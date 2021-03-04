ANALYSIS
‘You Don’t Have to Normalize Insurrection’: CBS News Slammed for ‘Complicit’ Jailhouse Interview of ‘QAnon Shaman’
Should Americans hear from an individual in jail facing felony charges related to their alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection, especially on the day terrorism experts say the QAnon cult might again engage in violence so dangerous the House has postponed business for the day?
Some are saying no, and blasting CBS News for promoting its jailhouse interview today with one of the most recognizable faces from the insurrection, Jacob Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman.”
Responding to a clip from its “60 Minutes +” interview with correspondent Laurie Segall that CBS News posted to Twitter, attorney Max Kennerly blasted the network:
You don’t have to normalize insurrection, you know.
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 4, 2021
He was far from the only one.
CBS. Complicit Bull Shit
— nancy cronvich (@FT1965) March 4, 2021
Hard pass. FU you and him.
— @ZimJay (@ZimJay) March 4, 2021
This is just @CBSNews pushing their new streaming platform, and using the shaman guy to do it. Allowing this guy to continue to push the big lie and giving him a platform to pledge his continued loyalty to the #FormerGuy is irresponsible. Shame on CBS.
— Btru2blu 🌊 (@BTru2Blue) March 4, 2021
He belongs in jail. Not on TV. Let him tell his story in court.
— Jeff_Meyers (@Jeff_Meyers) March 4, 2021
In an associated CBS News article the subhead reads: “Jacob Chansley, the man seen wearing face paint and a fur helmet with horns during the January 6 insurrection, tells 60 Minutes+ he was trying ‘to bring God back to the Senate.'”
That article quotes Chansley extensively, in part saying, “My actions were not an attack on this country,” and, “I sang a song. And that’s a part of shamanism… I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. Okay? I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the– out of the break room.”
Others tweeted out the CBS video, with some saying: “giving this man a platform to whine about being a victim seems irresponsible,” “Maybe you should be interviewing some of the researchers who have been following QAnon for a long time and warning about the dangers of it. But you’d rather interview Qbacca, because putting freaks on the air is good for ratings,” “Why do we care about his story? WHY?! This man is a traitor and insurrection leader. WHY?!!,” “What have you contributed to journalism’s advancement today…nada,” “Christ we love handing extremists microphones in this country,” and “WHY ARE YOU ALLOWING DOMESTIC TERRORISTS AIRTIME,” among many others.
The article quotes Chansley extensively, and ends with this paragraph, which reads more like a press release than a news article: “Segall’s report, including her remote interview with Chansley, can be seen on 60 Minutes+, a new show available on ViacomCBS’ new streaming platform, Paramount+.”
NCRM has opted to not include the video from CBS News in this article, to not include photos or screenshots of Chansley, and is not linking directly to CBS’ tweet.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
ANALYSIS
Mitch McConnell ‘Teetering’ and His Conference ‘Splintering’ as Trump Forces Republicans to Choose Allegiance
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appears weaker than he has been in years — and not just because he could lose everything if the Georgia Senate runoffs go against him. Outgoing President Donald Trump is forcing Senate Republicans to choose between loyalty to him and loyalty to McConnell — and the result could be a fractured caucus that is hard to control over the next four years.
“This power struggle will help define everything from the future of conservatism and right-wing media, including Fox News, to President-elect Biden’s ability to win Republican cooperation in office,” reported Axios. “More broadly and more importantly, the outcome will determine if Trumpism — and its norm-smashing tactics — come to permanently define one of America’s two major political parties.”
The first major test of this divide is the doomed effort by Republicans in Congress to block certification of the Electoral College vote, led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) — something McConnell has warned his colleagues against, but Trump has encouraged.
“The more immediate challenge is to McConnell and the considerable sway he’s held over Senate Republicans,” wrote Russell Berman for The Atlantic. “McConnell’s influence during the Biden administration will depend on his ability to keep Republicans unified — whether to block a progressive agenda in the majority or to stifle the new president using the Senate filibuster in the minority. But three weeks before Biden’s inauguration, McConnell’s conference is splintering over the outgoing president, with a growing faction of Trump loyalists willing to ignore the majority leader’s pleas.”
