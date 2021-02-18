Ted Cruz ‘Appears to Have Left Behind the Family Poodle’ Texas Reporter Reveals After Driving to His House

Did Senator Ted Cruz escape the Texas disaster with his wife and two young children by flying to Cancun and leave behind the family dog?

Cruz returned to Texas this evening, after a reporter just after midnight Thursday morning revealed the Texas Senator was in Mexico while millions of his constituents literally did their best to not freeze to death.

“Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston. His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night. Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle,” Texas Monthly writer-at-large Michael Hardy wrote on Twitter.

Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston. His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night. Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle. pic.twitter.com/TmLyGQkASy — Michael Hardy (@mkerrhardy) February 18, 2021

To be clear, Cruz told reporters, “we had no heat and no power.”

Hardy also wrote up his experience for a story in New York Magazine. It turns out a security guard, parked in the driveway, says he was taking care of the family pet.

“Supplied with Cruz’s address by a knowledgeable friend, I drove the fifteen minutes from my Houston apartment to the uber-rich River Oaks neighborhood where Cruz lives,” Hardy writes.

“From the street, Cruz’s white, Colonial Revival-style mansion looked dark and uninhabited. A neighbor informed me that the block had indeed lost power before finally getting it back late Wednesday night. A glance at the lighted lanterns flanking the doorways of other homes on the block confirmed this. The senator’s story appeared to check out. But then I heard barking and noticed a small, white dog looking out the bottom right pane of glass in the senator’s front door. Had Cruz left his dog behind?”

As I approached to knock, a man stepped out of the Suburban parked in Cruz’s driveway. “Is this Senator Cruz’s house?” I asked. He said it was, that Cruz wasn’t home, and identified himself as a security guard. When asked who was taking care of the dog, the guard volunteered that he was. Reassured of the dog’s well-being, I returned to my car. Before leaving, though, I took a photo of the house from my car window, making sure not to include the house address.

Hardy also tweeted this: