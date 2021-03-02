IF YOU HAVE TO CHEAT...
Listen: RNC Lawyer Makes Stunning Admission to Supreme Court Justices That GOP Needs Voter Suppression Laws to Win
At the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday an attorney for the Republican National Committee admitted GOP candidates need voter suppression laws, especially those that target minority voters, to win.
The high court was hearing arguments related to the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965, which under Chief Justice John Roberts was gutted to be almost useless in 2013 when he infamously announced, “Our country has changed.” The Guardian and HuffPost have written he was suggesting that racism is pretty much over.
It is not.
Tuesday’s arguments discussed the landmark Voting Rights Act and “an Arizona law that disqualified ballots cast in the wrong precinct,” as Mother Jones reports.
The Brennan Center, as The Washington Post, reporting on today’s Supreme Court hearing notes, is tracking over 250 bills Republicans are pushing in more than half the states across the country that are designed to take the “voter fraud” lies Donald Trump and his supporters have been pushing for nearly a year and turn them into “legal” voter suppression.
The Supreme Court has changed dramatically in the nearly eight years since it suggested racism isn’t a big deal anymore – and not for the better.
But it was the court’s newest member, and one of the most right wing yet, who asked a revealing question.
“What’s the interest of the Arizona RNC here in keeping, say, the out-of-precinct ballot disqualification rules on the books?”
That law forces the state to throw out voter ballots if cast in the wrong precinct.
The question was asked by Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
The answer stunned many.
“Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats,” the lawyer, Michael Carvin, responded, as Mother Jones reports. “Politics is a zero-sum game,” he added.
“It’s the difference between winning an election 50-49 and –” he continued, but Justice Barrett wouldn’t even let him finish his sentence, perhaps for fear of what else he would say.
“Republicans’ intentions couldn’t be any clearer,” writes Mother Jones’ Abigail Weinberg. “It’s not about reducing fraud. It’s about keeping minorities from voting for Democrats.”
Listen as Carvin, a Federalist Society lawyer, very matter-of-factly, and almost condescendingly, admits what Republicans need to do to win:
In voting rights case, Justice Barrett asks GOP lawyer Michael Carvin “what’s the interest” to Republicans in keeping voting restrictions in AZ.
Carvin: “Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats. Politics is a zero-sum game.”pic.twitter.com/In7GULkSUb
— The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Matt Schlapp Lashes Out at Critics of CPAC’s Nazi Symbol Stage Design
- CRIME1 day ago
Anti-Masker Murders Police Officer Who Was Escorting Him Away From Basketball Game
- 'WITHOUT EVIDENCE'1 day ago
Jim Jordan Busted for Lying About Nancy Pelosi and Capitol Insurrection
- RACISM IS RACISM1 day ago
Ex-Trump Aide Katrina Pierson, Who Lamented Lack of Racial ‘Pure Breed’ Candidates, Planning Run for Congress
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Snooze Fest’: Internet Mocks Trump’s ‘Extremely Boring’ and ‘Low Energy’ CPAC Speech
- JUST PLAIN FALSE1 day ago
Ted Cruz Repeatedly Lies About Merrick Garland in Committee Speech – Gets Smacked Down With Truth From Dem Chairman
- OPINION1 day ago
Pompeo Mocked for ‘Fake Victimization’ After Bragging He Was Called ‘Worst Secretary of State in History’
- 'POLICY WASTELAND'2 days ago
Trump Has Left Behind a Republican Party Almost as ‘Toxic’ as He Is: GOP Adviser