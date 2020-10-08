NO
Trump Wants to Debate Biden in Person Despite COVID — Campaign Cites Note From White House Doctor
On Thursday, the Trump campaign said that the president wants to debate Joe Biden in person, following the original schedule as planned, even in spite of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
The campaign pointed to the new announcement from White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, who claimed earlier in the day that he believes the president will be fit to safely participate in public events as soon as Saturday — even though that is not quite within the recommended 10-day quarantine deadline past the first positive COVID test.
New tonight: And now the Trump campaign says it wants the president to debate Joe Biden in person on the originally planned dates. pic.twitter.com/bWqAdNZXUX
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 9, 2020
Schumer Scorched for Whitewashing King’s Racist, Anti-Islam, Anti-LGBTQ Record as Soon as He Announced His Retirement
“Democrats need new leadership”
U.S. Congressman Peter King, a Republican of Long Island, NY, announced bright and early Monday morning he will not seek a 15th term, and will retire at the end of 28 years in Congress. King, a strong Trump supporter, has an impressive record of holding on to a district that has voted largely Democratic, including voting for Barack Obama twice, and even Al Gore and John Kerry over George W. Bush.
Rep. King, a powerful Republican who twice served as Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, also has a record of ugly racism, anti-Islam attacks, pandering to the lowest forms of bigotry, and serving the powerful by demeaning minorities and the poor.
King last year defended ICE in the wake of the deaths of two migrant children. He also likened NFL athletes quietly protesting police violence and killing of Black people to giving a Nazi salute. And he declared there are “too many mosques” in America.
The Congressman from Long Island defended NYPD officers in the killing of Eric Garner, saying if the man who was placed in a chokehold (which violates police policy) had not been “obese,” he would not have died – while at the same time saying “police had no reason to know that he was in serious condition.”
King hunkered down to protect the moneyed interests, attacking the grassroots viral phenomenon known as Occupy Wall Street, calling it a “ragtag mob” of “anarchists.” He warned if the movement were given any “legitimacy” it could go on to have an impact on shaping policy. “We can’t allow that to happen,” he said, despite it having significant support across the country.
That’s just a brief and recent history of Congressman King’s remarks – his policy stances are an entirely different, albeit disturbing matter. He’s voted against the right of marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, and voted against banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
And there’s a lot more too, over his 28 years in Congress.
Democrats are now hoping to flip the district, which just moved slightly left to “lean Republican” after King’s announcement.
And yet, here’s Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, whitewashing – or at least, ignoring or excusing – King’s abysmal record (and by tweeting from a right wing news source.) Senator Schumer’s “kind” words come just days before Trump’s public impeachment inquiry hearings – an impeachment King said in his retirement announcement he will vote against.
Peter King stood head & shoulders above everyone else
He’s been principled & never let others push him away from his principles
He’s fiercely loved America, Long Island, and his Irish heritage and left a lasting mark on all 3
I will miss him in Congress & value his friendship https://t.co/GSXizZ2c5D
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 11, 2019
Here’s how some are responding:
SERIOUSLY SCHUMER??
If you EVER wonder why I criticize Democratic “leaders”for enabling Republicans, look no further than this tweet.#PeteKing has praised Trump’s immigration policy, and here is @SenSchumer fawning over his “principles.”
We need a new Democratic Party. https://t.co/ARQpd76TSq
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 11, 2019
Pete King is a racist and opportunist.
— Michael Ditto (@janus303) November 11, 2019
What in the name of God’s green earth is this fuckery.
That racist piece of shit has been a smoldering dumpster fire for decades.
What. The. Fuck.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) November 11, 2019
Schumer’s whitewash of Peter King speaks volumes about how Trump’s Senate “trial” will go. The Dem Party beginning with ’15 frontrunner Clinton chose not to tar Republicans with Trump. They fear the collapse of the party of their peers more than losing the respect of their voters
— Clowntime is over. (@JRutstein) November 11, 2019
No, Chuck, just … no. I’m a voter and your constituent. I would gladly swap you for another Dem, and this makes that feeling more intense.
— Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) November 11, 2019
The most Schumer thing possible is heaping praise on a Republican who wanted to bring American Muslims before Congress for loyalty trials https://t.co/wMV270cLHF
— Luke Darby (@dukelarby) November 11, 2019
Peter King compared NFL players kneeling to Nazi salutes, said protests against police brutality were based on lies, and blamed Eric Garner for his own death.
