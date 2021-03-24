YUP.
Laura Ingraham Attacks Dems for ‘Preferring’ Undocumented Immigrants to ‘Anyone Who Voted for Trump’ – It Doesn’t End Well
“I’ll take the folks who believe in the American dream.”
Laura Ingraham tried to attack Democrats Tuesday night in yet another Fox News segment on the “crisis” at America’s southern border, insisting that it’s “just a fact” that Democratic voters “prefer” undocumented immigrants “to anyone who ever voted for Trump.”
It did not end well for her or for the MAGA crowd.
Fox News and some of the more mainstream news media have been harping on the influx of undocumented immigrants seeking asylum, especially unaccompanied children, but a Washington Post study reveals it is mostly just a “predictable seasonal shift.”
Ingraham, meanwhile, has defended a white supremacist, said immigrants destroy “the America we love,” and announced she was “sickened” that President Joe Biden called out racism in America.
Responding to a clip on social media of Ingraham thinking her attack on Democrats was quite the “dig,” Democrats explained why she is correct.
She finally said something true.
Let’s not forget…these are Trump voters: pic.twitter.com/dgfgFkWZaa
— Jay Robertson (@IJefTomI) March 24, 2021
The ones who were #RootinForPutin a few days ago? The one’s who were willing to sacrifice grandma for the sake of $ this time last year? The ones who tried to overthrow democracy 11 weeks ago? – I’ll take the folks who believe in the American dream.
— No Malarkey 🇺🇸 (@n_ymiller) March 24, 2021
Well yeah. Immigrants love this country. Trumpers tried to end democracy after 200+ years because their dude lost one election.
— Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) March 24, 2021
I certainly do. Trump voters have refused assimilation into modern America and about half of them supported the Jan. 6 insurrection.
— Ric Caric (@riccaric) March 24, 2021
Well it’s not hard to see the difference… Immigrants fleeing tyranny and danger… Trump voters wanting tyranny and danger upon others…
— Grindelwald (@WhitebreadCory) March 24, 2021
Same people said they’d rather be Russian than Democrat, but whatever lady. https://t.co/jp731pk6D5
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) March 24, 2021
I know! I know! 🙋🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/qYSVLGrntu
— 🎶Just Dancin’ with Myself! Oh-Oh-O-Oh!🎶 (@KlugeJosephB) March 24, 2021
Well, she might have a point. Many points in their favour:
•They aren’t white supremacists.
•They won’t vote for Trump.
•They will not try to lynch lawmakers.
•They haven’t drunk the Qookaid.
•They won’t beat and kill police.
•They don’t wear MAGA hats.
•They live here.
— MissyLu (@MissyLu8) March 24, 2021
Undocumented immigrants put food on my dinner plate tonight, Trump voters tried to kill my Representative in congress and Senate, yeah I prefer honest hardworking people to killers and traitors. https://t.co/qnQwAz58cV
— Ben Drab (@Bdrabjr) March 24, 2021
If the Trump voter is a white supremacist, insurrectionist, seditionist, voter suppresionist, and/or anti-masker, then most likely yes. https://t.co/EmooCGLo7m
— Ethan Bearman (@EthanBearman) March 24, 2021
Me too, exactly.
Undocumented immigrants don’t want any trouble. Why would they want to draw any attention to themselves? And that’s just what the Trumpscum desire – attention – any way they can get it.
— guy williams (@guywill99636273) March 24, 2021
republicans prefer russians to Americans
— The Tangerine Tantrum (@TheTangerineTa1) March 24, 2021
It’s true. I lived with a group of them and they are hard working people who love their families and don’t carry around guns trying to pretend they’re Rambo.
— Rachel J. (@RachelOsiris) March 24, 2021
Can’t imagine why pic.twitter.com/6r70EPYjrL
— Tiny Twitchy Tweetfingers (@fuglydug) March 24, 2021
Absolutely. They work harder, they are smarter, they love the country more than trumpers, they are overall better people.
Can we replace all trumpers with illegal immigrants?
— PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) March 24, 2021
They only like undocumented folks when they are doing backbreaking farm labor. When they have to acknowledge that they’re actual human beings who may remember that the GOP treats them like garbage, well…
— Anastacya (@Anastacya_99) March 24, 2021
Accurate. pic.twitter.com/ureFuZYEvm
— C Farley 😷 (@poundsign4life) March 24, 2021
Well, undocumented immigrants didn’t storm the Capitol on January 6th, Laura, so yeah, I trust umdocumented immigrants looking for a better life far more than I do seditionists who tried to overthrow the government. https://t.co/0RLmMiIKJE
— Jax Is Vaxxed (@LadyJayPersists) March 24, 2021
First time I think I ever agreed with her. Who doesn’t like hard working men and women who just want to contribute to society, make a living and keep their families safe?
— Tooey (@SueRic2) March 24, 2021
You don’t say? pic.twitter.com/BX4N2jeWzE
— Cyndi Borowski💙🇺🇲 (@BorowskiCyndi) March 24, 2021
