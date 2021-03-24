Connect with us

YUP.

Laura Ingraham Attacks Dems for ‘Preferring’ Undocumented Immigrants to ‘Anyone Who Voted for Trump’ – It Doesn’t End Well

Published

on

“I’ll take the folks who believe in the American dream.”

Laura Ingraham tried to attack Democrats Tuesday night in yet another Fox News segment on the “crisis” at America’s southern border, insisting that it’s “just a fact” that Democratic voters “prefer” undocumented immigrants “to anyone who ever voted for Trump.”

It did not end well for her or for the MAGA crowd.

Fox News and some of the more mainstream news media have been harping on the influx of undocumented immigrants seeking asylum, especially unaccompanied children, but a Washington Post study reveals it is mostly just a “predictable seasonal shift.”

Ingraham, meanwhile, has defended a white supremacist, said immigrants destroy “the America we love,” and announced she was “sickened” that President Joe Biden called out racism in America.

Related: White Nationalist Laura Ingraham’s Jaw-Dropping Take on Reparations: ‘It’s Called Conquest … We Won, You Lost, That’s That’

Responding to a clip on social media of Ingraham thinking her attack on Democrats was quite the “dig,” Democrats explained why she is correct.

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

YUP.

‘Dumbest Senator Ever’: Morning Joe Mocks Republican Ron Johnson

Published

4 months ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough mocked Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for demanding proof of something that doesn’t exist.

Attorney General William Barr announced the Department of Justice had found no evidence of voter fraud, as President Donald Trump has claimed, and Johnson called on Barr to “show everybody” the proof that the election had not been stolen.

“The man Guinness Book of World Records has called the dumbest senator to ever be sworn in in this constitutional republic,” Scarborough said. “I’m speaking, of course, of Ron Johnson, who said that William Barr must show his evidence that he has no evidence.”

“‘Mr. Attorney General, you must prove a negative,’” the “Morning Joe” host added. “Seriously, the stupidity makes my teeth hurt.”

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

Continue Reading

YUP.

Fox & Friends Host Fumes at Trump for Stimulus Debacle: ‘It Looks Like He’s to Blame Now!’

Published

6 months ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday whacked President Donald Trump for unilaterally calling off economic relief talks until after the election by pointing out the the president just did significant damage to his re-election campaign.

Kilmeade began by discussing the importance of more help from the government to help businesses get through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“For the president to come out with a tweet like that with the markets still open, it just crashed the market and cost people a lot of money,” he said. “You have 30,000 people who are about to lose their jobs and be furloughed through no fault of their own. The tourism industry, the hospitality industry has been destroyed. If you work in a hotel, you don’t need me to tell you.”

He then blasted the president for being the one to announce stimulus talks had been shut off until after the election.

“I understand negotiating tactics, but not at this point!” he fumed. “I actually think the president has more pressure on him now than he had before his first tweet because Nancy Pelosi can now clearly turn around and say, ‘It’s not my fault, I was having talks!’ So it looks like the president is the one to blame now! I don’t know how he has leverage!”

Watch the video below.

 

Continue Reading

YUP.

‘Donald Trump Is a Draft Dodger’ Brutal New Lincoln Project Ad Charges

Published

7 months ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

In their latest ad The Lincoln Project calls President Donald Trump of being a “draft dodger.” Trump got five draft deferments, including one allegedly for nonexistent bone spurs, to avoid serving in the U.S. Military, yet today he is America’s Commander-in-Chief.

The Lincoln Project calls him a “dishonorable coward” who is “unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.”

The ad slams Trump for saying the late Senator John McCain was not a war hero, and for refusing to honor America’s soldiers who gave their lives in battle.

“He refused to visit the cemetery of our fallen in France, saying, ‘Why should I go to that cemetery, it’s filled with losers?'” the ad reminds Americans.

“Trump said of Americans who died fighting for their country, ‘I don’t get it, what was in it for them?'”

“No Trump family member has ever served in the military but Donald Trump said that dating was like going to Vietnam.”

“On November 3rd, it’s time to throw this loser coward out of our White House,” it concludes.

Watch:

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.