Trump Will Not Testify in ‘Public Relations Stunt’ Senate Impeachment Trial: Attorney

Disgraced, former president Donald Trump will not be testifying in his second Senate impeachment trial, his attorney says, after the House Impeachment Manager “invited” the disgraced former president to testify “under oath.”

NBC News’ Monica Alba reports Trump’s attorney has sent Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD) a letter calling the Senate trial a “public relations stunt,” which is false. Trump was impeached the second time for inciting an insurrection.

Raskin warned the consequences if Trump refusing to testify will include “a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021,” the day of the attempted coup.

During the Mueller Russia probe it was reported Trump’s attorneys pushed for him to be allowed to answer questions in writing for fear he would lie under oath. He reportedly appears to have lied in his written answers.

Watch:

BREAKING: Lawyer for fmr. President Trump tells @NBCNews that he will not testify at upcoming Senate impeachment trial, @albamonica reports. pic.twitter.com/x9XOfuhS25 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 4, 2021

