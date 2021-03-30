RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Libertarians Mocked for Freaking Out Over ‘Dystopian’ Vaccine Passports: ‘Have These People Never Attended School?’
Lead by former Republican Congressman Justin Amash, libertarians across the U.S. are in absolute freak-out mode over “vaccine passports,” an initiative being created and worked on by 17 private companies – but not the federal government – as a way for businesses to protect themselves, their employees, and their customers by knowing who has been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 550,000 Americans.
While not a Biden administration initiative, the White House supports the poorly-named “passports” and is co-ordinating efforts to develop and roll them out.
The travel and tourism industry, and businesses like restaurants, concert facilities, and others where large numbers of people gather are anxious to re-open fully and safely, but proof of vaccination apparently is just too much for libertarians and many conservatives, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan, to handle.
Amash on Twitter is calling the idea of the passports “dystopian.”
No vaccine passport. It doesn’t get much more dystopian than being required to show your “health papers” wherever you go.
To be clear, the federal government is not requiring anyone to be vaccinated, contrary to conspiracy theories circulating. Nor is it requiring the passports and it is not involved in maintaining the data.
“Vaccine passports are not a new idea,” US News reports. “Frequent international travelers might be familiar with vaccine cards, which are typically a yellow paper showing a persons’ vaccinations. Certain areas require proof of vaccination against illnesses like yellow fever or tuberculosis.”
US News also notes that “Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser to the White House coronavirus team, said on Monday that it’s not the role of the government to create such a passport or hold that kind of data on its citizens.”
Amash and others, especially libertarian groups, are being mocked on social media for apparently not realizing that state and local governments in the U.S., and the federal government along with governments around the world for at least a century have required proof of vaccinations against many diseases.
Behold the dystopia, Justin. https://t.co/vFtuoHXeGd pic.twitter.com/ppdOjAwnXG
OMG the horror of decades-old public health regs https://t.co/lijb5CggVz pic.twitter.com/E2s0gKuCeG
As it happens, vaccine passports are yellow. Anyone who travels regularly to “exotic” destinations is familiar with the requirement to demonstrate proof of vaccine for yellow fever or other diseases.
Libertarians spend a lot of energy to free themselves from world travel. pic.twitter.com/FS02d8nm1k
Have these people never attended a school?
Ihad to get the MMR shot three times because mom lost my vaccination card, then I did (twice).
Primary school
Undergraduate
Graduate
Vaccine requirements aren’t new.
Interesting that so-called libertarians focus exclusively on their individual “freedom” but never on the costs of the negative externalities of their “freedom.” Whether it’s seat belts, guns, masks, vaccines, a refusal to act in the common interest imposes significant costs 1/
Libertarians, 2021: “COVID Vaccine passports are tyranny! We have always stood for freedom!”
Libertarian Party, 1988: “Children with HIV should be banned from schools, doctors shouldn’t have to treat them and companies should be allowed to test all employees.” pic.twitter.com/s58iSvKk8W
I also needed to be tested for tuberculosis, syphilis and gonorrhea, in addition to the vaccines.
[after a year of not seeing family and friends, staying home, watching people you care about die, massive unemployment, the economy devastated…]
Govt: Here’s a piece of paper that will help prevent more suffering. Hold on to it.
Libertarians: THIS IS DYSTOPIAN YOU FASCIST
The GOP and Libertarians are quite hysterical over what they assert is a threat to civil liberties posed by #VaccinePassports, but not upset by the very real threat to civil liberties posed by #VoterSuppression laws.
Make it make sense.
Libertarians are wholly incapable of putting anything in proportion, conferring upon even the most reasonable public safety measures the label of fascism/Naziism. Unsurprisingly, they also tend to be upper middle class white dudes who’ve encountered few serious obstacles in life. https://t.co/XfBWxCVoHY
These clowns can’t even get their own abuse of analogies right. If the vaccinated folks are the ones wearing the stars, then who are the KY libertarians in this story? https://t.co/fkUUnw5caM
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Matt Gaetz Blasted After Standing Up for Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group While Promoting ‘Fascist Sympathizer’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday stood up for the Family Research Council, a hate group that has spent nearly 40 years spreading dangerous lies about LGBTQ people under the cloak of “religious freedom.” He also attacked the Southern Poverty Law Center, a decades-old institution that tracks and reports on the more than 800 current hate groups of all kinds across the U.S.
It did not turn out well for the Florida Congressman, as some rushed to remind Gaetz, a top Trump MAGA sympathizer, of his own associations with the far right.
Gaetz tweeted out an article from the conspiracy theory website Gateway Pundit, whose owner was regularly labeled the stupidest man on the Internet. The article, by Cassandra Fairbanks, paints Gaetz in a very favorable light to his far right supporters. Fairbanks previously worked for Sputnik, the Russian government state media site.
The Southern Poverty Law Center is a hate group.
The @splcenter‘s designation of @FRCdc as a “hate group” caused a deranged leftist to try and shoot up the Family Research Council’s headquarters.
(via @CassandraRules)https://t.co/2051QjDXnd
The SPLC is not a hate group.
Fairbanks, according to domestic extremism expert Jared Holt, is a “self-professed fascist sympathizer.”
Sharing articles from a self-professed fascist sympathizer to own the SPLC https://t.co/a3kXCUcQ9o pic.twitter.com/gIpDZWqBHo
Journalist Christopher Mathias offered up a similar characterization:
Hardly a week goes by without a GOP congressman promoting/citing the propaganda of fascists.
This time, it’s Gaetz promoting Cassandra Fairbanks, a far-right white nationalist/groyper sympathizer. https://t.co/JGnS1wGLZ5 pic.twitter.com/K8X6FVf4Li
Gaetz also suggested MAGA is not a dangerous extremist group:
How long until MAGA hats are considered an “extremist symbol?”
How long until Christian or pro-life groups are “too extreme” for the ruling woketopians?
Dems love using the term “extremism” to describe Republicans, conservatives, and the group they hate most…Trump supporters.
Here’s how some are responding to Congressman Gaetz’s attack.
Journalist Daniel Moritz-Rabson posted a graphic of Fairbanks appearing on VDARE with its founder. VDARE is a white nationalist hate group, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
oops pic.twitter.com/R17NOTDOug
Journalist Sam Youngman notes Rep. Gaetz took Holocaust denier Chuck/Charles Johnson to the State of the Union Address and appears to continue to support Trump’s attempt to overturn the election:
This person took a Holocaust denier to the State of the Union and voted against honoring the police who fought off the Jan. 6 terrorists. https://t.co/tlr3duMUBE
This Twitter user offered up the details:
This you?https://t.co/CxFWz3WEpU https://t.co/6MI2azkYDl pic.twitter.com/HhpGwF0YPr
White supremacist tracker:
A guy targeted the FRC because they’re bigots. https://t.co/kB85u6wrfP
Retired journalist:
Family Research Council:
-“homosexual conduct is objectively harmful”
-“people can stop being LGBTQ through conversion therapy” (Illegal in Nevada)
-Gay marriage is “counterfeit” marriage.
That’s what the FRC believes. SPLC simply quotes them. Because FRC is a hate group. https://t.co/BFzrht4Uiz
— jonhumbert (@jonhumbert) March 25, 2021
More:
Bullshit, Matt. There is an active on-going racist insurrection underway and you are part of it. It’s un-American as hell. https://t.co/uE1VA0aOgn
This is the classic Goebbels technique of accusing your enemies of what you, in fact, are guilty of. https://t.co/SPiJhsPdTO
Sweeping Legislation Allowing LGBTQ Patients to Be Refused Healthcare Services Over ‘Conscience’ on Governor’s Desk
Sitting on Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson‘s desk is legislation that, if signed into law, would allow a vast array of healthcare workers including doctors and pharmacists, hospitals, and even students to deny service to LGBTQ people or anyone else for any reason, including religious or moral, if doing so would violate their conscience.
SB 289, the “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act,” is sponsored by Republican state Senator Kim Hammer, a Missionary Baptist preacher and hospice pastor who earlier this year declared war on Democrats after then-President Donald Trump had been impeached.
Should it become law, a physician could refuse to treat a transgender person, a mental health professional could end treatment with a young teenager who just revealed to them he is gay, a pharmacist could refuse to dispense contraceptive medication even if prescribed for non-pregnancy-related illnesses, and a student nurse could refuse to assist with an abortion, even if it were medically necessary to save the life of a woman.
But that’s not all. The legislation is so broad that it allows hospitals and even insurance companies to refuse service for – including refusing to pay for – anything their polices claim violates their conscience. Catholic hospitals for decades have been refusing to allow abortions to be performed, but now an insurance company could refuse to pay for HIV medications, or even PrEP. They could refuse to pay for gender confirmation surgery.
The wrongly-named legislation – it has nothing to do with supporting ethics or diversity – has the support of an anti-LGBTQ hate group, the Alliance Defending Freedom.
The Arkansas Chamber of Commerce opposes the bill, saying if it becomes law “we position ourselves as being not open and welcoming like we’ve portrayed ourselves to be,” the AP reports.
“Driving out doctors, nurses, and other medical providers because of their faith means fewer health care options for patients at a time when our nation’s health care system is overstretched and experiencing a dire shortage of providers,” ADF attorney Stephanie Nichols said, The Advocate reports.