“McConnell isn’t exactly in danger of irrelevance. There’s been no serious talk of a challenge to his leadership position, and the legislative filibuster will grant McConnell plenty of clout even if Republicans lose both Senate races in Georgia and, with them, their majority,” wrote Berman. “But either way, he’ll have to manage a conference divided between Republicans inclined to work with Biden on bipartisan deals (such as Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitt Romney of Utah) and a dozen or more conservatives who won’t even acknowledge the Democrat’s legitimacy as president.”
ANALYSIS
Right Wing Pundit’s Claim Conservative SCOTUS Justice Alito Is Also Considering Retiring Sets Off Court Watchers on Both Sides
Could the two most-conservative Supreme Court justices retire before the November election? Rumors are swirling. Here’s why.
Buried within Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa’s analysis Wednesday that Trump supporters are hoping “to use conservative anger at Justice Roberts” as an “energizing moment” for the President’s troubled campaign, is the news that far right Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is “privately seen by Trump’s aides as the most likely to retire this year.”
The potential retirement of Justice Thomas, who by most measures is the most conservative jurist on the nation’s top court, set off a firestorm on social media among some court-watching conservatives and liberals – even though Costa noted that “Thomas has not given any indication” he is retiring.
Costa’s reporting was, he says, seen by far right wing pundit Hugh Hewitt, who told his “radio audience this morning that he hears from several leading conservatives that Justice Alito, 70, is considering retirement, and adds that he also hears the Alito family is ready to leave Washington, D.C.”
Hewitt, in his usual self-aggrandizing way, told his listeners, “I’m hardly a ref, but I got a column in the Washington Post, and so they start working me about, ‘You know this person would be great if Alito quit.'”
Whether or not Alito is considering retirement, the mere prospect of not just one but possibly two Supreme Court seats opening before the election is giving conservatives hope, and liberals terror.
Not even trying hard to hide their excitement, some on the religious right are especially ecstatic President Donald Trump might get to place one or two more radical jurists on the Supreme Court.
An attorney for the far Christian-right law and anti-LGBTQ advocacy firm First Liberty Institute responded with thinly-veiled glee, couching his happiness as concern for Justice Alito’s family.
These rumors—which we heard months ago before they initially died down—have indeed really picked up steam over the past couple of weeks.
Sam Alito is a terrific justice who would be difficult to replace, but we should all hope he makes the best decision for his family. https://t.co/OmBVFuBIVb
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) July 1, 2020
The Justice Correspondent for The Nation, Elie Mystal, responded to a legal correspondent for New York’s local Fox station, implying Alito might be more likely to retire than Thomas.
Two important points:
1. Clarence Thomas loves his job.
2. Sam Alito hates his job. https://t.co/p94j7I8NAc
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 1, 2020
Vox Senior Correspondent Ian Millhiser, who literally wrote the book on the Supreme Court, also puts more weight in Alito retiring:
Hewitt is the opposite of a reliable source, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Alito does retire. Alito is the most reliable partisan on the Court, and the best thing for the Republican Party is for him to step down and be replaced by a younger Republican. https://t.co/8e9qBCvVzp
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) July 1, 2020
Of course, on the left, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is also of retirement age and has (successfully) faced health issues.
Whoever is President at 12:01 PM ET on January 20, 2020, may have an opportunity to move the court fully one way or the other.
ANALYSIS
Experts Are Not Buying Trump’s Claim for Why He Called Off Strike on Iran in Mid-Air
“These are not strategically sophisticated people”
Many agree President Donald Trump made the right call when he called off the strike on Iran, in retaliation for their downing of a $130 million unarmed, unmanned U.S. Military surveillance drone.
But he is the one who ordered the strike in the first place, so there’s no “credit” there.
Friday morning the President took to Twitter to defend his actions, saying he stopped the assault 10 minutes before the actual strike was about to happen.
Why?
“I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General.”
….proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019
(The drone was actually downed early Thursday morning, not Monday.)
Many are asking, how was this not a part of the decision-making process before he gave the order to strike?
Others just point-blank don’t believe it wasn’t.
One, a CNN political analyst, says there’s a lot of speculation it was Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s comments that led Trump to back off – Carlson advised against the strike.
