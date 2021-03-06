Expert Explains How Dems Just Brilliantly Forced Trump to Respond Under Oath for the Capitol Riot

Should Americans hear from an individual in jail facing felony charges related to their alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection, especially on the day terrorism experts say the QAnon cult might again engage in violence so dangerous the House has postponed business for the day?

Some are saying no, and blasting CBS News for promoting its jailhouse interview today with one of the most recognizable faces from the insurrection, Jacob Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman.”

Responding to a clip from its “60 Minutes +” interview with correspondent Laurie Segall that CBS News posted to Twitter, attorney Max Kennerly blasted the network:

You don’t have to normalize insurrection, you know. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 4, 2021

He was far from the only one.

CBS. Complicit Bull Shit — nancy cronvich (@FT1965) March 4, 2021

Hard pass. FU you and him. — @ZimJay (@ZimJay) March 4, 2021

This is just @CBSNews pushing their new streaming platform, and using the shaman guy to do it. Allowing this guy to continue to push the big lie and giving him a platform to pledge his continued loyalty to the #FormerGuy is irresponsible. Shame on CBS. — Btru2blu 🌊 (@BTru2Blue) March 4, 2021

He belongs in jail. Not on TV. Let him tell his story in court. — Jeff_Meyers (@Jeff_Meyers) March 4, 2021

In an associated CBS News article the subhead reads: “Jacob Chansley, the man seen wearing face paint and a fur helmet with horns during the January 6 insurrection, tells 60 Minutes+ he was trying ‘to bring God back to the Senate.'”

That article quotes Chansley extensively, in part saying, “My actions were not an attack on this country,” and, “I sang a song. And that’s a part of shamanism… I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. Okay? I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the– out of the break room.”

Others tweeted out the CBS video, with some saying: “giving this man a platform to whine about being a victim seems irresponsible,” “Maybe you should be interviewing some of the researchers who have been following QAnon for a long time and warning about the dangers of it. But you’d rather interview Qbacca, because putting freaks on the air is good for ratings,” “Why do we care about his story? WHY?! This man is a traitor and insurrection leader. WHY?!!,” “What have you contributed to journalism’s advancement today…nada,” “Christ we love handing extremists microphones in this country,” and “WHY ARE YOU ALLOWING DOMESTIC TERRORISTS AIRTIME,” among many others.

The article quotes Chansley extensively, and ends with this paragraph, which reads more like a press release than a news article: “Segall’s report, including her remote interview with Chansley, can be seen on 60 Minutes+, a new show available on ViacomCBS’ new streaming platform, Paramount+.”

NCRM has opted to not include the video from CBS News in this article, to not include photos or screenshots of Chansley, and is not linking directly to CBS’ tweet.