'SNOWFLAKE'
Ted Cruz ‘Appears to Have Left Behind the Family Poodle’ Texas Reporter Reveals After Driving to His House
Did Senator Ted Cruz escape the Texas disaster with his wife and two young children by flying to Cancun and leave behind the family dog?
Cruz returned to Texas this evening, after a reporter just after midnight Thursday morning revealed the Texas Senator was in Mexico while millions of his constituents literally did their best to not freeze to death.
“Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston. His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night. Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle,” Texas Monthly writer-at-large Michael Hardy wrote on Twitter.
Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston. His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night. Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle. pic.twitter.com/TmLyGQkASy
— Michael Hardy (@mkerrhardy) February 18, 2021
To be clear, Cruz told reporters, “we had no heat and no power.”
Hardy also wrote up his experience for a story in New York Magazine. It turns out a security guard, parked in the driveway, says he was taking care of the family pet.
“Supplied with Cruz’s address by a knowledgeable friend, I drove the fifteen minutes from my Houston apartment to the uber-rich River Oaks neighborhood where Cruz lives,” Hardy writes.
“From the street, Cruz’s white, Colonial Revival-style mansion looked dark and uninhabited. A neighbor informed me that the block had indeed lost power before finally getting it back late Wednesday night. A glance at the lighted lanterns flanking the doorways of other homes on the block confirmed this. The senator’s story appeared to check out. But then I heard barking and noticed a small, white dog looking out the bottom right pane of glass in the senator’s front door. Had Cruz left his dog behind?”
As I approached to knock, a man stepped out of the Suburban parked in Cruz’s driveway. “Is this Senator Cruz’s house?” I asked. He said it was, that Cruz wasn’t home, and identified himself as a security guard. When asked who was taking care of the dog, the guard volunteered that he was. Reassured of the dog’s well-being, I returned to my car. Before leaving, though, I took a photo of the house from my car window, making sure not to include the house address.
Hardy also tweeted this:
The poodle’s name appears to be Snowflake. Which is probably how it felt being left behind without heat in subzero weather
— Michael Hardy (@mkerrhardy) February 18, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- AMERICAN IDIOTS3 days ago
‘Governed by the Stupid’: Texas Blasted for GOP’s ‘Typical Yee-Haw Thinking’ After 2 Million Lose Power in Snowstorm
- REALLY?2 days ago
‘We Did Not Send Him There to Do the Right Thing’: GOP County Chair Slams Republican Senator for Impeachment Vote
- OUCH3 days ago
Watch: Rick Perry Unable to Defend Texas Republicans for Power Outages During Fox News Interview
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
Larry Kudlow Trashes Kamala Harris in Expletive-Filled Hot Mic Outburst on Fox News
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Figure It Out, Chump’: Ted Cruz Mocked as a ‘Fraud’ for Attacking California Now That Millions in Texas Have Lost Power
- News2 days ago
Lawsuit: Trump and Giuliani Conspired to Violate the Ku Klux Klan Act and Incite Insurrection
- QANON IS A CULT1 day ago
‘Red Meat to the Qanon Crowd’: ‘Vile’ Kayleigh McEnany Scorched for Twisting Biden’s Words When He Said He Likes Kids
- FOX NEWS LIES1 day ago
‘Steaming Pile of Dishonest Garbage’: Tucker Carlson Slammed for ‘Lie’ Texas Power Grid ‘Totally Reliant on Windmills’