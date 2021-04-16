‘I Will Never Forgive Them’: Lawmakers, Reporters and Police Remain Traumatized by Capitol Riots 100 Days Later

The U.S. Capitol insurrection was 100 days ago, and those who lived through the assault on democracy are still processing the trauma they experienced.

Lawmakers, staffers, police officers, reporters and Capitol employees recalled the fear and anger they felt as Donald Trump’s supporters violently stormed into the building in an effort to overturn the former president’s election loss, and they continue to struggle with the memories from that day.

“They destroyed things here, broke windows, you know, a mess, but things don’t matter to me,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told NBC’s Frank Thorpe V. “But seeing the dramatic effect it had on my staff is something that will live with me forever, and for which I will never forgive them.”

“They failed,” she added. “They failed in stopping the certification of a president of the United States, and they did so because members had the courage to come back.”

Capitol police officers lost one of their own that day, and two others took their own lives in the days that followed, but they want Americans to remember that they succeeded in protecting lawmakers and democracy.

“We didn’t fail,” said Officer Anthony Booth. “We protected every member of Congress, not one member of Congress was hurt with a scratch that day … We protected every staffer that was in here, everybody was accounted for, nobody was hurt. The only casualties we had were obviously officers, but at the end of the day, we did our job.”

Many others remain angry about the attempt to subvert democracy, which was encouraged by Trump and some of his Republican congressional allies.

It's been 100 days since the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and justice has not yet been adequately served. We need resignations. We need expulsions. We need convictions. — Jack Cocchiarella 🏴‍☠️ (@JDCocchiarella) April 16, 2021

I didn't realize that it had been 100 days since January 6. Thank you @frankthorp for writing such a beautiful piece, and sharing the stories from that day. https://t.co/SfdPP5slsZ — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) April 16, 2021

Today marks #100days since the attack on our Capitol. Can’t help but think about the incredible people we spoke with last month, and the mental impact the riot still has on all of us. (w/ @haleytalbotnbc) https://t.co/ofHcHWj8zK — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) April 16, 2021

Sunrise today at the Lincoln Memorial – marking 100 days since the attack on the US Capitol. We must never forget the duty we all have, above partisanship, to defend the Constitution and the freedoms so many have fought and died to secure. pic.twitter.com/9ugx0XAhi7 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 16, 2021

100 days after the siege. I’ll never be able to forget. Our country must not forget. Are we capable of living up to the values our country stands for? We must be. NBC News’ Kasie Hunt: 100 days later, the Capitol siege still haunts me https://t.co/GQsCg4Oxtm — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) April 16, 2021

It’s been 100 days. Some days, it feels like it was both 100 years ago and just yesterday at the same time. https://t.co/uVV0Jas2Ov — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) April 16, 2021

Friday April 16th marks 100 days since the events of January 6th and the Capitol Insurrection. Republicans want you to forget about what happened that day. We cannot look away from this moment. #TheBigLie #Jan6NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/4elBBqcCZ8 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 16, 2021