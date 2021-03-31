ANALYSIS
‘My God’: Former White House Lawyer Says ‘Donald Trump Is in Serious Trouble’ With New Lawsuit
Former acting White House Solicitor General Neal Katyal explained to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace that the new lawsuit in Washington, D.C. court saying former President Donald Trump is to blame for the deaths of officers attacked at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
While Trump escaped being held accountable by the U.S. Senate, things are getting worse. In the lawsuit, details walk through how the president’s supporters attacked, beat, and sprayed police officers. One officer died as a direct result of the attack on that day, and two other officers killed themselves in the days following the attack.
Trump attempted to rewrite what happened during a Fox News call-in over the weekend. In the call, Trump claimed that his supporters were hugging and kissing police officers. It contrasts with what was witnessed in every video taken at the scene by the attackers and security cameras.
“This is what the complaint said today: ‘The officer attacked relentlessly, bleeding from a cut less than an inch from the eye, cuts, and abrasions on the face and hands and his body was pinned against a large metal door fending off attacks,'” Katyal read. “So when Donald Trump said they were kissing and hugging the guards, my God.”
Wallace read more from the complaint:
“For several hours after the mob stormed the Capitol, Trump had the continuing ability to issue statements through traditional and social media but refused,” the lawsuit says. “Refused to communicate anything to the followers that might discourage the assault and battery. Trump thereby ratified the conduct of the followers and ensured that the assaults on the officers last much longer, worsening the injuries of the plaintiffs and other officers. Late in the afternoon, Trump ratified the conduct, and again said that the election had been stolen by fraud and by announcing support, praise and love for his followers.”
Wallace wondered if this put Trump in more significant legal trouble now.
“Absolutely,” he agreed. “If you could short Donald Trump right now it would be a good time to do so. Everything you’re saying, Nicolle, is absolutely right. This, in conjunction with new developments going on in New York, with respect to Weissberg and the like. Donald Trump is in serious trouble. The difference between now and the past is that the Republican Party and senior officials are inviting the trouble and saying there’s merit to it.”
See the full discussion below:
absolutely.
. >> luke you have i think the definitive piece of reporting of half a dozen contacts, associations, appearances with house republican members and some of the militia groups that we know to be under scrutiny and many charged since your reporting came out but i wonder what the reaction is of republicans in congress to a lawsuit like this with history as a guide is a natural alliance, republicans would say, between republicans and law enforcement. >> yeah. i think there’s going to be a moment of soul searching for members of congress. shortly after the attack, there was widespread anger among the republicans i talked to on the hill about what happened and donald trump’s role in it. in particular as you pointed out his lack of doing anything after the attack broke out kevin mccarthy famously had this very angry phone call with the president urging him to do more to call off the attack in that time, after those initial hours, though, it seemed many republicans made the calculation that it was — needed to align themselves more deeply with donald trump because they heard from the base who was still very loyal to him. now we see new details come out. this is now the second officer going on record to say he was called the n-word by the mob, documented the racism and the personal anguish and mental strife that many officers went through. and will republicans now hear these messages and rethink the relationship with donald trump i’m not encouraged that that will happen. i don’t think that that will happen but it’s a test for each of them to consider this evidence and decide what to do about it. >> elizabeth, i’m going to apologize to you for what may have to be an interruption to take an important speech from president biden when it begins but i’d like to get you on the record on the lawsuit and the investment on the part of republicans to rewrite the truth and the history which is chronicled in “the new york times” and nbc news and many other new outleted as a here irveg and violent attack on the capitol and the country by trump supporters. >> it struck me as remarkable to hear eyewitness accounts of people that were attacked and while members of congress were themselves part of those that they were victims, too, but not nearly the way that the 140-plus law enforcement officers were victimized and to hear their firsthand accounts it is impossible to keep trying to revise this history. and so republicans have a problem on their hands they keep trying to move on and they have trump out there trying to rewrite this story as if they were hugging and kissing with police officers. that you hear people say, oh, these were just political protesters that crossed the line and trespassed but peaceful why this description, firsthand account from a law enforcement officer who in their training is trained to document something like this is anything but peaceful and clearly racist in what one of the officers faced so i don’t know how the republican party given that this is just the first of what is expected to be many such lawsuits coming up, i think their strategy is wrong. you had that memo that came out today from axios saying that they need to lean into trump i think that’s a bad strategy for them because this is not going away the republican accountability project will keep reminding voters if the congressman supported the big lie and did not condemn the insurrection the strategy needs to be rejecting trump and not cozying up to him. >> luke, everything they do seems to sort of have at its nexus the continued adherence and servitude to the big lie and pushing the laws disguised adds election security and there isn’t a problem of systemic or widespread voter fraud blocking the formation of a a 9/11-style commission. is there a prospect of bipartisan commitment to an investigation like the 9/11 commission into the 1/6 attacks? >> i’m not encouraged that we’ll have bipartisan buy-in into the january 6th attack the closest thing we have going on right now is in the senate. we have a series of hearings that both amy klobuchar, roy blunt and others are running looking into what went wrong on january 6th and some investigation over there but the house bill as proposed is stalled right now to get a 9/11-style commission off the ground i do think as you mentioned this …
ANALYSIS
Expert Explains How Dems Just Brilliantly Forced Trump to Respond Under Oath for the Capitol Riot
On MSNBC Saturday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance outlined the legal problems that the new civil suits against former President Donald Trump will create for him.
“These civil cases are a very interesting aspect of the search for accountability,” said Vance. “We’ve seen the flawed impeachment procedure, which failed to hold him accountable despite evidence. We’re looking at the criminal process and criminal investigations ongoing, too early to conclude whether that would ultimately reach former President Trump and his inner circle. These civil cases are a direct and potentially more quick route for the American people to gain the truth.”
