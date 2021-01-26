AYKM?
‘Whacko’ Nikki Haley Blasted as ‘Terrorist Sympathizer’ for Defending Trump by Claiming No ‘Basis for Impeachment’
Former President Donald Trump’s former Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is being strongly criticized after telling Fox News, “I don’t even think there’s a basis for impeachment.” Trump incited the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol that resulted in five deaths, including the killing of a police officer. At least 134 law enforcement officers were assaulted during the attempted coup. And a majority of voters, 52%, blame Trump for the attack.
But according to Haley, Trump deserves “a break,” and those who support conviction in his Senate trial should instead just “move on.”
Trump’s seditious actions after the election “were not great,” Haley conceded to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Monday night, despite Trump literally lying for months to the American people so much that the vast majority of Republicans falsely think Democrats stole the election.
For the first time in American history, there was not a peaceful transfer of power, and yet Haley say Trump “absolutely” does not deserve to be impeached.
And she is playing the GOP’s hand, attacking Democrats with President Joe Biden’s call for unity.
“Now they’re going to turn around and bring about impeachment yet they say they’re for unity,” she whines, insisting Americans’ demands for accountability in the wake of Trump’s insurrection are “only dividing our country.”
Nikki Haley: I don’t even think there’s a basis for impeachment… Now they’re going to turn around and bring about impeachment yet they say they’re for unity… I mean at some point I mean give the man a break. I mean move on… pic.twitter.com/IqnZrIDIY0
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 26, 2021
Haley was destroyed on social media.
Trump invited people to DC to riot, incited those people to riot, happily watched on his TV as rioters halted Biden’s certification, tweeted love to the rioters as they rioted, and a “this is what you get” message to the victims.
Nikki Haley wants you to give him a break.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 26, 2021
Indeed, no one’s had it tougher than the guy who incited the deadly insurrection.
— Seth Masket (@smotus) January 26, 2021
What kind of whacko says “give the guy a break” after using the sacred & highest office in the land to “find” him over 11,000 votes and when that doesn’t work surround the Capitol with an angry mob of assassins and cop killers to steal it?
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 26, 2021
According to Nikki Haley, Trump’s been “beaten up” continually, by the Dems and the media.This notion of Trump, as an innocent victim and an underdog, excuses his crimes and bigotry. His opposition didn’t invent Trump: they exposed him. He’s not a hurting child, he’s a sociopath
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 26, 2021
Dear Nikki: Bringing a man to justice for inciting an insurrection Isn’t dividing our country. Inciting an insurrection is dividing our country. #ConsequencesForSedition
— John, a super duper very stable genius 🏴🇺🇸 (@jt1anglais) January 26, 2021
A terrorist sympathizer speaks!
— cowboytexas🇺🇸🌊 (@cowboytexas) January 26, 2021
Haley takes a stand on the violent attempt to subvert the presidential election: It was “not great.” https://t.co/oFGwSUOizp
— Philip Bump (@pbump) January 26, 2021
Nikki Haley does not care that a cop was murdered at the Capitol.
Nikki Haley does not care that her colleagues were under attack.
Nikki Haley is a domestic terrorist sympathizer. https://t.co/JD3YHdTIbF
— Captain Jordy (@J_Mei21) January 26, 2021
Man, she is so, so awful. Her overweaning ambition has drained any moral fibre from her. Just embarrassing.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 26, 2021
It’s called treason Nikki.
— Anne Sagebiel (@AnnieSage) January 26, 2021
Let the boy incite one insurrection! I mean, give him a break! https://t.co/4V3SrXQFaW pic.twitter.com/hVCuRJNKWK
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 26, 2021
She is right, though. Treason is “not great.” 😆 She sure is a master of understatement.
— Mike Forsythe (@PalmCoastGus) January 26, 2021
Why can’t we unify around the idea of accountability for elected officials?
Why can’t we unify around the idea that crimes need to be punished?
Why can’t we unify around protecting our democracy from those who would overthrow it?
— (((Charlie Mas))) (@charlie_mas) January 26, 2021
Suddenly the rising chorus of ‘unity’ from Republicans now that they’ve lost power. Laughable people. https://t.co/uL2RAushZj
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 26, 2021
“This is ridiculous. You’re telling me they’re holding trials, at Nuremberg, for former Nazis, even though their Reich no longer exists?” https://t.co/8iMtqygBg7
— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) January 26, 2021
Bad news: Nikki Haley, who is angling to be the GOP’s next non-Trump nominee, knows that the GOP base wants to hear that Trump doesn’t deserve to be impeached for inciting an attempted coup
Worse news: Nikki Haley is willing to tell them that https://t.co/f2Z2XXnPff
— Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) January 26, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
AYKM?
‘Just Me, Mike’: Pompeo Unabashedly Kicks Off New Year With Religion-Tinged Tribute to Himself – and His ‘Swagger’
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, long accused of mapping out a 2024 presidential run by using his office for political gain, kicked off the new year with a religion-tinged tribute to himself, and his “swagger,” in a series of tweets.
“My New Year’s Resolution: give the American people the full story about our foreign policy. You may not read it elsewhere,” Pompeo tweeted in the first of more than a dozen tweets from his official U.S. government account.
“We’re so much safer today than four years ago,” tweeted Pompeo, a claim many experts find false. “Over the coming days, I’m going to lay out the mission set, the huge wins, personal stories, and a lot more. Just me, Mike.”
