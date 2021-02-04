Read: Impeachment Manager Invites Trump to Testify ‘Under Oath’ – and Explains Consequences if He Refuses

U.S. Rep. Jaime Raskin, the Democratic Lead House Impeachment Manager, on Thursday sent President Donald Trump a letter inviting him to testify during his Senate trial, and explained the ramifications if he refuses.

The letter tells Trump he has “attempted to put critical facts at issue not withstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense.”

“In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021. We would propose that you provide your testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021. We would be pleased to arrange such testimony at a mutually convenient time and place.”

Raskin, Senior Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, then tells Trump what will happen if he refuses: it will weigh very poorly on him and could convince more Senators to vote to convict.

“If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021.”

Read the letter, posted by CNN’s Manu Raju: