Watch: Reporter Uses GOP Talking Points to Ask if Biden Is a ‘Benevolent Dictator’ for Signing Executive Orders
A reporter for a right wing outlet pushed GOP talking points Thursday when he asked if President Joe Biden sees himself as a “benevolent dictator” for signing a number of executive orders and actions. There;’s no question that President Biden has signed a significant number of executive orders in his eight days as president, but the vast majority, if not almost all, are simply reversing the damaging orders Trump had signed over a four-year period.
Saying President Biden has signed 26 executive orders, a reporter for the Washington Examiner went back in time to pull an out-of-context quote from then-candidate Joe Biden, saying there are some things that cannot be achieved via executive actions, “unless you’re a dictator.”
In October candidate Biden, talking about raising taxes on the wealthy at an ABC town hall, said: “I have this strange notion. We are a democracy. Some of my Republican friends and some of my Democratic friends even occasionally say, ‘Well, if you can’t get the votes by executive order, you’re going to do something.’ Things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.”
Republicans are now insisting that Biden signing executive orders – again, almost all of which merely reverse the damaging executive orders Trump implemented – makes him a “dictator.”
Far right wing Trumpist Charlie Kirk, for example, flat out lied on Tuesday, claiming: “Joe Biden admits he is governing like a ‘dictator.'”
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale agrees the right is making false arguments:
This is not an accurate quote and not in context. Biden was asked in 2020 if he’d make a certain tax change via exec order. He said no, must be Congress, since there are “things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator.” “Things” is key. https://t.co/KkH7ia8wgx
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021
Here’s that Washington Examiner reporter:
A Washington Examiner asks Psaki if Biden signing executive orders means he views himself as “a benevolent dictator.” Psaki replies by saying the reporter is twisting Biden’s words out of context. pic.twitter.com/RX9YIoxKb3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 28, 2021
Far Right Rep. Falsely Claims ‘Democratic Machine’ Paid Insurrectionists – After Urging Them to Threaten Lawmakers
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn claims “the Democratic machine” paid the Capitol insurrections who attempted a coup on January 6 to overt urn the election, after having told Trump supporters to “lightly threaten” lawmakers. The North Carolina freshman Republican made his false claim in the middle of the insurrection, when he took the time to call in to the radio show of a top Trump ally, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.
“I believe that this was agitators strategically placed inside of this group — you can call them antifa, you can call them people paid by the Democratic machine — but to make the Trump campaign, the Trump movement, look bad,” said Congressman Cawthorn, a far right grenade thrower who has already aligned himself with the QAnon crop of incoming House Republicans. “And to make this look like it was a violent outrage, when really the battle was being fought by people like myself and other great patriots who are standing up against the establishment and standing up against this tyranny that we see in our country.”
Barely weeks before the insurrection Cawthorn told supporters they could “lightly threaten” lawmakers.
His remarks went unnoticed until Sunday, when The Asheville Watchdog first reported them.
“Only hours earlier,” the Watchdog reported, “speaking at the Jan. 6 ‘March to Save America’ protest in Washington, D.C., Cawthorn shouted, ‘Wow, this crowd has some fight in it!’ He called the protesters ‘lions,’ and repeatedly called his Congressional colleagues ‘cowards’ who were hiding in their offices.”
“It’s on,” he told his followers on Twitter.
Here’s a portion of Cawthorn’s speech that day:
Here’s Cawthorn talking to TPUSA’s Charlie Kirk (segment begins 4:09:16):
MAGA Outraged After GOP Official Serves Up Easily Debunked Lie About Why SCOTUS Rejected Texas Voter ‘Fraud’ Lawsuit
“This man is a liar”
A video that shows a Texas Republican elector and State Republican Executive Committee official spinning a blatantly false tale is going viral on social media, with outraged conservatives insisting it is proof the U.S. Supreme Court, and especially Chief Justice John Roberts, are compromised. Some are even calling for the Chief Justice to be arrested.
GOP presidential elector Matt Patrick of Dallas, who cast his vote for President Donald Trump on Monday at the Texas State House, also took to the floor and delivered an easily-debunked fake news story about why, he says, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s frivolous lawsuit – joined by 17 other state attorneys general and 126 Republican members of Congress.
Had it been successful that lawsuit would have voided the votes of voters in four battleground states that Joe Biden won.
Remember, all nine justices said they would have voted against the case had they taken it, but they refused to hear in for lack of standing.
Before you listen to Matt Patrick’s speech, know that conservative attorney Ed Whelan – who clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia, is the President of the right wing Ethics and Public Policy Center think tank, was deputy assistant attorney general under President George W. Bush, and is a National Review contributor – totally debunked Patrick’s claims as “an absurd fantasy.”
Why?
Patrick’s entire story focuses on a supposed meeting the nine justices had in a “closed room” with no computers or phones at the Supreme Court to debate whether or not to take the Texas case.
As several experts have noted, the Supreme Court justices have not met in person in months, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Patrick refers to a report he claims to have read “online,” describing it as something that “was written by someone who was a current staffer for one of the current Supreme Court justices,” he says in the C-SPAN video also posted to Twitter by producer Howard Mortman:
TEXAS ELECTORAL COLLEGE:
“The Justices went into a closed room…When Texas case was brought up he said he heard screaming through the walls as Justice Roberts and the other liberal Justices were insisting…afraid of what would happen if they did right thing…Moral cowardice” pic.twitter.com/JhnPN59wkP
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 14, 2020
“I’ll just describe for you the report that I read, and you can make of it what you will,” Patrick tells the Texas group of electors. “He said that the justices, as they always do, went into a closed room to discuss cases they’re taking or do debate. There’s no phones, no computers, no nothing. No one else is in the room except for the nine justices. It’s typically very civil. They usually don’t hear any sound, they just debate what they are doing. But when the Texas case was brought up, he said he heard screaming through the walls, as Justice Roberts and the other liberal justices were insisting that this case not be taken up.”
