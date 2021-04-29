CRIME
‘Handcuffs Are Coming’: Prosecutor Reveals Why Rudy Giuliani’s in Big Trouble
A Florida prosecutor speculated that it’s only a matter of time before Rudy Giuliani gets arrested.
Former president Donald Trump’s attorney had his phone and laptop seized by federal investigators during the execution of a search warrant, and Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Giuliani seems to be in big trouble.
“I think this is a big deal, and I think yesterday was a very bad day for Rudy, because federal prosecutors cannot get a search warrant based on a hunch,” Aronberg said. “They can’t get a search warrant based on a fishing expedition. They’ve got to convince a federal judge that there is probable cause that a crime has occurred, and that the items that they are seeking would likely contain evidence of that crime.”
“Judges don’t easily given search warrants when it comes to lawyers and their homes and offices, because judges, quite frankly, are lawyers themselves,” he added, “and they understand that there are issues of attorney-client privilege and confidentiality, so it does tell you the level of evidence that prosecutors must have against Rudy.”
This investigation has been brewing for two years, although political appointees in the Department of Justice successfully blocked it from moving forward under the Trump administration.
“Keep in mind, this investigation started in 2019, [but] the search warrant was only executed yesterday, and that tells you that the higher-ups at the Department of Justice under the former guy, they didn’t want this search warrant to see the light of day,” Aronberg said. “So when it comes to Rudy, he doesn’t have Trump or [former attorney general Bill] Barr to protect him anymore, and that’s the biggest problem for him. So as far as when the handcuffs are arriving, it’s hard to say, but I think that it’s more likely than not that they will be coming.”
‘This Is What People in Influence Do’: Fox Business Reporter Spins Giuliani Allegations After Raid
Fox Business reporter Charlie Gasparino on Wednesday attempted to spin the raid on Rudy Giuliani’s apartment as a “political” attack.
Following the news that federal agents had executed a search warranton Giuliani’s home, Gasparino brought up Hunter Biden as a defense. Giuliani has been under scrutiny over his dealings with Ukraine.
“There is a fine line between what is legally lobbying and what isn’t,” Gasparino opined. “And before people start saying that Rudy is guilty of being a [foreign] lobbyist — these lines are blurred all the time.”
“All you have to do is look at some of the Hunter Biden stuff to understand,” he continued. “This is what people in influence do. They have clients, they talk to important people about the clients and sometimes it runs afoul of the law. A lot of times it doesn’t.”
Gasparino went on to note that there are “a lot of legal eyes on the former Trump people right now.”
“And, you know, you can’t help but think it’s politically motivated,” he added. “We hear nothing about Hunter Biden and his business dealings but Rudy Giuliani gets his apartment raided.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
Top Oath Keeper First to Flip in Capitol Insurrection Domestic Terrorism Investigation
On the 100th day since the January 6 right wing insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors have flipped a top member of the Oath Keepers anti-government domestic extremism group.
Jon Ryan Schaffer, a founding member of the Oath Keepers, is “the first defendant to potentially flip in the sprawling domestic terrorism investigation that has led to charges against more than 400 people,” The Washington Post reports.
He is expected to plead guilty and cooperate in the investigation.
As of this writing Schaffer is in court and about to plea.
“Prosecutors hope Schaffer’s plea spurs others to provide additional evidence in hopes of avoiding long prison sentences.”
Schaffer turned himself in January 18 after being photographed inside the Capitol. He was charged with six crimes initially, but is expected to plead guilty to two felonies in the plea deal.
The Post adds “Schaffer has agreed to plead guilty to only two charges, but both are felony offenses carrying heavy penalties that federal prosecutors are relying on heavily in the wider probe.”
‘Love Hotel’: Gaetz’s Wingman Made ‘More Than 150 Venmo Payments to Dozens of Young Women’ Including a 17 Year Old: Report
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s friend and ally, Joel Greenburg, an accused sex trafficker who now sits in jail facing 33 federal felony charges, made “more than 150 Venmo payments to dozens of young women,” one of whom was 17 years old at the time, The Daily Beast reports Wednesday night.
The Florida Republican Congressman also made a payment, to Greenburg directly, for $300, with a unique emoji: “?” which The Daily Beast reports stands for “love hotel.”
The payment “to the 17-year-old took place in June 2017. It was for $300 and, according to the memo field, was for ‘Food.'”
“Nearly a year after Greenberg’s June 2017 payment” to the 17-year old, “Gaetz Venmo’d Greenberg to ‘Hit up ___,’ using a nickname for the teen. She was 18 years old by then, and as The Daily Beast reported, Greenberg described the payment as being for ‘School.'”
“Greenberg paid multiple young women (and at least one girl) hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of dollars on Venmo in one transaction after another,” according to the Beast, which reviewed years of transactions and calls it “an alleged sex ring.”
“In the Venmo transactions reviewed by The Daily Beast, however, there are at least 16 payments in 2017 totaling nearly $5,000 to a woman who would later go on to date Matt Gaetz. Additionally, Greenberg paid her $1,500 over the course of two days in April 2017 using Cash App. That woman—who came to Washington, D.C. as an intern in January 2018—has said she dated Gaetz during and after her senior year in college.”
Daily Beast reporter Matt Fuller (who is not bylined on the article) tweeted out some of the details from the piece:
There’s a lot in here. Not sure where to begin.
I guess let’s start with some of the memo fields for some of these Venmoes.
“Ass” – $200
“? ” – $400
“?” (that one is from Gaetz) – $300
“?” – $500
“Stuff” – $500
“Ice Cream” – $1000
“Salad” – $1000https://t.co/ctdW4kcykH
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 14, 2021
Gaetz, while denying any wrongdoing, has confirmed he is under investigation by the Dept. of Justice, reportedly for sex trafficking of a minor, having a sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl, and illegal drug use. He is also accused of showing naked photos of women he slept with to members of Congress on the House floor.
Read the entire Daily Beast report here.
Related: Women Describe Parties They Attended With Matt Gaetz Fueled by Sex, Cocaine, and Cash Apps: Report