The legislation offers only one narrow exception: during a hospital emergency or birth.
If Governor Hutchinson “takes no action within five days from receiving the bill, it becomes law without his signature. If he vetoes it, a simple majority of legislators can override the veto,” The Advocate adds. The bill’s final passage was Thursday, making Tuesday, March 23 the fifth day. Hutchinson has not indicated if he will sign it or not.
UPDATE: 03.24.21 –
Apparently things move slowly in the Arkansas legislature. Despite the bill being passed by the Senate two weeks ago and the House last Thursday, the “paperwork” was delivered to the governor’s desk only today, Wednesday, a week after passage.
So, if my math is right, Hutchinson has until Monday to sign SB354 (Sunday doesn’t count in the 5 days)
He has until Saturday to sign SB289, the medical conscience bill. https://t.co/RQFY0m0eIu
This article has been updated to include the new date the bill was delivered to the governor, and to add “hospital emergency” to the exceptions list.
Forty Texas Sheriffs Join Training Where They Are Taught to Resist State and Federal ‘Tyranny’
A few weeks ago, Right Wing Watch previewed a training session that Richard Mack and his Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association hosted at a resort near Houston on Feb. 27 and 27. Mack has since posted a video about the event in which he said, “If the spirit of freedom is in your room, the spirit of God is in your room, and that is exactly what happened.”
Mack was an organizer of the armed standoff between Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and federal officials in 2014. CSPOA teaches law enforcement officials that “the power of the sheriff even supersedes the powers of the President,” according to its website.
CSPOA’s promotional materials said the conference was an “official” Texas Commission on Law Enforcement “training event” and that sheriffs and other law enforcement officials would “receive credit for attendance.” In his recent video, Mack said that of about 200 attendees, more than 100 were public officials or former public officials, including sheriffs from Nevada, North Dakota, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Washington state—and about 40 from Texas.
Sheriffs “left that conference more converted to the holy cause of liberty, more engaged in the holy cause of liberty, and more dedicated to protecting the rights of the people in their individual counties,” Mack said.
One attendee, Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson, told the John Birch Society’s New American magazine that he had refused to enforce the state’s mask mandate and he said the CSPOA helps sheriffs who “need a mechanism to thwart tyranny.”
The New American reported that some sheriffs “heard for the first time that the so-called Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution (Article VI, Clause 2) is misinterpreted—state and county laws and superior to federal law, not the other way around, which makes the sheriff the most powerful elected official in the country.”
The New American recounted how one speaker, “noted constitutional authority and attorney KrisAnne Hall,” told Texas sheriffs that it is their duty to ignore federal gun laws. Hall is featured in the trailer for “NonCompliant,” a movie that appears to mix radical anti-government libertarianism with conservative evangelical Christianity.
Also speaking was Pam Elliot, former sheriff of Edwards County, Texas, who the Texas Observer described in a 2016 profile as prone to “power plays” and voter intimidation targeting other local officials, Democrats, and Latinos. “Edwards appears to be motivated in part by a growing far-right movement that exalts sheriffs as the last line of defense against a tyrannical government,” the Observer noted at the time.
Edwards told the New American that more sheriffs “are beginning to understand the duty of interposition.” The magazine explained:
Interposition refers to the practice of a lower official placing himself between his constituents and unlawful mandates coming from higher government authorities. For example, many states are codifying their resistance to federal overreach by legislation stating that they will not help the feds violate Americans rights with unconstitutional gun control laws, civil-asset forfeiture, mask mandates, federal control of state land, facial-recognition programs, and so on. County sheriffs are tasked with interposing at the county level.
Also on the list of speakers for the conference was neo-Confederate Christian Reconstructionist activist and funder Michael Peroutka, though he was not mentioned in the New American report.
In his post-conference video, Mack said among conference attendees and sponsors was Gary Heavin, billionaire founder of the Curves fitness chain who has produced films with right-wing messages, such as AmeriGeddon, a movie about an electromagnetic pulse attack on the U.S. in which InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones played a role.
Last month, Michigan Live reported on Michigan sheriffs’ association with CSPOA. Among “the loudest proponents of the CSPOA in Michigan” is Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf. When militia members were arrested last year in a plot to kidnap the state’s governor, Leaf suggested that they may have simply been trying to make a lawful citizens’s arrest. Michigan Live noted that months earlier, Leaf had appeared on stage with some of the same militia members during a rally opposing the governor’s pandemic-related stay-at-home order. them. Leaf also challenged the 2020 election results in Michigan in a lawsuit that was swiftly dismissed.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
