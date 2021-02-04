Connect with us

'CLEAR AND OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE'

Read: Impeachment Manager Invites Trump to Testify ‘Under Oath’ – and Explains Consequences if He Refuses

Published

on

U.S. Rep. Jaime Raskin, the Democratic Lead House Impeachment Manager, on Thursday sent President Donald Trump a letter inviting him to testify during his Senate trial, and explained the ramifications if he refuses.

The letter tells Trump he has “attempted to put critical facts at issue not withstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense.”

“In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021. We would propose that you provide your testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021. We would be pleased to arrange such testimony at a mutually convenient time and place.”

Raskin, Senior Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, then tells Trump what will happen if he refuses: it will weigh very poorly on him and could convince more Senators to vote to convict.

“If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021.”

Read the letter, posted by CNN’s Manu Raju:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.