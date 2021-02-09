INSURRECTION
Viral Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene on January 5 Saying ‘Get Ready to Fight for America Tomorrow’
Less than 24 hours before thousands of Trump supporters would storm the U.S. Capitol in an armed and deadly insurrection Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stood with that same building in the background and told MAGA adherents to “get ready to fight for America tomorrow.”
Greene, a racist and QAnon conspiracy theorist who has not stopped making incendiary remarks even after being stripped of her committee assignments last week, also told supporters, “Trump was re-elected for four more years,” which is a lie, part of the Big Lie Trump and his cult have been spreading since the November election.
The Congresswoman, who last week told her colleagues in the House that she was “allowed to believe” the QAnon cult claims to were real, also falsely claims the Electoral College vote was “stolen.”
Stressing that “tomorrow,” the day of the Capitol coup, is a “very important day in America’s history,” Greene says, “we can’t allow our integrity of our elections to be stolen.”
Greene made the remarks in a video posted on January 5 to her verified Instagram account.
Scott Dworkin, the Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Democratic Coalition posted the video to Twitter Tuesday morning, and it has gone viral. The video has been viewed nearly 875,000 times in just under 14 hours.
Watch:
Marjorie Taylor Greene says “get ready to fight for America tomorrow,” the day before the attack, while in front of the US Capitol. Greene also says “Trump was re-elected,” and that the Electoral College vote was “stolen.” Expel immediately. pic.twitter.com/FTSZ9WQwb8
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 9, 2021
INSURRECTION
CNN Fact Checker Blasts Trump Impeachment Defense Team for ‘Egregious Cherry-Picking’
CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale criticized former President Donald Trump’s legal defense team on Monday after examining its impeachment filing ahead of the start of the Senate trial Tuesday.
“Trump‘s legal team just yada-yada breezes past the incendiary parts of Trump‘s January 6 speech — accusing the media of cherry-picking from the speech while itself doing egregious cherry-picking,” Dale tweeted Monday.
Dale, who has read or listened to nearly every word Trump has uttered while in office, documenting more than 30,000 lies, also says the disgraced, former president’s legal team will argue the January 6 insurrection was not pre-planned. Others disagree.
Trump’s legal team also argues that Trump’s comments in the months before the January 6 speech were “mischaracterized,” and anyway, since the January 6 riot was pre-planned and also started before Trump finished his speech, Trump’s speech couldn’t have incited it.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 8, 2021
In this excerpt, Trump’s team claims he “used the word ‘fight’ a little more than a handful of times,” in that January 6 speech.
Here are a couple of excerpts from the Trump filing. pic.twitter.com/zvHdK3Uxu0
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 8, 2021
That’s false.
“Just before a MAGA mob descended on the US Capitol on Wednesday and caused a riot that killed five people, including a Capitol police officer who was beaten to death, President Donald Trump delivered a speech to his supporters in which he used the words ‘fight’ or ‘fighting’ at least 20 times,” Vox reported.
“We’re going to have to fight much harder and Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us,” Trump said at one point, alluding to Pence’s ultimate refusal to attempt to steal the election for him during that day’s hearing where the Electoral College made his loss official.
They also claim it is “simply absurd” to blame Trump for the actions of a “small group of criminals.” Thousands of Trump supporting insurrectionists attacked the U.S. Capitol that day, hundreds of whom had listened to Trump’s speech.
Trump, it has been argued by The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg, had to have known the effect his words would have because his team had been monitoring social media and sites like Reddit, Facebook, Gab, and Parlor, along with QAnon groups, and saw the plans being made.
NEW: Former White House and Trump campaign officials say President Trump would have been informed of online chatter about plans to storm the Capitol through his social media team’s close monitoring of pro-Trump online communities such as TheDonald & 8kun. https://t.co/6OVmKD3E32
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 12, 2021
INSURRECTION
‘He Wanted People to Be Killed’: Morning Joe Pinpoints Damning Evidence Against Trump in Capitol Riot
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough pointed to a key piece of evidence against President Donald Trump in the violent siege against the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.
The “Morning Joe” host said the president’s lack of concern for Vice President Mike Pence’s safety was particularly damning, especially when he had incited anger against his running mate for signaling that he would not try to overturn their election loss when Congress certified the electoral votes.
“They were going around screaming, ‘Hang the vice president,'” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump was the one inciting them against the United States. Even though Mike Pence, his wife, and his children were trapped in the Capitol building while the rioters were going around screaming for Mike Pence’s head, Trump never called him, never checked on him — never did anything to try to protect Mike Pence and his family.”
“That shows you again the state of this guy’s mind while the rioting was going on,” Scarborough added. “He wanted people to be hurt, and he wanted people to be killed. I don’t know what other conclusion you draw for that when he knows, he incites people against the vice president. He’s gleeful at the violence he sees on the TV according to Mike Pence and others around Donald Trump at the time. He knew his vice president’s life was in danger, and he did nothing about it.”
INSURRECTION
Arrested: Man Who Allegedly Hurled Fire Extinguisher at Cop During Pro-Trump Capitol Coup
A 55-year-old from Chester, Pennsylvania, who was caught on video hurling a fire extinguisher at police during the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been arrested, the Daily Beast reports.
Robert Sanford, who is a retired firefighter, faces three felony charges, including assaulting a police officer. He was arrested in Pennsylvania Thursday morning.
The video shows rioters engaging in a confrontation with a gaggle of police before Sanford hurls the fire extinguisher, striking an officer in the head.
NEW: Retired Chester, Pa firefighter identified at Robert Sanford now faces federal charges after reportedly throwing a fire extinguisher at police during U.S. Capitol siege.
Court docs state Sanford was identified to the feds by a friend.@6abc pic.twitter.com/3N0SRxZjMS
— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) January 14, 2021
Sanford reportedly told to a friend that he was the person seen on photos. His friend then tipped off the feds and said Sanford had traveled to D.C. by bus with a group of people, according to the Daily Beast.
The assault is separate from the attack on Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who reportedly died after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.
In a statement, Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland said that while “the First Amendment of our Constitution outlines the right to free speech and to peaceful assembly, the actions of the rioters in D.C. last week hinged on characteristics of domestic terrorism.”
“As such, if any person, be it current or former employee or resident, is confirmed to have participated in last week’s event at the Capitol, then we hope our legal system will work according to its purpose and bring them to justice,” he added.
