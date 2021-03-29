NO
Watch: Michele Bachmann Tells Prayer Network Pals 2020 Election Was a ‘Coup’
Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call Sunday night during which she declared that Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election was “coup” and warned that passage of the For The People Act election reform legislation (H. R. 1) will “forever cement that illegal takeover into place.”
On election night, Bachmann boldly asserted that God had “sealed this election” in Heaven on behalf of Donald Trump and she has steadfastly refused to accept that her declaration had been premature and ultimately wrong.
“I want everyone to realize what we’re living through and what we’re witnessing is a coup,” Bachmann said. “This is called a coup, and a coup is a political term, and what it means is an unlawful, unauthorized takeover of a legitimate government. America had a legitimate government, but this is an unauthorized, illegal takeover through voter fraud in last November’s election, and now H.R. 1 [will] forever cement that illegal takeover into place.”
“Make no mistake about it—what we’re watching is a coup,” she continued. “You see this in third-world countries. It’s happening in the greatest country in the world, the United States, but it is a coup.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
NO
‘This Is Illegal’: Former WH Official Slams Trump Advisor Caught Carrying Away Art ‘Belonging to the American People’
It’s moving day for some Trump administration White House staffers, as President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration day quickly approaches. There are multiple reports of White House aides appearing to take for the personal use items that belong to the federal government, including in one case a bust of President Abraham Lincoln that was on loan from a museum.
Top Trump advisor Peter Navarro, who earlier Thursday was chastised for spreading election lies and continuing to incite insurrection, this time on Fox News, is now being accused of “illegal” activity.
“People need to know that the items inside the White House are not giveaways, they’re not souvenirs you can take home. This is not an estate sale or Antiques Roadshow,” CNN’s Jim Acosta said on-air.
A Yahoo Finance editor posted a photo of Navarro –who is vehemently anti-China – outside the White House, carrying artwork, a large framed photo of President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other dignitaries.
Former associate director of the White House Office of Management and Budget under President Barack Obama, Kenneth Baer, says removing the framed image for personal use is “illegal.”
“These photos belong to the American people, and go to the National Archives,” says Baer, who clearly would know.
This is illegal. These photos belong to the American people, and go to the National Archives.
(I know this as when I left the WH in 2012, I wanted to take with me the photo I had of @BarackObama and the 2008 World Champion @Phillies) https://t.co/ab6LFCtGXQ
— Kenneth Baer (@KennethBaer) January 14, 2021
The original photo of Navarro was taken by Eric Scott for Reuters and posted to Twitter by a Reuters editor:
Yesterday: White House advisor Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing of the White House with a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Washington. Photo by @erinscottphoto pic.twitter.com/MoS00tnH07
— corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) January 14, 2021
It is possible Navarro paid the government for the photo and frame, which Baer noted.
CNN’s John Harwood weighed in:
what’s the word for taking something illegally? https://t.co/43yBaUq8La
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 14, 2021
NO
Trump Wants to Debate Biden in Person Despite COVID — Campaign Cites Note From White House Doctor
On Thursday, the Trump campaign said that the president wants to debate Joe Biden in person, following the original schedule as planned, even in spite of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
The campaign pointed to the new announcement from White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, who claimed earlier in the day that he believes the president will be fit to safely participate in public events as soon as Saturday — even though that is not quite within the recommended 10-day quarantine deadline past the first positive COVID test.
New tonight: And now the Trump campaign says it wants the president to debate Joe Biden in person on the originally planned dates. pic.twitter.com/bWqAdNZXUX
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 9, 2020
NO
Schumer Scorched for Whitewashing King’s Racist, Anti-Islam, Anti-LGBTQ Record as Soon as He Announced His Retirement
“Democrats need new leadership”
U.S. Congressman Peter King, a Republican of Long Island, NY, announced bright and early Monday morning he will not seek a 15th term, and will retire at the end of 28 years in Congress. King, a strong Trump supporter, has an impressive record of holding on to a district that has voted largely Democratic, including voting for Barack Obama twice, and even Al Gore and John Kerry over George W. Bush.
Rep. King, a powerful Republican who twice served as Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, also has a record of ugly racism, anti-Islam attacks, pandering to the lowest forms of bigotry, and serving the powerful by demeaning minorities and the poor.
King last year defended ICE in the wake of the deaths of two migrant children. He also likened NFL athletes quietly protesting police violence and killing of Black people to giving a Nazi salute. And he declared there are “too many mosques” in America.
The Congressman from Long Island defended NYPD officers in the killing of Eric Garner, saying if the man who was placed in a chokehold (which violates police policy) had not been “obese,” he would not have died – while at the same time saying “police had no reason to know that he was in serious condition.”
King hunkered down to protect the moneyed interests, attacking the grassroots viral phenomenon known as Occupy Wall Street, calling it a “ragtag mob” of “anarchists.” He warned if the movement were given any “legitimacy” it could go on to have an impact on shaping policy. “We can’t allow that to happen,” he said, despite it having significant support across the country.
That’s just a brief and recent history of Congressman King’s remarks – his policy stances are an entirely different, albeit disturbing matter. He’s voted against the right of marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, and voted against banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
And there’s a lot more too, over his 28 years in Congress.
