against illnesses like yellow fever or tuberculosis.”
US News also notes that “Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser to the White House coronavirus team, said on Monday that it’s not the role of the government to create such a passport or hold that kind of data on its citizens.”
Amash and others, especially libertarian groups, are being mocked on social media for apparently not realizing that state and local governments in the U.S., and the federal government along with governments around the world for at least a century have required proof of vaccinations against many diseases.
Behold the dystopia, Justin. https://t.co/vFtuoHXeGd pic.twitter.com/ppdOjAwnXG
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 30, 2021
OMG the horror of decades-old public health regs https://t.co/lijb5CggVz pic.twitter.com/E2s0gKuCeG
— Prasad Jallepalli, MD, PhD (@jallepap) March 30, 2021
As it happens, vaccine passports are yellow. Anyone who travels regularly to “exotic” destinations is familiar with the requirement to demonstrate proof of vaccine for yellow fever or other diseases.
Libertarians spend a lot of energy to free themselves from world travel. pic.twitter.com/FS02d8nm1k
— Karen Leavitt (@kleavitt) March 30, 2021
Have these people never attended a school?
Ihad to get the MMR shot three times because mom lost my vaccination card, then I did (twice).
Primary school
Undergraduate
Graduate
Vaccine requirements aren’t new.
— Yellowdog 4 H2O in GA (@TNYellowDog) March 30, 2021
Interesting that so-called libertarians focus exclusively on their individual “freedom” but never on the costs of the negative externalities of their “freedom.” Whether it’s seat belts, guns, masks, vaccines, a refusal to act in the common interest imposes significant costs 1/
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 30, 2021
Libertarians, 2021: “COVID Vaccine passports are tyranny! We have always stood for freedom!”
Libertarian Party, 1988: “Children with HIV should be banned from schools, doctors shouldn’t have to treat them and companies should be allowed to test all employees.” pic.twitter.com/s58iSvKk8W
— Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) March 30, 2021
I also needed to be tested for tuberculosis, syphilis and gonorrhea, in addition to the vaccines.
— guan ???? (@guan) March 30, 2021
[after a year of not seeing family and friends, staying home, watching people you care about die, massive unemployment, the economy devastated…]
Govt: Here’s a piece of paper that will help prevent more suffering. Hold on to it.
Libertarians: THIS IS DYSTOPIAN YOU FASCIST
— Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) March 30, 2021
The GOP and Libertarians are quite hysterical over what they assert is a threat to civil liberties posed by #VaccinePassports, but not upset by the very real threat to civil liberties posed by #VoterSuppression laws.
Make it make sense.
— Victoria Brownworth #GetVaccinatedStayMasked (@VABVOX) March 30, 2021
Libertarians are wholly incapable of putting anything in proportion, conferring upon even the most reasonable public safety measures the label of fascism/Naziism. Unsurprisingly, they also tend to be upper middle class white dudes who’ve encountered few serious obstacles in life. https://t.co/XfBWxCVoHY
— The Cascadian Pragmatist (@PNWPragmatist) March 30, 2021
These clowns can’t even get their own abuse of analogies right. If the vaccinated folks are the ones wearing the stars, then who are the KY libertarians in this story? https://t.co/fkUUnw5caM
— Sheer Ganor (@sheerganor) March 30, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Matt Gaetz Blasted After Standing Up for Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group While Promoting ‘Fascist Sympathizer’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday stood up for the Family Research Council, a hate group that has spent nearly 40 years spreading dangerous lies about LGBTQ people under the cloak of “religious freedom.” He also attacked the Southern Poverty Law Center, a decades-old institution that tracks and reports on the more than 800 current hate groups of all kinds across the U.S.
It did not turn out well for the Florida Congressman, as some rushed to remind Gaetz, a top Trump MAGA sympathizer, of his own associations with the far right.
Gaetz tweeted out an article from the conspiracy theory website Gateway Pundit, whose owner was regularly labeled the stupidest man on the Internet. The article, by Cassandra Fairbanks, paints Gaetz in a very favorable light to his far right supporters. Fairbanks previously worked for Sputnik, the Russian government state media site.
The Southern Poverty Law Center is a hate group.
The @splcenter‘s designation of @FRCdc as a “hate group” caused a deranged leftist to try and shoot up the Family Research Council’s headquarters.
(via @CassandraRules)https://t.co/2051QjDXnd
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 25, 2021
The SPLC is not a hate group.
Fairbanks, according to domestic extremism expert Jared Holt, is a “self-professed fascist sympathizer.”
Sharing articles from a self-professed fascist sympathizer to own the SPLC https://t.co/a3kXCUcQ9o pic.twitter.com/gIpDZWqBHo
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 25, 2021
Journalist Christopher Mathias offered up a similar characterization:
Hardly a week goes by without a GOP congressman promoting/citing the propaganda of fascists.
This time, it’s Gaetz promoting Cassandra Fairbanks, a far-right white nationalist/groyper sympathizer. https://t.co/JGnS1wGLZ5 pic.twitter.com/K8X6FVf4Li
— Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) March 25, 2021
Gaetz also suggested MAGA is not a dangerous extremist group:
How long until MAGA hats are considered an “extremist symbol?”
How long until Christian or pro-life groups are “too extreme” for the ruling woketopians?
Dems love using the term “extremism” to describe Republicans, conservatives, and the group they hate most…Trump supporters.
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 25, 2021
Here’s how some are responding to Congressman Gaetz’s attack.
