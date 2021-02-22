CRIME
US Supreme Court to Trump: No We Will Not Help You Hide Your Tax Returns
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday morning refused to help former President Donald Trump protect his tax returns from investigators.
The decision means prosecutors, specifically the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and a New York grand jury, will be able to gain access to the documents.
None of the justices noted a dissent, CNBC reports.
“Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can now require Trump’s accountants to turn over the records that the president has steadfastly refused to surrender to prosecutors or Congress.” NBC News reports, calling it “a decisive defeat” for Trump.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court of the United States has denied Donald Trump a stay, which would allow him to withhold certain disclosure documents, in Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s case for the former president’s financial records on Monday. pic.twitter.com/i8DjjEr0St
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 22, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Arizona Man Arrested for Cursing and Yelling ‘Get a Job’ at Families Standing in Food Distribution Line
According to CBS 5 and Fox 10 Phoenix, a man in Maricopa County, Arizona was arrested on disorderly conduct charges after cursing and harassing people in line at a local school that was hosting a food distribution for struggling families.
“Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies say they were called to a food distribution event held at a Buckeye school Thursday after reports of a man, later identified as 46-year-old Ryan Bryson, who was reportedly ‘yelling obscenities and degrading remarks to members of the community who were at the school for food distribution,'” reported Emma Lockhart on Friday.
Per Fox 10, the exchange occurred within earshot of children, who heard his obscene language.
“He looked at my son and told him that his parents were pathetic and couldn’t afford to feed him. At that point, all my manners went out the window,” said one parent in the food line. Video footage of the incident show Bryson shouting, “Get a f*cking job!”
Watch the report below:
CRIME
Manhattan District Attorney Hires Organized Crime, Bank Fraud, Bribery, and RICO Expert for Trump Case
The Manhattan District Attorney has hired Mark Pomerantz, a lawyer who is a nationally-known expert in organized crime, bank fraud, and RICO cases to assist in the investigation into former President Donald Trump.
The New York Times reports Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance, Jr. “has reached outside its ranks to enlist a prominent former federal prosecutor to help scrutinize financial dealings at the former president’s company.”
Pomerantz’s bio at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School reads like that of a Mafia prosecutor.
“Mark has a great deal of experience in matters involving the financial services industry,” it says, “including securities and bank fraud, mail and wire fraud, RICO and FCPA violations, tax offenses and bribery.”
He’s also won an award “for Excellence in White-Collar Crime and Government Investigations,” and served as “a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and headed the Criminal Division in that office during 1997-1999.”
Vance’s investigation into Trump, the Times adds, “is focused on possible tax and bank-related fraud, including whether the Trump Organization misled its lenders or local tax authorities about the value of his properties to obtain loans and tax benefits.”
CRIME
Trump Fears He’ll Be Hit With Criminal Charges for Inciting Insurrection: Report
Former President Donald Trump was not convicted following his second Senate impeachment trial, but reportedly fears criminal accountability for his role in the insurrection, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Saturday.
“Kaitlan, I understand you are hearing that despite the acquittal, the former president is still very much worried about his legal future,” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said.
“He is, Wolf,” Collins replied. “And privately he has expressed concern that he could be charged related to the January 6th rally — or riot I should say. That’s what he told multiple people.”
“That’s in part why he has been so quiet every since he left the White House,” she explained. “We hardly heard from the president, only in written statements, he does not have access to his twitter account and one adviser to the president told me that is directly related to that, is that he is concerned that charges could happen and could be awaiting him.”
“When you saw Mitch McConnell come out to try to explain his acquittal vote and he very strongly implied that the legal system should take care of Donald Trump, saying he was practically and morally responsible for that riot, that really does get at the heart of a big concern for the former president,” Collins continued. “It’s something that Liz Cheney said as well, implying there could be a prosecution in Donald Trump’s future related to what happened on January 6th and the role that he played in it.”
Watch:
