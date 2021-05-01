CRIME
DOJ Slapped Aside Trump Holdovers to Raid Giuliani After Months of Delays: Report
According to a report from NBC/New York, plans to raid the home of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani languished for months in the Justice Department and only came about due to new leadership under President Joe Biden.
On Thursday, the home and office of Giuliani was the subject of a raid with federal agents “collecting phones and computers as part of their probe into whether he broke U.S. lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent related to his work,” the report states.
Those plans had been on hold dating back to the Trump Administration when the Justice Department was headed by Attorney General Bill Barr.
Under the Biden administration — and in particular under newly appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland — the Justice Department is dusting off the files and proceeding with multiple investigations that had stalled out.
According to NBC, “It’s not clear exactly why Justice Department officials chose this particular moment to strike, but it wasn’t out of character for the agency under new Attorney General Merrick Garland. The move was just one in a series of headline-making decisions by a department moving quickly to assert itself in investigations and policy setting,” adding, “The FBI action in New York on Wednesday was especially notable both because of the high-profile nature of the Giuliani investigation and because of the vigorous debate the search warrant question had produced inside the Trump-era Justice Department.”
The report goes on to note that prosecutors were set to go after Giuliani — who had been giving legal advice to former president Donald Trump — last fall but there was infighting within the U.S. Attorneys’ office over the political implications with an election on the horizon.
According to NBC, any dissent about going after Giuliani was pushed aside under the new leadership.
“Prosecutors in New York wanted last fall to serve a warrant on Giuliani as part of an investigation into whether he had failed to register as a foreign agent over his dealings with Ukrainian officials. But that request was rebuffed by officials in the deputy attorney general’s office in Washington. In a dispute over investigative tactics, they raised concerns both before and after the election and did not sign off on a warrant, multiple people familiar with the matter have said,” the report states. “A new leadership team under Garland apparently reached a different conclusion, though it is not clear on what grounds. The new deputy attorney general, Lisa Monaco, and John Carlin, her top deputy, have both previously led the department’s national security division — which is responsible for enforcing the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA — and will presumably be engaged in the investigation as it moves forward.”
The report goes on to note that, under Garland, multiple investigations are moving into high gear “including a tax probe into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and a investigation into potential sex trafficking and public corruption by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.”
You can read more here.
Image via Shutterstock
CRIME
‘Handcuffs Are Coming’: Prosecutor Reveals Why Rudy Giuliani’s in Big Trouble
A Florida prosecutor speculated that it’s only a matter of time before Rudy Giuliani gets arrested.
Former president Donald Trump’s attorney had his phone and laptop seized by federal investigators during the execution of a search warrant, and Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Giuliani seems to be in big trouble.
“I think this is a big deal, and I think yesterday was a very bad day for Rudy, because federal prosecutors cannot get a search warrant based on a hunch,” Aronberg said. “They can’t get a search warrant based on a fishing expedition. They’ve got to convince a federal judge that there is probable cause that a crime has occurred, and that the items that they are seeking would likely contain evidence of that crime.”
“Judges don’t easily given search warrants when it comes to lawyers and their homes and offices, because judges, quite frankly, are lawyers themselves,” he added, “and they understand that there are issues of attorney-client privilege and confidentiality, so it does tell you the level of evidence that prosecutors must have against Rudy.”
This investigation has been brewing for two years, although political appointees in the Department of Justice successfully blocked it from moving forward under the Trump administration.
“Keep in mind, this investigation started in 2019, [but] the search warrant was only executed yesterday, and that tells you that the higher-ups at the Department of Justice under the former guy, they didn’t want this search warrant to see the light of day,” Aronberg said. “So when it comes to Rudy, he doesn’t have Trump or [former attorney general Bill] Barr to protect him anymore, and that’s the biggest problem for him. So as far as when the handcuffs are arriving, it’s hard to say, but I think that it’s more likely than not that they will be coming.”
CRIME
‘This Is What People in Influence Do’: Fox Business Reporter Spins Giuliani Allegations After Raid
Fox Business reporter Charlie Gasparino on Wednesday attempted to spin the raid on Rudy Giuliani’s apartment as a “political” attack.
Following the news that federal agents had executed a search warranton Giuliani’s home, Gasparino brought up Hunter Biden as a defense. Giuliani has been under scrutiny over his dealings with Ukraine.
“There is a fine line between what is legally lobbying and what isn’t,” Gasparino opined. “And before people start saying that Rudy is guilty of being a [foreign] lobbyist — these lines are blurred all the time.”
“All you have to do is look at some of the Hunter Biden stuff to understand,” he continued. “This is what people in influence do. They have clients, they talk to important people about the clients and sometimes it runs afoul of the law. A lot of times it doesn’t.”
Gasparino went on to note that there are “a lot of legal eyes on the former Trump people right now.”
“And, you know, you can’t help but think it’s politically motivated,” he added. “We hear nothing about Hunter Biden and his business dealings but Rudy Giuliani gets his apartment raided.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
CRIME
Top Oath Keeper First to Flip in Capitol Insurrection Domestic Terrorism Investigation
On the 100th day since the January 6 right wing insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors have flipped a top member of the Oath Keepers anti-government domestic extremism group.
Jon Ryan Schaffer, a founding member of the Oath Keepers, is “the first defendant to potentially flip in the sprawling domestic terrorism investigation that has led to charges against more than 400 people,” The Washington Post reports.
He is expected to plead guilty and cooperate in the investigation.
As of this writing Schaffer is in court and about to plea.
“Prosecutors hope Schaffer’s plea spurs others to provide additional evidence in hopes of avoiding long prison sentences.”
Schaffer turned himself in January 18 after being photographed inside the Capitol. He was charged with six crimes initially, but is expected to plead guilty to two felonies in the plea deal.
The Post adds “Schaffer has agreed to plead guilty to only two charges, but both are felony offenses carrying heavy penalties that federal prosecutors are relying on heavily in the wider probe.”