Journalist Daniel Moritz-Rabson posted a graphic of Fairbanks appearing on VDARE with its founder. VDARE is a white nationalist hate group, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
oops pic.twitter.com/R17NOTDOug
— Daniel Moritz-Rabson (@DMoritzRabson) March 25, 2021
Journalist Sam Youngman notes Rep. Gaetz took Holocaust denier Chuck/Charles Johnson to the State of the Union Address and appears to continue to support Trump’s attempt to overturn the election:
This person took a Holocaust denier to the State of the Union and voted against honoring the police who fought off the Jan. 6 terrorists. https://t.co/tlr3duMUBE
— Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) March 25, 2021
This Twitter user offered up the details:
This you?https://t.co/CxFWz3WEpU https://t.co/6MI2azkYDl pic.twitter.com/HhpGwF0YPr
— Bizarrobrain (@bizarrobrain) March 25, 2021
White supremacist tracker:
A guy targeted the FRC because they’re bigots. https://t.co/kB85u6wrfP
— Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) March 25, 2021
Retired journalist:
Family Research Council:
-“homosexual conduct is objectively harmful”
-“people can stop being LGBTQ through conversion therapy” (Illegal in Nevada)
-Gay marriage is “counterfeit” marriage.
That’s what the FRC believes. SPLC simply quotes them. Because FRC is a hate group. https://t.co/BFzrht4Uiz
— jonhumbert (@jonhumbert) March 25, 2021
More:
Bullshit, Matt. There is an active on-going racist insurrection underway and you are part of it. It’s un-American as hell. https://t.co/uE1VA0aOgn
— Curley (@CurveyArt) March 25, 2021
This is the classic Goebbels technique of accusing your enemies of what you, in fact, are guilty of. https://t.co/SPiJhsPdTO
— Matthew Spira (@MatthewSpira) March 25, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Sweeping Legislation Allowing LGBTQ Patients to Be Refused Healthcare Services Over ‘Conscience’ on Governor’s Desk
Sitting on Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson‘s desk is legislation that, if signed into law, would allow a vast array of healthcare workers including doctors and pharmacists, hospitals, and even students to deny service to LGBTQ people or anyone else for any reason, including religious or moral, if doing so would violate their conscience.
SB 289, the “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act,” is sponsored by Republican state Senator Kim Hammer, a Missionary Baptist preacher and hospice pastor who earlier this year declared war on Democrats after then-President Donald Trump had been impeached.
Should it become law, a physician could refuse to treat a transgender person, a mental health professional could end treatment with a young teenager who just revealed to them he is gay, a pharmacist could refuse to dispense contraceptive medication even if prescribed for non-pregnancy-related illnesses, and a student nurse could refuse to assist with an abortion, even if it were medically necessary to save the life of a woman.
But that’s not all. The legislation is so broad that it allows hospitals and even insurance companies to refuse service for – including refusing to pay for – anything their polices claim violates their conscience. Catholic hospitals for decades have been refusing to allow abortions to be performed, but now an insurance company could refuse to pay for HIV medications, or even PrEP. They could refuse to pay for gender confirmation surgery.
The wrongly-named legislation – it has nothing to do with supporting ethics or diversity – has the support of an anti-LGBTQ hate group, the Alliance Defending Freedom.
The Arkansas Chamber of Commerce opposes the bill, saying if it becomes law “we position ourselves as being not open and welcoming like we’ve portrayed ourselves to be,” the AP reports.
“Driving out doctors, nurses, and other medical providers because of their faith means fewer health care options for patients at a time when our nation’s health care system is overstretched and experiencing a dire shortage of providers,” ADF attorney Stephanie Nichols said, The Advocate reports.
The legislation offers only one narrow exception: during a hospital emergency or birth.
If Governor Hutchinson “takes no action within five days from receiving the bill, it becomes law without his signature. If he vetoes it, a simple majority of legislators can override the veto,” The Advocate adds. The bill’s final passage was Thursday, making Tuesday, March 23 the fifth day. Hutchinson has not indicated if he will sign it or not.
UPDATE: 03.24.21 –
Apparently things move slowly in the Arkansas legislature. Despite the bill being passed by the Senate two weeks ago and the House last Thursday, the “paperwork” was delivered to the governor’s desk only today, Wednesday, a week after passage.
So, if my math is right, Hutchinson has until Monday to sign SB354 (Sunday doesn’t count in the 5 days)
He has until Saturday to sign SB289, the medical conscience bill. https://t.co/RQFY0m0eIu
— Andrew DeMillo (@ademillo) March 23, 2021
This article has been updated to include the new date the bill was delivered to the governor, and to add “hospital emergency” to the exceptions list.
Trending
- 'LOOK AT HIS LITTLE WORK FROM HOME OFFICE'3 days ago
Stephen Miller Tweets Photo Bragging About ‘Terrific Meeting With President Trump!’ – Both Get Mercilessly Mocked
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Controversial High-Level Trump Official Banned From Federal Employment for 4 Years After Hatch Violation: Report
- CONGRATULATIONS!3 days ago
Biden Dept. of Justice Reverses Trump Order – Declares LGBTQ Students Are Now Protected by Law
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Trump Stood on a Stage With Putin and Took His Side’: GOP and Fox Slammed After Reporter’s COVID Question to Biden
- RACISM LEADS TO FASCISM2 days ago
‘Sociopath’:Tom Cotton Buried as ‘Blood-Thirsty Fascist’ for Claiming US Has ‘Major Under-Incarceration Problem’
- CHILD ABUSE1 day ago
NC Bill Orders Any School Employee to ‘Immediately’ Notify Parents if a Child ‘Exhibits Gender Nonconformity’
- RACISM2 days ago
Arrested Capitol Insurrectionists Almost Entirely Older White Males From Areas Fearful of Minorities and Immigrants
- News1 day ago
‘We’re MAGA — and We’re Here to Take Over’: South Carolina GOP Ripped Apart as Trump Loyalists Purge Longtime Members