“And the reason – the words that were heard through the wall when Justice Thomas and Justice Alito were citing Bush vs. Gore, from John Roberts were, ‘I don’t give a ____ about that case, I don’t want to hear about it. At that time, we didn’t have riots.'”
“So what he was saying was that he was afraid of what would happen if they did the right thing. And I’m sorry, but that is moral cowardice. And we in the SREC [State Republican Executive Committee], I am an SREC member, we put those words in there very specifically because the charge of the Supreme Court is to ultimately be our final arbitrator, our final line of defense for right and wrong, and they did not do their duty. So I think we should leave these words in because I want to send a strong message to them.
(It’s unclear what “words” he’s referring to, but immaterial to his false story.)
Here’s Whelan weighing in:
This is an absurd fantasy. For starters, the Justices haven’t been having in-person conferences. https://t.co/G7Pl6ORkNf
— Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) December 17, 2020
And here’s Andrew Feinberg, Managing Editor of Breakfast Media:
I’m not quite sure what is happening here but this man is a liar. The nine SCOTUS justices haven’t met in-person in months. pic.twitter.com/FCLiMNwfBZ
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 17, 2020
Well-known political scientist Norman Ornstein:
Of course they did not meet in person. This is not just delusional. It is flat out lies.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 17, 2020
Here’s a conservative going ballistic, rather than checking Patrick’s absurd story. This is Dan Gainor, who works for a right wing media “watchdog” yet can’t fact check this speech:
Shocker! #JohnRoberts is a coward who doesn’t give a damn about the Constitution. #unsurprised https://t.co/efq0cMQ9VN
— Dan Gainor, BA, MA, MBA (@dangainor) December 17, 2020
Of course the story is now showing up in right wing media, again, because they can’t bother to fact-check:
Loud Arguments In US Supreme Court Chambers Over #Texas Lawsuit – COURT INTIMIDATED#SCOTUS #JusticeRoberts #JohnRoberts pic.twitter.com/U4rsL4GPu9
— ? Choice News Network ? (@Choice_News_Net) December 17, 2020
Right wing conservative commentator:
It’s now being reported that Chief Justice John Roberts didn’t want to take the Texas Supreme Court case because he was scared there would be mass riots.
We all know that means they would rule in @realDonaldTrump‘s favor!
— Evan Kilgore ?? (@EvanAKilgore) December 17, 2020
Trump Attorney Complains Trump-Appointed Judge Who Ruled Against Trump Campaign Part of ‘Activist Judicial Machinery’
Jenna Ellis, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and the Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump campaign is once again being mocked, this time for her near-immediate response to a unanimous 3-0 ruling against the campaign in a Pennsylvania election case.
Ellis says she and Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, have decided that the three judges, who were all appointed by Republican presidents – including the one who wrote the opinion who was appointed by Trump himself – are all part of the “activist judicial machinery” in Pennsylvania.
She is also vowing to take the case – which the judges say has “no merit,” to the Supreme Court.
Ellis was quickly mocked.
If you supposedly have evidence of massive fraud, why did Giuliani tell the court “This is not a fraud case?” pic.twitter.com/YtkieyIDfi
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 27, 2020
Epic failure but you go for it
The world is watching your circus
And the voters are laughing
Your move, sweetie https://t.co/rpUMkvASCg
— Kathleen Alice ?? (@kathleenalice4) November 27, 2020
“The activist judicial machinery” = three Republican-appointed judges in a *unanimous* opinion written by a *Trump appointee* that literally concludes that “the Campaign cannot win this lawsuit.”
Even at *this* #SCOTUS, any appeal is DOA. For the good of the country, just stop. https://t.co/Zr5VPdqWqx
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 27, 2020
Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis are the Milli Vanilli of lawyer duos. Tons of attention, but all lip service. https://t.co/hOPpuZCpc7
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) November 27, 2020
The grift will continue until morale improves. https://t.co/AbPPYZ0aYo
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 27, 2020
Down 58-0 and on our own 2 yard line with 42 seconds left in the game is exactly where we wanted to be all along https://t.co/GZat033yHt
— David Frum (@davidfrum) November 27, 2020
The "activist judicial machinery" meaning a 3-0 decision by three Republican appointees, the scathing opinion authored by a Trump appointee.
Does Trump pick "Deep State" judges or do they get corrupted after taking the bench? ? https://t.co/a7bMsJlMY0
— David Burbach (@dburbach) November 27, 2020
This. Is. HILARIOUS. On just so many levels: hilarious.
If you read the opinion (which I IMPLORE you to read), the REPUBLICAN & TRUMP-APPOINTED judge(s) destroy the claims presented. Even the plaintiff himself (@RudyGiuliani) said, "This isn't fraud."
But sure, on to #SCOTUS. https://t.co/rnKFTtx1b7
— Ken Schneck (@DrKenSchneck) November 27, 2020
That's an interesting way to spell "we once again failed to produce any evidence and the court justifiably told us to kick rocks." https://t.co/gHCqrVW49w
— L.A.Witt, etc. (@GallagherWitt) November 27, 2020
