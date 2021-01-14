‘This Is Illegal’: Former WH Official Slams Trump Advisor Caught Carrying Away Art ‘Belonging to the American People’

“Democrats need new leadership”

U.S. Congressman Peter King, a Republican of Long Island, NY, announced bright and early Monday morning he will not seek a 15th term, and will retire at the end of 28 years in Congress. King, a strong Trump supporter, has an impressive record of holding on to a district that has voted largely Democratic, including voting for Barack Obama twice, and even Al Gore and John Kerry over George W. Bush.

Rep. King, a powerful Republican who twice served as Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, also has a record of ugly racism, anti-Islam attacks, pandering to the lowest forms of bigotry, and serving the powerful by demeaning minorities and the poor.

King last year defended ICE in the wake of the deaths of two migrant children. He also likened NFL athletes quietly protesting police violence and killing of Black people to giving a Nazi salute. And he declared there are “too many mosques” in America.

The Congressman from Long Island defended NYPD officers in the killing of Eric Garner, saying if the man who was placed in a chokehold (which violates police policy) had not been “obese,” he would not have died – while at the same time saying “police had no reason to know that he was in serious condition.”

King hunkered down to protect the moneyed interests, attacking the grassroots viral phenomenon known as Occupy Wall Street, calling it a “ragtag mob” of “anarchists.” He warned if the movement were given any “legitimacy” it could go on to have an impact on shaping policy. “We can’t allow that to happen,” he said, despite it having significant support across the country.

That’s just a brief and recent history of Congressman King’s remarks – his policy stances are an entirely different, albeit disturbing matter. He’s voted against the right of marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, and voted against banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

And there’s a lot more too, over his 28 years in Congress.

Democrats are now hoping to flip the district, which just moved slightly left to “lean Republican” after King’s announcement.

And yet, here’s Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, whitewashing – or at least, ignoring or excusing – King’s abysmal record (and by tweeting from a right wing news source.) Senator Schumer’s “kind” words come just days before Trump’s public impeachment inquiry hearings – an impeachment King said in his retirement announcement he will vote against.

Peter King stood head & shoulders above everyone else He’s been principled & never let others push him away from his principles He’s fiercely loved America, Long Island, and his Irish heritage and left a lasting mark on all 3 I will miss him in Congress & value his friendship https://t.co/GSXizZ2c5D — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 11, 2019

Here’s how some are responding:

SERIOUSLY SCHUMER?? If you EVER wonder why I criticize Democratic “leaders”for enabling Republicans, look no further than this tweet.#PeteKing has praised Trump’s immigration policy, and here is @SenSchumer fawning over his “principles.” We need a new Democratic Party. https://t.co/ARQpd76TSq — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 11, 2019

Pete King is a racist and opportunist. — Michael Ditto (@janus303) November 11, 2019

What in the name of God’s green earth is this fuckery. That racist piece of shit has been a smoldering dumpster fire for decades. What. The. Fuck. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) November 11, 2019

Schumer’s whitewash of Peter King speaks volumes about how Trump’s Senate “trial” will go. The Dem Party beginning with ’15 frontrunner Clinton chose not to tar Republicans with Trump. They fear the collapse of the party of their peers more than losing the respect of their voters — Clowntime is over. (@JRutstein) November 11, 2019

No, Chuck, just … no. I’m a voter and your constituent. I would gladly swap you for another Dem, and this makes that feeling more intense. — Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) November 11, 2019

The most Schumer thing possible is heaping praise on a Republican who wanted to bring American Muslims before Congress for loyalty trials https://t.co/wMV270cLHF — Luke Darby (@dukelarby) November 11, 2019

Peter King compared NFL players kneeling to Nazi salutes, said protests against police brutality were based on lies, and blamed Eric Garner for his own death. This is the Democratic leadership we expect will impeach Trump? https://t.co/rPH88sXT8L pic.twitter.com/zPeUcbBv9S — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 11, 2019

The only good thing about him is that he’s soon to be gone.https://t.co/lRc6DvioGk — Stonewall Democrats (@SDNYC) November 11, 2019

He was an overt racist from the other party and literally nothing obligates you to say this. New York deserves a better senator than you. https://t.co/iNPs6CwPis — David Klion? (@DavidKlion) November 11, 2019

This is ridiculous, @SenSchumer. Many of us lived through Peter King's histrionics, lies and bad faith throughout the Obama era. He continued much of that behavior in enabling Trump. This praise borders on gaslighting. https://t.co/kdr4ePhYk8 — ???? Only4RM ???? (@Only4RM) November 11, 2019

Does Schumer even care about Muslim voters, 75% who vote for the Democratic Party? Peter King held multiple hearings on what he deemed was the “unique” radicalization of Muslims. Those hearings were deemed ineffective, counterproductive & dangerous by national security experts. https://t.co/JzUEel8HaP — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 11, 2019

Democrats need new leadership. This tweet…is stunning. Replace all the hateful conspiracy theories and fearmongering Peter King did of Muslims with any religious group, say Jews or Catholics, would Schumer tweet this? If so, why? Why would Democrats tolerate it? https://t.co/JzUEel8HaP — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 11, 2019

Not a wartime consigliere. https://t.co/CAkMh9i6K5 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 11, 2019