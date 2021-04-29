‘Handcuffs Are Coming’: Prosecutor Reveals Why Rudy Giuliani’s in Big Trouble

A Florida prosecutor speculated that it’s only a matter of time before Rudy Giuliani gets arrested.

Former president Donald Trump’s attorney had his phone and laptop seized by federal investigators during the execution of a search warrant, and Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Giuliani seems to be in big trouble.

“I think this is a big deal, and I think yesterday was a very bad day for Rudy, because federal prosecutors cannot get a search warrant based on a hunch,” Aronberg said. “They can’t get a search warrant based on a fishing expedition. They’ve got to convince a federal judge that there is probable cause that a crime has occurred, and that the items that they are seeking would likely contain evidence of that crime.”

“Judges don’t easily given search warrants when it comes to lawyers and their homes and offices, because judges, quite frankly, are lawyers themselves,” he added, “and they understand that there are issues of attorney-client privilege and confidentiality, so it does tell you the level of evidence that prosecutors must have against Rudy.”

This investigation has been brewing for two years, although political appointees in the Department of Justice successfully blocked it from moving forward under the Trump administration.

“Keep in mind, this investigation started in 2019, [but] the search warrant was only executed yesterday, and that tells you that the higher-ups at the Department of Justice under the former guy, they didn’t want this search warrant to see the light of day,” Aronberg said. “So when it comes to Rudy, he doesn’t have Trump or [former attorney general Bill] Barr to protect him anymore, and that’s the biggest problem for him. So as far as when the handcuffs are arriving, it’s hard to say, but I think that it’s more likely than not that they will be coming.”