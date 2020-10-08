Connect with us

NO

Trump Wants to Debate Biden in Person Despite COVID — Campaign Cites Note From White House Doctor

Published

on

On Thursday, the Trump campaign said that the president wants to debate Joe Biden in person, following the original schedule as planned, even in spite of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The campaign pointed to the new announcement from White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, who claimed earlier in the day that he believes the president will be fit to safely participate in public events as soon as Saturday — even though that is not quite within the recommended 10-day quarantine deadline past the first positive COVID test.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

NO

Schumer Scorched for Whitewashing King’s Racist, Anti-Islam, Anti-LGBTQ Record as Soon as He Announced His Retirement

Published

11 months ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

“Democrats need new leadership”

U.S. Congressman Peter King, a Republican of Long Island, NY, announced bright and early Monday morning he will not seek a 15th term, and will retire at the end of 28 years in Congress. King, a strong Trump supporter, has an impressive record of holding on to a district that has voted largely Democratic, including voting for Barack Obama twice, and even Al Gore and John Kerry over George W. Bush.

Rep. King, a powerful Republican who twice served as Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, also has a record of ugly racism, anti-Islam attacks, pandering to the lowest forms of bigotry, and serving the powerful by demeaning minorities and the poor.

King last year defended ICE in the wake of the deaths of two migrant children. He also likened NFL athletes quietly protesting police violence and killing of Black people to giving a Nazi salute. And he declared there are “too many mosques” in America.

The Congressman from Long Island defended NYPD officers in the killing of Eric Garner, saying if the man who was placed in a chokehold (which violates police policy) had not been “obese,” he would not have died – while at the same time saying “police had no reason to know that he was in serious condition.”

King hunkered down to protect the moneyed interests, attacking the grassroots viral phenomenon known as Occupy Wall Street, calling it a “ragtag mob” of “anarchists.” He warned if the movement were given any “legitimacy” it could go on to have an impact on shaping policy. “We can’t allow that to happen,” he said, despite it having significant support across the country.

That’s just a brief and recent history of Congressman King’s remarks – his policy stances are an entirely different, albeit disturbing matter. He’s voted against the right of marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, and voted against banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

And there’s a lot more too, over his 28 years in Congress.

Democrats are now hoping to flip the district, which just moved slightly left to “lean Republican” after King’s announcement.

And yet, here’s Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, whitewashing – or at least, ignoring or excusing – King’s abysmal record (and by tweeting from a right wing news source.) Senator Schumer’s “kind” words come just days before Trump’s public impeachment inquiry hearings – an impeachment King said in his retirement announcement he will vote against.

Here’s how some are responding:

 

 

 

Continue Reading

NO

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says the Solution to Mass Shootings Is to Stop Kicking Her Out of Restaurants

Published

1 year ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

Former Donald Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wants the conversation about the epidemic of mass shootings in America to be “less about guns” — and more about how people should not protest her for lying to the American people from the White House podium.

Sanders, who is considering running for Governor of Arkansas — a position her father once held — was interviewed Saturday by Jeanine Pirro on Fox News.

“You know, when Congress comes back, there’s going to be a lot of discussion about guns,” Pirro noted.

“I think the big part of the problem that we’re missing and one of the things we’re not doing, is this is not as much a gun issue as it is a moral issue,” Sanders claimed.

“We have to look for ways to bring this country together,” said the former spokesperson for Trump.

“We have to look for ways that we can have discussions and disagree with people without being kicked out of restaurants, without fear of losing our job,” she continued.

In 2018, Sanders was kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia after the employees of the establishment voted not to serve someone working for an administration separating children from their parents and locking the kids in cages.

“It all goes back to having respect for each other and I think we need to have a step back open not make this a gun issue, but this heart issue,” Sanders urged.

“We’re a culture that no longer values life. You look at some of the things that are happening right now and how some of the Democrats, the comments they’ve made about the pro-life community, we are not valuing life. And when we do that, we put, I think, everybody in jeopardy,” Sanders warned.

“I think we really have to take a look at how we have this conversation. Make it less about guns, more about respect and treating each other the way we would want to be treated,” Sanders suggested.

Watch:

 

Continue Reading

NO

Trump to Use El Paso and Dayton Massacres, Pairing Them With Tease of Gun Reform to Advance His Anti-Immigrant Policies

Published

1 year ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was largely absent from public view during a weekend that saw nearly 30 people shot to death in two horrific gun massacres fueled at least in part by his own white supremacist and anti-immigrant views.

On Sunday he briefly spoke to reporters and promise he would speak to the American public Monday morning at 10 AM.

In what appears to be a preview of those upcoming remarks the President posted two early dawn tweets.

The missives suggest he will use the two Massacres, in El Paso and Dayton, to propose already tremendously popular gun control reforms — but tie them his anti-immigrant white nationalist beliefs and policies.

Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump tweeted.

His tweets were met with scorn and outrage.

Opinion journalist Dean Obeidallah summed up what some are saying:

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.