‘This Is What People in Influence Do’: Fox Business Reporter Spins Giuliani Allegations After Raid

Fox Business reporter Charlie Gasparino on Wednesday attempted to spin the raid on Rudy Giuliani’s apartment as a “political” attack.

Following the news that federal agents had executed a search warranton Giuliani’s home, Gasparino brought up Hunter Biden as a defense. Giuliani has been under scrutiny over his dealings with Ukraine.

“There is a fine line between what is legally lobbying and what isn’t,” Gasparino opined. “And before people start saying that Rudy is guilty of being a [foreign] lobbyist — these lines are blurred all the time.”

“All you have to do is look at some of the Hunter Biden stuff to understand,” he continued. “This is what people in influence do. They have clients, they talk to important people about the clients and sometimes it runs afoul of the law. A lot of times it doesn’t.”

Gasparino went on to note that there are “a lot of legal eyes on the former Trump people right now.”

“And, you know, you can’t help but think it’s politically motivated,” he added. “We hear nothing about Hunter Biden and his business dealings but Rudy Giuliani gets his apartment raided.”