We’re so much safer today than four years ago. Over the coming days, I’m going to lay out the mission set, the huge wins, personal stories, and a lot more. Just me, Mike. pic.twitter.com/zTqEdBhfpz
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 1, 2021
The tweets are clearly meant to position him as the next Republican president, while paying homage to President Donald Trump.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 1, 2021
This one disturbing tweet sums up Pompeo. He writes: “I’ve tied our foreign policy back to our noble founding.”
The image is from Pompeo’s 2018 swearing in. At the podium is his mentor, Mary Ann Glendon, an anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion author and professor whom he would choose one year later to head his “Commission on Unalienable Rights.”
That commission, he promised, would take a “fresh look” at human rights through the lens of “natural law.” Pompeo, a far right religious extremist who “talks about the rapture,” The New York Times has reported, and says the Bible informs everything he does, sees “natural law” as an opportunity to attack LGBTQ people and issues like abortion.
Pompeo here effectively is saying being anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion is part of America’s “noble founding.”
I’ve tied our foreign policy back to our noble founding. pic.twitter.com/9cnUzBv66Y
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 1, 2021
To be clear, Pompeo is telegraphing what a Pompeo presidency would focus on by including this image of Glendon and his talk of “noble founding.” He has long spoken about far right religious concepts, like the rapture, and claimed America is in a battle to advance Christianity.
From The Times:
Mr. Pompeo talks about the rapture. “We will continue to fight these battles,” he said at a “God and Country Rally” in 2015, because there is a “never-ending struggle” until “the rapture.”
“Be part of it,” he said at the meeting, at the Summit church in Wichita, Kan. “Be in the fight.”
At a speech in Cairo, Pompeo described himself as an “evangelical Christian” and said: “In my office, I keep a Bible open on my desk to remind me of God and his word, and the truth.”
Observers found it remarkable that Mr. Pompeo would open a speech in a majority-Muslim country by highlighting his Christianity. And some critics have pointed out that Mr. Pompeo, before becoming secretary, made us-versus-them statements about Christians and Muslims while talking about terrorism and war.
Pompeo appears to be continuing his tweets, but for now the last two highlight what he calls his “swagger.”
Swagger (def.): To represent America with pride, humility, and professionalism. We’ve done it. #Swagger pic.twitter.com/HleT4b4nif
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 1, 2021
UPDATE: 5:52 PM ET –
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance:
Pretty bold to use taxpayer dollars to host dinners in the State Dept, during a pandemic, & now his official Sec'y of State Twitter account to launch his post-Trump political career. How must Mike Pence feel? https://t.co/Ahk5jCtITU
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 1, 2021
Related: Hundreds of Orgs, Political and Religious Leaders Demand Pompeo Abolish His Anti-LGBTQ ‘Commission on Unalienable Rights’
AYKM?
Trump Orders Mnuchin to ‘Stop Negotiating’ on COVID Relief Until After Election – Tells McConnell to Confirm SCOTUS Nom ASAP
President Donald Trump has just ordered Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin “to stop negotiating until after the election” on a coronavirus relief package for millions of Americans still out of work and finding it increasingly difficult to put food on the tables. Instead, Trump says he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to work “full time” on getting Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court before Election Day.
Trump’s strategy is transparent. Latest polls put Joe Biden up to 16 points ahead of Trump nationally. His debate performance almost doubled Biden’s lead, and one poll found in interviewing respondents his contracting coronavirus worsened the results.
The markets tanked on the news, now down 400 points.
BREAKING: Dow falls 400+ points to fresh session low after Trump terminates stimulus talks https://t.co/Y95ZRZKSLQ pic.twitter.com/MnNCA95R3T
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) October 6, 2020
“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith,” Trump tweeted.
New: Trump Kills COVID Relief Just Hours After Fed Chair Begs for Package to Help Suffering Women and Minorities
“I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment also coming back in record numbers. We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”
Trump presumably is still on powerful corticosteroids.
AYKM?
Barr to Defend Trump in Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Case – Claims POTUS ‘Acting Within Scope’ of His Job
The Department of Justice under Attorney General Bill Barr has moved to act as President Donald Trump’s attorney in a defamation lawsuit brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll, who says during the 1990’s when he was a private citizen Trump raped her in a Manhattan luxury goods store.
In an unprecedented move the DOJ has filed notice with a federal court that it will now represent the defendant, Donald J. Trump, Bloomberg News reports. Carroll alleges Trump defamed her and is asking the court to force the president to hand over his DNA.
Shockingly, the Dept. of Justice is arguing that Trump was acting within the scope of his job as President of the United States when he defamed Carroll.
“Because President Trump was acting within the scope of his office or employment at the time of the incident out of which the plaintiff’s claim arose, the United States will file a motion to substitute itself for President Trump in this action,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark says in the motion.
Representing Carroll is noted attorney Robbie Kaplan, who successfully argued United States v. Windsor, the landmark Supreme Court same-sex marriage case that struck down a major portion of the Defense of Marriage Act.
Carroll took to Twitter Tuesday evening:
TRUMP HURLS BILL BARR AT ME.
Just when @realDonaldTrump is required to produce documents and DNA in discovery, he sics the DOJ on us.
THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED!!
My attorney, @kaplanrobbie, and I are happy to TAKE THEM ALL ON! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/rAmKnqpo5s
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) September 8, 2020
UPDATE: 7:47 PM ET –
TO DONALD J. TRUMP
Sir, I and my attorney Robbie Kaplan, are ready! So is every woman who has ever been silenced! So is every American citizen who has been trampled by Bill Barr and the DOJ!
BRING IT!@kaplanrobbie @JoshuaMatz8https://t.co/ebwkZJQTyD
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) September 8, 2020