Democrats are now hoping to flip the district, which just moved slightly left to “lean Republican” after King’s announcement.
And yet, here’s Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, whitewashing – or at least, ignoring or excusing – King’s abysmal record (and by tweeting from a right wing news source.) Senator Schumer’s “kind” words come just days before Trump’s public impeachment inquiry hearings – an impeachment King said in his retirement announcement he will vote against.
Peter King stood head & shoulders above everyone else
He’s been principled & never let others push him away from his principles
He’s fiercely loved America, Long Island, and his Irish heritage and left a lasting mark on all 3
I will miss him in Congress & value his friendship https://t.co/GSXizZ2c5D
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 11, 2019
Here’s how some are responding:
SERIOUSLY SCHUMER??
If you EVER wonder why I criticize Democratic “leaders”for enabling Republicans, look no further than this tweet.#PeteKing has praised Trump’s immigration policy, and here is @SenSchumer fawning over his “principles.”
We need a new Democratic Party. https://t.co/ARQpd76TSq
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 11, 2019
Pete King is a racist and opportunist.
— Michael Ditto (@janus303) November 11, 2019
What in the name of God’s green earth is this fuckery.
That racist piece of shit has been a smoldering dumpster fire for decades.
What. The. Fuck.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) November 11, 2019
Schumer’s whitewash of Peter King speaks volumes about how Trump’s Senate “trial” will go. The Dem Party beginning with ’15 frontrunner Clinton chose not to tar Republicans with Trump. They fear the collapse of the party of their peers more than losing the respect of their voters
— Clowntime is over. (@JRutstein) November 11, 2019
No, Chuck, just … no. I’m a voter and your constituent. I would gladly swap you for another Dem, and this makes that feeling more intense.
— Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) November 11, 2019
The most Schumer thing possible is heaping praise on a Republican who wanted to bring American Muslims before Congress for loyalty trials https://t.co/wMV270cLHF
— Luke Darby (@dukelarby) November 11, 2019
Peter King compared NFL players kneeling to Nazi salutes, said protests against police brutality were based on lies, and blamed Eric Garner for his own death.
This is the Democratic leadership we expect will impeach Trump? https://t.co/rPH88sXT8L pic.twitter.com/zPeUcbBv9S
— Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 11, 2019
The only good thing about him is that he’s soon to be gone.https://t.co/lRc6DvioGk
— Stonewall Democrats (@SDNYC) November 11, 2019
He was an overt racist from the other party and literally nothing obligates you to say this. New York deserves a better senator than you. https://t.co/iNPs6CwPis
— David Klion? (@DavidKlion) November 11, 2019
This is ridiculous, @SenSchumer. Many of us lived through Peter King's histrionics, lies and bad faith throughout the Obama era. He continued much of that behavior in enabling Trump. This praise borders on gaslighting. https://t.co/kdr4ePhYk8
— ???? Only4RM ???? (@Only4RM) November 11, 2019
Does Schumer even care about Muslim voters, 75% who vote for the Democratic Party? Peter King held multiple hearings on what he deemed was the “unique” radicalization of Muslims. Those hearings were deemed ineffective, counterproductive & dangerous by national security experts. https://t.co/JzUEel8HaP
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 11, 2019
Democrats need new leadership. This tweet…is stunning. Replace all the hateful conspiracy theories and fearmongering Peter King did of Muslims with any religious group, say Jews or Catholics, would Schumer tweet this? If so, why? Why would Democrats tolerate it? https://t.co/JzUEel8HaP
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 11, 2019
Not a wartime consigliere. https://t.co/CAkMh9i6K5
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 11, 2019
Peter King is one of the most aggressively, vilely racist members of Congress—but because his hateful bigotry targets Muslims, the Democratic Party’s leader in the Senate says this: https://t.co/DCinaHb8v0
— ?? Eoin Thankins ?? (@EoinHiggins_) November 11, 2019
Trending
- FOX FAIL3 days ago
Psaki Swats Fox Reporter Complaining He Doesn’t Get Called on: ‘We’re Here Having a Conversation, Aren’t We?’
- POWER GRAB2 days ago
GOP Consultant Goes Down in Flames Trying to Defend Georgia Ban on Giving Water to Voters in Line
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
Arkansas Governor Signs Pro-Religious Discrimination Bill Allowing Doctors to Refuse to Treat LGBTQ Patients
- OPINION3 days ago
Senator Scorched for ‘Waxing Nostalgic’ About Illegal Drugs After Saying ‘20 Years Ago in Montana Meth Was Homemade’
- NOT A PATRIOT23 hours ago
Watch: Donald Trump Hijacks Mar-a-Lago Wedding Reception to Rant About Biden
- OPINION2 days ago
Kemp Chose a ‘Monument to Georgia’s History of Brutal White Supremacy’ as a Backdrop When Signing His Voter Suppression Law: Columnist
- POWER GRAB1 day ago
Georgia’s ‘Jim Crow’ Voting Bill Is Likely to Blow Up in Republicans’ Faces: Analysis
- 'BLATANT ATTACK ON THE CONSTITUTION'3 days ago
‘This Is Jim Crow in the 21st Century’: Biden Blasts Georgia GOP’s ‘Un-American’ Voter Suppression Law