This is the Democratic leadership we expect will impeach Trump? https://t.co/rPH88sXT8L pic.twitter.com/zPeUcbBv9S
— Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 11, 2019
The only good thing about him is that he’s soon to be gone.https://t.co/lRc6DvioGk
— Stonewall Democrats (@SDNYC) November 11, 2019
He was an overt racist from the other party and literally nothing obligates you to say this. New York deserves a better senator than you. https://t.co/iNPs6CwPis
— David Klion? (@DavidKlion) November 11, 2019
This is ridiculous, @SenSchumer. Many of us lived through Peter King's histrionics, lies and bad faith throughout the Obama era. He continued much of that behavior in enabling Trump. This praise borders on gaslighting. https://t.co/kdr4ePhYk8
— ???? Only4RM ???? (@Only4RM) November 11, 2019
Does Schumer even care about Muslim voters, 75% who vote for the Democratic Party? Peter King held multiple hearings on what he deemed was the “unique” radicalization of Muslims. Those hearings were deemed ineffective, counterproductive & dangerous by national security experts. https://t.co/JzUEel8HaP
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 11, 2019
Democrats need new leadership. This tweet…is stunning. Replace all the hateful conspiracy theories and fearmongering Peter King did of Muslims with any religious group, say Jews or Catholics, would Schumer tweet this? If so, why? Why would Democrats tolerate it? https://t.co/JzUEel8HaP
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 11, 2019
Not a wartime consigliere. https://t.co/CAkMh9i6K5
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 11, 2019
Peter King is one of the most aggressively, vilely racist members of Congress—but because his hateful bigotry targets Muslims, the Democratic Party’s leader in the Senate says this: https://t.co/DCinaHb8v0
— ?? Eoin Thankins ?? (@EoinHiggins_) November 11, 2019
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says the Solution to Mass Shootings Is to Stop Kicking Her Out of Restaurants
Former Donald Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wants the conversation about the epidemic of mass shootings in America to be “less about guns” — and more about how people should not protest her for lying to the American people from the White House podium.
Sanders, who is considering running for Governor of Arkansas — a position her father once held — was interviewed Saturday by Jeanine Pirro on Fox News.
“You know, when Congress comes back, there’s going to be a lot of discussion about guns,” Pirro noted.
“I think the big part of the problem that we’re missing and one of the things we’re not doing, is this is not as much a gun issue as it is a moral issue,” Sanders claimed.
“We have to look for ways to bring this country together,” said the former spokesperson for Trump.
“We have to look for ways that we can have discussions and disagree with people without being kicked out of restaurants, without fear of losing our job,” she continued.
In 2018, Sanders was kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia after the employees of the establishment voted not to serve someone working for an administration separating children from their parents and locking the kids in cages.
“It all goes back to having respect for each other and I think we need to have a step back open not make this a gun issue, but this heart issue,” Sanders urged.
“We’re a culture that no longer values life. You look at some of the things that are happening right now and how some of the Democrats, the comments they’ve made about the pro-life community, we are not valuing life. And when we do that, we put, I think, everybody in jeopardy,” Sanders warned.
“I think we really have to take a look at how we have this conversation. Make it less about guns, more about respect and treating each other the way we would want to be treated,” Sanders suggested.
Watch:
Trump to Use El Paso and Dayton Massacres, Pairing Them With Tease of Gun Reform to Advance His Anti-Immigrant Policies
President Donald Trump was largely absent from public view during a weekend that saw nearly 30 people shot to death in two horrific gun massacres fueled at least in part by his own white supremacist and anti-immigrant views.
On Sunday he briefly spoke to reporters and promise he would speak to the American public Monday morning at 10 AM.
In what appears to be a preview of those upcoming remarks the President posted two early dawn tweets.
The missives suggest he will use the two Massacres, in El Paso and Dayton, to propose already tremendously popular gun control reforms — but tie them his anti-immigrant white nationalist beliefs and policies.
“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump tweeted.
His tweets were met with scorn and outrage.
Opinion journalist Dean Obeidallah summed up what some are saying:
UNREAL!! Trump proposes to give the El Paso Terrorist the immigration policies he was fighting for. (We know “immigration reform” to Trump is curtailing immigration) This is far worse than Trump’s “both sides” defense after #Charlottesville!
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 5, 2019
