CNN Fact Checker Blasts Trump Impeachment Defense Team for ‘Egregious Cherry-Picking’
CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale criticized former President Donald Trump’s legal defense team on Monday after examining its impeachment filing ahead of the start of the Senate trial Tuesday.
“Trump‘s legal team just yada-yada breezes past the incendiary parts of Trump‘s January 6 speech — accusing the media of cherry-picking from the speech while itself doing egregious cherry-picking,” Dale tweeted Monday.
Dale, who has read or listened to nearly every word Trump has uttered while in office, documenting more than 30,000 lies, also says the disgraced, former president’s legal team will argue the January 6 insurrection was not pre-planned. Others disagree.
Trump’s legal team also argues that Trump’s comments in the months before the January 6 speech were “mischaracterized,” and anyway, since the January 6 riot was pre-planned and also started before Trump finished his speech, Trump’s speech couldn’t have incited it.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 8, 2021
In this excerpt, Trump’s team claims he “used the word ‘fight’ a little more than a handful of times,” in that January 6 speech.
Here are a couple of excerpts from the Trump filing. pic.twitter.com/zvHdK3Uxu0
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 8, 2021
That’s false.
“Just before a MAGA mob descended on the US Capitol on Wednesday and caused a riot that killed five people, including a Capitol police officer who was beaten to death, President Donald Trump delivered a speech to his supporters in which he used the words ‘fight’ or ‘fighting’ at least 20 times,” Vox reported.
“We’re going to have to fight much harder and Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us,” Trump said at one point, alluding to Pence’s ultimate refusal to attempt to steal the election for him during that day’s hearing where the Electoral College made his loss official.
They also claim it is “simply absurd” to blame Trump for the actions of a “small group of criminals.” Thousands of Trump supporting insurrectionists attacked the U.S. Capitol that day, hundreds of whom had listened to Trump’s speech.
Trump, it has been argued by The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg, had to have known the effect his words would have because his team had been monitoring social media and sites like Reddit, Facebook, Gab, and Parlor, along with QAnon groups, and saw the plans being made.
NEW: Former White House and Trump campaign officials say President Trump would have been informed of online chatter about plans to storm the Capitol through his social media team’s close monitoring of pro-Trump online communities such as TheDonald & 8kun. https://t.co/6OVmKD3E32
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 12, 2021
‘He Wanted People to Be Killed’: Morning Joe Pinpoints Damning Evidence Against Trump in Capitol Riot
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough pointed to a key piece of evidence against President Donald Trump in the violent siege against the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.
The “Morning Joe” host said the president’s lack of concern for Vice President Mike Pence’s safety was particularly damning, especially when he had incited anger against his running mate for signaling that he would not try to overturn their election loss when Congress certified the electoral votes.
“They were going around screaming, ‘Hang the vice president,'” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump was the one inciting them against the United States. Even though Mike Pence, his wife, and his children were trapped in the Capitol building while the rioters were going around screaming for Mike Pence’s head, Trump never called him, never checked on him — never did anything to try to protect Mike Pence and his family.”
“That shows you again the state of this guy’s mind while the rioting was going on,” Scarborough added. “He wanted people to be hurt, and he wanted people to be killed. I don’t know what other conclusion you draw for that when he knows, he incites people against the vice president. He’s gleeful at the violence he sees on the TV according to Mike Pence and others around Donald Trump at the time. He knew his vice president’s life was in danger, and he did nothing about it.”
Arrested: Man Who Allegedly Hurled Fire Extinguisher at Cop During Pro-Trump Capitol Coup
A 55-year-old from Chester, Pennsylvania, who was caught on video hurling a fire extinguisher at police during the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been arrested, the Daily Beast reports.
Robert Sanford, who is a retired firefighter, faces three felony charges, including assaulting a police officer. He was arrested in Pennsylvania Thursday morning.
The video shows rioters engaging in a confrontation with a gaggle of police before Sanford hurls the fire extinguisher, striking an officer in the head.
NEW: Retired Chester, Pa firefighter identified at Robert Sanford now faces federal charges after reportedly throwing a fire extinguisher at police during U.S. Capitol siege.
Court docs state Sanford was identified to the feds by a friend.@6abc pic.twitter.com/3N0SRxZjMS
— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) January 14, 2021
Sanford reportedly told to a friend that he was the person seen on photos. His friend then tipped off the feds and said Sanford had traveled to D.C. by bus with a group of people, according to the Daily Beast.
The assault is separate from the attack on Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who reportedly died after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.
In a statement, Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland said that while “the First Amendment of our Constitution outlines the right to free speech and to peaceful assembly, the actions of the rioters in D.C. last week hinged on characteristics of domestic terrorism.”
“As such, if any person, be it current or former employee or resident, is confirmed to have participated in last week’s event at the Capitol, then we hope our legal system will work according to its purpose and bring them to justice,” he added.
Trump Slammed for Issuing ‘Insincere, Very Belated’ Statement Against Violence – and for All the Things It Didn’t Say
President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon issued a very short statement against any violence barely one hour before the House of Representatives will vote to impeach him, for a second time. But he was immediately criticized for what he did not say in his remarks.
“He does not tell the militias and other armed protestors not to come to DC,” tweeted former Special Counsel to the Dept. of Defense Ryan Goodman. “He does not do anything to counteract The Big Lie (that the election was stolen) which remains the key mobilizing myth that’s propelling the political violence.”
“If the man had any interest at all in easing tensions and calming tempers,” tweeted Will Wilkinson, a contributing NY Times opinion writer and a think tank VP, “he’d hold a televised press conference conceding the election, communicating that there was no evidence of fraud, that Biden will legitimately take office on the 20th, and there’s no reason to protest it.”
He continued:
There's nothing in the least complicated about this. Anybody who tries to shift the focus to anything but the fact that the president has been lying for two months about unambiguous election results, which led to a violent mob trashing the Capitol, is actively stoking division.
— Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) January 13, 2021
But it was historian Michael Beschloss who truly excoriated President Trump:
If that anodyne, insincere, very belated anti-violence statement is the best Trump can do to stave off impeachment and conviction, he is in more trouble than he thinks.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 13, 2021
We can presume that Trump didn’t write that anti-violence statement just issued in his name — question is whether he's actually read it.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 13, 2021
More:
There will be Trump supporters who will interpret this statement as first and foremost a call for more demonstrations. https://t.co/jUaX53Kayt
— Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) January 13, 2021
Under pressure, Trump just released a statement to Fox News calling for no more violence.
This is unacceptable.
If he really wanted to stop the threat of violence, he would tell his supporters to call off the protests and accept Joe Biden as president. https://t.co/vDw9LgLPCL
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 13, 2021
Trump's statement that calls "on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers" is 273 characters.
A tweet is limited to 280 characters. pic.twitter.com/RDqUbMgiIQ
— Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) January 13, 2021
The new statement from Trump telling "ALL Americans" to "calm tempers" is pretty empty considering he was threatening Biden in a speech YESTERDAY. https://t.co/bAYGKV2QMc
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) January 13, 2021
Trump campaign just texted out the president’s statement calling for “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind” before, during and after Biden’s inauguration
It had no fundraising link and was the first text they’d sent out (by my count) since the Capitol riot pic.twitter.com/XptBXBdRZG
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) January 13, 2021
