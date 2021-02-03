'STAND BACK AND STAND BY'
DOJ Debating Use of RICO Law to Charge Insurrectionists Involved in Capitol Coup: Report
The U.S. Dept. of Justice is weighing the use of “RICO” laws, designed to prosecute Mafia bosses behind racketeering crimes, to charge far right group members who had a part in Donald Trump’s January 6 attempted coup at the Capitol, Reuters reports.
The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) law “was crafted to help prosecutors convict top Mafia leaders who ordered others to commit crimes. RICO cases are complex, often take years to develop, and require approval from Justice Department leadership.”
“RICO was designed to address the Godfather – the person who doesn’t get their hands bloody,” said Jeffrey Grell, an attorney who specializes in RICO law. “You would really only use RICO to go after the kingpins or the leaders.”
Disgraced former president Donald Trump will be on trial in the U.S. Senate next week after the House of Representatives impeached him for inciting the January 6 insurrection.
“Obstructing an official government proceeding, the charge some Oath Keepers and Proud Boy members are currently facing, is considered a ‘racketeering activity,'” Reuters adds.
Trump infamously told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” and later, they were part of the insurrection, according to multiple reports. The group’s leader, Enrique Tarrio, for years worked undercover as a “prolific” informant, Reuters has also reported.
Read Reuters’ full RICO report here.
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- PROFESSIONALISM2 days ago
Watch: WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Masterfully Takes the Wind Out of a Reporter, ‘Conservative Twitter’ and Trump
- 'YOU’RE BRAINWASHED BY MK ULTRA'2 days ago
‘Aiding and Abetting’: Anti-LGBTQ Beverly Hills Salon Owner Indicted on 7 Counts for Role in Trump Capitol Coup
- News1 day ago
‘Pathetic’ Kevin McCarthy Torn to Shreds by Morning Joe Co-Hosts: ‘He’s Afraid of a Back-Bench Congresswoman’
- News2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Black Lives Matter ‘Domestic Terrorists’ on First Day of Black History Month
- News2 days ago
Ted Cruz and Steve Mnuchin Probed by Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery: Report
- 'WE WILL REMEMBER THESE NAMES'1 day ago
‘So Much for Unity’: GOP Senators Voting Against Pete Buttigieg Now Getting Twitter-Slammed as ‘Idiots’ and ‘Bigots’
- GOP IN DISARRAY2 days ago
McConnell Slams Marjorie Taylor Green’s ‘Loony Lies and Conspiracy Theories’ as a ‘Cancer’ – and She Shoots Back
- CIVIL RIGHTS2 days ago
Critics Blast Rochester Police for Handcuffing and Pepper Spraying 9 Year Old – and Claiming They Were ‘Required’ To