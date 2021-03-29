‘Biden’s Mark of the Beast’: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan Lead Extremists Revolting Against Vaccine Passports

Being Called ‘Modern Day Nazi Germany’

In response to news the Biden administration is in support of “vaccine passports,” digital ID’s that would allow businesses, for example, to know if a customer is vaccinated, far right wing Republicans including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan are leading the charge against it. The idea is being pushed not by the administration but by those very private businesses and their workers who want to re-open safely and know if that person in front of them presents a possible health risk. It is not a Biden initiative but the White House is working with 17 private companies to help coordinate.

Despite that fact U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is calling it “Biden’s Mark of the Beast.”

They are actually talking about people’s ability to buy and sell linked to the vaccine passport. They might as well call it Biden’s Mark of the Beast. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 29, 2021

“The effort has gained momentum amid President Biden’s pledge that the nation will start to regain normalcy this summer and with a growing number of companies — from cruise lines to sports teams — saying they will require proof of vaccination before opening their doors again,” The Washington Post reports.

“The busboy, the janitor, the waiter that works at a restaurant, wants to be surrounded by employees that are going back to work safely — and wants to have the patrons ideally be safe as well,” Dr. Brian Anderson, a physician at a nonprofit that runs federally funded research centers, told The Post. “Creating an environment for those vulnerable populations to get back to work safely — and to know that the people coming back to their business are ‘safe,’ and vaccinated — would be a great scenario.”

Republicans, starting with then-President Donald Trump, pushed the country to re-open far too soon – remember one year ago Trump wanted the nation to flood churches on Easter Sunday as a form of “rebirth.” That refusal by Republicans to follow science and common sense, according to both a new study and former Trump White House coronavirus task force coordination Dr. Deborah Birx, is responsible for 400,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

Enter the far right Republicans, who literally are just saying “OPPOSE!” without offering a single solution.

In typical Rep. Jim Jordan fashion, trying to appear witty without offering any actual substance, the Ohio Republican lawmaker decided to play the immigration card:

The Biden Administration: -Considering a “vaccination passport” for Americans. -But doesn’t seem to care about passports when it comes to illegal migrants crossing the southern border. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 29, 2021

They are from from the only extremists opposing measures to help the country move forward safely.

Here’s Newsmax’s White House Correspondent who believes a digital ID to prove you’ve been vaccinated is the next step toward “totalitarian communism.”

The vaccine passport is the next digital ID card. It’s the introduction of China’s surveillance system into free Western societies. Anybody who pushes these passports as a “good idea” is trying to destroy liberal democracy and replace it with totalitarian communism. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) March 29, 2021

A former GOP congressional candidate:

BREAKING REPORT: Biden Administration SET TO LAUNCH COVID-19 PASSPORT.. Americans will BE REQUIRED TO OBTAIN to engage in COMMERCE and it will TRACK AMERICANS that took the vaccine.. – WASHINGTON POST — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 28, 2021

This former California Republican Party vice chair thinks this is the civil rights crisis of our time:

The vaccine passport idiocy is taking off b/c for the past year, Justice Roberts has allowed the fed courts to turn away hundreds of Constitutional & legal challenges to COVID government overreach in the name of emergency powers. This is the civil right crisis of our time. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 29, 2021

The right wing extremists over at Young America’s Foundation, a “conservative youth organization” headed by former GOP governor Scott Walker and whose most recent member is former Vice President Mike Pence:

When someone asks to see your vaccine passport: pic.twitter.com/JCHubFpOBl — YAF (@yaf) March 29, 2021

Blaze TV host:

So you’re telling me we can require a vaccine passport to enter a sports game But we still can’t require an ID to vote? — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) March 29, 2021

This blue checkmark likens a vaccine passport to “modern day Nazi Germany.”

A vaccine passport? This is a very dangerous game to play with any American. Some people will elect to receive the vaccine. Some will not. That’ how American operates. The passport is modern day Nazi Germany. — 48™️ (@fadde) March 29, 2021

This person explains exactly why the pandemic has lasted so long in the United States, giving voice to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s warning Monday morning when she confessed she has a feeling of “impending doom” over the rise in coronavirus cases.