“Representative [Eric] Swalwell’s complaint is particularly interesting because it raises claims under the Ku Klux Klan Act, which talks about interference with Congress’ performance of official duties, and files suit in his individual capacity, arguing interference and interference with his well-being and the well-being of others,” said Vance. “Only one of the claims in this complaint have to survive a motion to dismiss, an early preliminary motion that the defendants will file in order to begin the discovery process, and that’s part of the legal proceedings in the civil case where a litigant like Representative Swalwell has the ability to take depositions to ask for documents where there’s actually an obligation that the defendants respond under oath.”
“This could get interesting relatively quickly,” concluded Vance, although she added, “It’s too early, I think, to assess whether the suit has a chance of success on the merits.”
“At the end of the day you serve at the pleasure of the president,” saidformer EEOC general council David Lopez. “I think the norm that was violated was that she decided to stay. I’ve never heard of that happening before.”
Watch below:
Image via Shutterstock
ANALYSIS
‘You Don’t Have to Normalize Insurrection’: CBS News Slammed for ‘Complicit’ Jailhouse Interview of ‘QAnon Shaman’
Should Americans hear from an individual in jail facing felony charges related to their alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection, especially on the day terrorism experts say the QAnon cult might again engage in violence so dangerous the House has postponed business for the day?
Some are saying no, and blasting CBS News for promoting its jailhouse interview today with one of the most recognizable faces from the insurrection, Jacob Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman.”
Responding to a clip from its “60 Minutes +” interview with correspondent Laurie Segall that CBS News posted to Twitter, attorney Max Kennerly blasted the network:
You don’t have to normalize insurrection, you know.
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 4, 2021
He was far from the only one.
CBS. Complicit Bull Shit
— nancy cronvich (@FT1965) March 4, 2021
Hard pass. FU you and him.
— @ZimJay (@ZimJay) March 4, 2021
This is just @CBSNews pushing their new streaming platform, and using the shaman guy to do it. Allowing this guy to continue to push the big lie and giving him a platform to pledge his continued loyalty to the #FormerGuy is irresponsible. Shame on CBS.
— Btru2blu ? (@BTru2Blue) March 4, 2021
He belongs in jail. Not on TV. Let him tell his story in court.
— Jeff_Meyers (@Jeff_Meyers) March 4, 2021
In an associated CBS News article the subhead reads: “Jacob Chansley, the man seen wearing face paint and a fur helmet with horns during the January 6 insurrection, tells 60 Minutes+ he was trying ‘to bring God back to the Senate.'”
That article quotes Chansley extensively, in part saying, “My actions were not an attack on this country,” and, “I sang a song. And that’s a part of shamanism… I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. Okay? I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the– out of the break room.”
Others tweeted out the CBS video, with some saying: “giving this man a platform to whine about being a victim seems irresponsible,” “Maybe you should be interviewing some of the researchers who have been following QAnon for a long time and warning about the dangers of it. But you’d rather interview Qbacca, because putting freaks on the air is good for ratings,” “Why do we care about his story? WHY?! This man is a traitor and insurrection leader. WHY?!!,” “What have you contributed to journalism’s advancement today…nada,” “Christ we love handing extremists microphones in this country,” and “WHY ARE YOU ALLOWING DOMESTIC TERRORISTS AIRTIME,” among many others.
The article quotes Chansley extensively, and ends with this paragraph, which reads more like a press release than a news article: “Segall’s report, including her remote interview with Chansley, can be seen on 60 Minutes+, a new show available on ViacomCBS’ new streaming platform, Paramount+.”
NCRM has opted to not include the video from CBS News in this article, to not include photos or screenshots of Chansley, and is not linking directly to CBS’ tweet.
ANALYSIS
Mitch McConnell ‘Teetering’ and His Conference ‘Splintering’ as Trump Forces Republicans to Choose Allegiance
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appears weaker than he has been in years — and not just because he could lose everything if the Georgia Senate runoffs go against him. Outgoing President Donald Trump is forcing Senate Republicans to choose between loyalty to him and loyalty to McConnell — and the result could be a fractured caucus that is hard to control over the next four years.
“This power struggle will help define everything from the future of conservatism and right-wing media, including Fox News, to President-elect Biden’s ability to win Republican cooperation in office,” reported Axios. “More broadly and more importantly, the outcome will determine if Trumpism — and its norm-smashing tactics — come to permanently define one of America’s two major political parties.”
The first major test of this divide is the doomed effort by Republicans in Congress to block certification of the Electoral College vote, led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) — something McConnell has warned his colleagues against, but Trump has encouraged.
“The more immediate challenge is to McConnell and the considerable sway he’s held over Senate Republicans,” wrote Russell Berman for The Atlantic. “McConnell’s influence during the Biden administration will depend on his ability to keep Republicans unified — whether to block a progressive agenda in the majority or to stifle the new president using the Senate filibuster in the minority. But three weeks before Biden’s inauguration, McConnell’s conference is splintering over the outgoing president, with a growing faction of Trump loyalists willing to ignore the majority leader’s pleas.”
“McConnell isn’t exactly in danger of irrelevance. There’s been no serious talk of a challenge to his leadership position, and the legislative filibuster will grant McConnell plenty of clout even if Republicans lose both Senate races in Georgia and, with them, their majority,” wrote Berman. “But either way, he’ll have to manage a conference divided between Republicans inclined to work with Biden on bipartisan deals (such as Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitt Romney of Utah) and a dozen or more conservatives who won’t even acknowledge the Democrat’s legitimacy as president.”