Lot of officials speculating today Trump called off the Iran strike literally while watching Tucker Carlson.
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) June 21, 2019
Here’s what some others are saying.
Contributor to The Nation:
Does anyone believe that the military didn’t brief him on projected casualties until he asked them 10 minutes before the strikes?
If not, then why buy any of it? Guy’s a serial liar surrounded by equally mendacious sycophants.
— Joshua Holland ? (@JoshuaHol) June 21, 2019
CNN national security analyst:
1/ This is one time when the President’s indecision may have saved thousands of lives. But having been part of military CONOPs briefings, they always include an assessment of casualties on both sides at the front end.
— Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) June 21, 2019
NY Times White House correspondent who co-authored the story about Trump calling off the strike in mid-air:
A source told me 30 minutes ago that Trump was pleased with his own performance last night, loved being in command by ordering the strikes and by then ordering the stand-down. And the president just… tweeted it. https://t.co/tUPSym7inn
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 21, 2019
Former Special Counsel at the Dept. of Defense:
This explanation doesn’t smell right.?
The assessments of casualties would have been prepared, known, and discussed long in advance (part of the “CONOP”)
Is Trump saying he asked that question of the General only after authorizing the strike, and when US planes were en route? pic.twitter.com/z6DyNSwKVz
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 21, 2019
CNN Chief National Security Correspondent:
The president revealed the number and type of Iranian target the US was going to hit and the exact US estimate of Iranian casualties. Did he reveal normally classified information?
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 21, 2019
Former Postdoctoral Research Fellow at The Fletcher School at Tufts University and at the University of Pennsylvania, focused on international security and foreign policy, and emerging technologies and urban warfare:
These are not strategically sophisticated people. They don’t understand or care about how signaling to foreign powers works, if they did, we’d see consistency, minimal uniformity of msg, resolve, and/or directionality of some kind. 2/
— Rita Konaev (@RitaKonaev) June 21, 2019
Again. Very nice or very unfair TO HIM. Not the country, not the people, not his supporters, not his party, not his cabinet. HIM or anything he sees as an extension of himself, such as his brand, financial interests, business acumen, ratings and maybe sometimes his children. 4/
— Rita Konaev (@RitaKonaev) June 21, 2019
We have to see this administration and President for what they are, not for what our theories say they should be. 6/6
— Rita Konaev (@RitaKonaev) June 21, 2019
RELATED STORIES:
‘PROJECTION OF INCOMPETENCE’: WHITE HOUSE OUT OF CONTROL, COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF NOT IN CHARGE – EXPERTS SPEAK OUT
IN A 12 HOUR SPAN TRUMP THREATENED IRAN, BACKTRACKED, ORDERED A STRIKE OVER DOWNED DRONE, CALLED IT OFF IN MID-AIR
Trending
- JUST PLAIN FALSE3 days ago
Ted Cruz Repeatedly Lies About Merrick Garland in Committee Speech – Gets Smacked Down With Truth From Dem Chairman
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Explodes in ‘Cancel Culture’ Rant About Oreos, Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, and the Muppets
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
Busted: MAGA Rioter Boasted of Plan to Pin Capitol Violence on Antifa – Now He’s Been Arrested
- IF YOU HAVE TO CHEAT...2 days ago
Listen: RNC Lawyer Makes Stunning Admission to Supreme Court Justices That GOP Needs Voter Suppression Laws to Win
- OPINION3 days ago
Pompeo Mocked for ‘Fake Victimization’ After Bragging He Was Called ‘Worst Secretary of State in History’
- COULD HE BE MORE SELFISH?3 days ago
Trump Secretly Got a COVID Vaccine Shot Before Leaving White House in January – Didn’t Tell His Anti-Vaxx Supporters
- ANTI-SCIENCE2 days ago
‘Don’t Ever Let a Republican Tell You They’re Pro-Life Again’: Internet Stunned as TX Removes All COVID Restrictions
- WHITEWASHING HISTORY3 days ago
McEnany Says ‘Everyone’ in the White House Was ‘Horrified’ When Insurrectionists Attacked the Capitol – Contrary to Reports