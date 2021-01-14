‘Poison’: Top Trump Advisor Slammed for ‘Inciting Insurrection’ on Fox News the Morning After President Impeached

“Pouring gas and lighting fires”

Peter Navarro, the far right extremist who has become one of President Donald Trump’s top White House advisors, is being excoriated for “inciting insurrection the morning after Trump was impeached,” after he peddled dangerous lies on Fox News Thursday morning (video below).

“The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3,” Navarro told Fox News Business’ Maria Bartiromo, a top Trump devotee. “If the election were held today he’d be elected again.”

Navarro is technically Trump’s Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, but has taken a role as top Trump defender in the administration.

Both his remarks are false.

“I’ve never been more pissed off at this place and I think there are 74 million Americans out there who voted for President Trump who feel exactly the same way,” Navarro added, ignoring that there are 81 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden.

“I would say to these people on Capitol Hill knock it off, stop this, let the man leave peacefully, with his dignity, he was the greatest jobs president, the greatest trade negotiator we’ve ever had,” Navarro added, all of which is provably false. In fact, during the segment the chyron flashed another disastrous jobs report.

Bartiromo, who did not fact-check or offer any push back, added, “we know there were irregularities in this election.”

Any “irregularities,” if they even exist, were inconsequential, according to the 90 judges who tossed out more than 60 cases filed by Trump, his campaign, and his supporters.

“We know that 70 percent of Trump supporters say that this was rigged,” she added, again ignoring that no facts support the lie that the election was rigged.

“This feels more like Communist China than it does America,” Bartiromo claimed, decrying the crackdown on extremism by multiple social media platforms – extremism that contributed to a violent, armed, deadly insurrection last week.

Peter Navarro: “The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3,” “74 million Americans out there” are “pissed off” like him. Maria Bartiromo: “We know that there were irregularities in this election.” pic.twitter.com/NFqdKQTjFK — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) January 14, 2021

Many on social media expressed outrage at both Navarro and Bartiromo.

Hey @RealPNavarro a cop died and many others were sent to the hospital. The national guard’s deployed, fortifying the national Capitol cause it was attacked by violent people looking to overthrow trump’s loss because of your Big Lie. Also the economy sucks https://t.co/w5Um22xFPX — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 14, 2021

If you put Peter Navarro on TV, you're delivering poison. He's never spoken without lying (including about economics). https://t.co/VQBmvgAKPT — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 14, 2021

Love how @RealPNavarro just wants Democrats to let trump “leave in peace” after trump sent people to the Capitol who attacked them to try to stop his election loss from being certified. It’s too late for trump to leave in peace because people died in the violent coup attempt Pete — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 14, 2021

TODAY, Trump trade adviser Navarro continues the assault on fact, math, judgment of the courts (meaning continues assault on the American way), calls impeachment "attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3." unchallenged by Fox business anchor. #sad — John King (@JohnKingCNN) January 14, 2021

The United States Presidency is a fully operational openly anti-American disinformation network running all day every day with the full intention of creating chaos and confusion and overturning a legitimate election and the rule of law and the American government for one sick man — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 14, 2021

Peter Navarro and Maria Bartiromo. Remember their names the next time theirs Trumpian/Insurrectionist violence anywhere. They're still out there. Pouring gas and lighting fires. https://t.co/Xl7uVqP8uQ — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) January 14, 2021