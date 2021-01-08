News
Watch: Lindsey Graham Requires Police Protection While Being Harassed and Accosted by MAGAites at DC Airport
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) required police and security officers to escort him through Reagan National Airport in D.C. Friday, after publicly distancing himself from President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s counting of the electoral votes.
Trump’s MAGA supporters surrounded him, verbally assaulted, harassed, and accosted him, repeatedly shouted several expletives at the South Carolina Republican, and screamed, “audit our vote” – a conspiracy theory demand sown by Graham and President Donald Trump that led to Wednesday’s attempted coup.
Graham, who golfed with Trump on Christmas and New Years Days and recently refused to vote against Trump in the Senate’s successful veto override, after the Capitol Hill insurrection told his colleagues, “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey.”
Verified Twitter user Mindy Robinson posted this video to the social media site, saying she is the one screaming in the video. Her bio reads: “Conservative Activist, Political Commentator, and Host of Red White and F You: Unapologetically Patriotic. Independent Constitutionalist/Patriot Party of NV.”
She, or someone in the video, can be heard shouting,:”It’s going to be like this forever wherever you go for the rest of your life.”
Politico adds:
“One day [you] will not be able to walk down the street. It is today,” yelled one woman who wasn’t wearing a mask in violation of airport rules. She was wearing a “I love Trump” shirt with the letter “Q” on the back of the shirt, a likely reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Graham is called a “traitor,” an SOB and a POS, among other things, in the video below.
Watch:
Lindsey Graham just made the mistake walking by me and a mass of angry patriots at the airport in DC.
All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption…and you won’t do it. We’re not letting this “slide” so expect more of this. pic.twitter.com/pbemr2Gcr9
— Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 8, 2021
Another video via a Politico reporter:
A source sends this video of a group of Trump supporters today harassing Sen. Lindsey Graham at Reagan airport and loudly calling him a “traitor” after he publicly broke with Trump earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/XBF8K6DIUD
— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 8, 2021
News
Dominion Sues Pro-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell in Massive $1.3 Billion Conspiracy Theory Defamation Lawsuit
Dominion Voting Systems on Friday made good its founder’s pledge to sue pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell for defamation in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit. Powell has been spinning wild conspiracy theories accusing Dominion of rigging the election against President Trump.
“Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract,” the lawsuit states, according to NBC News. “In December, Dominion sent cease-and-desist letters to some conservative media outlets that pushed those theories, including Fox News and OAN, which led to them walking back their claims.”
Another excerpt from the 124-page complaint:
“you’re all fucking dead” – message trumpers sent to dominion after sidney powell started her smear campaign pic.twitter.com/lEvA1MbQf6
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 8, 2021
On Monday Dominion founder and CEO said Powell is “by far in our opinion the most prolific and egregious purveyor of false information about Dominion. Her statements have caused real damage.”
News
Mick Mulvaney Is Latest Trump Administration Official to Resign – Says More Expected to Quit
Former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has just resigned his post as United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Mulvaney, who also once served as Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget, says he expects others administration officials to quit over Wednesday’s Trump-supported insurrection.
“I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mulvaney told CNBC.
“You can’t look at that yesterday and think ‘I want to be a part of that,'” he said referring to the attempted coup by Trump insurrectionists who took over the U.S. Capitol.
On Wednesday, in response to the domestic terror attack, four other Trump administration officials resigned: Stephanie Grisham, the First Lady’s chief of staff; Rickie Niceta, the White House Social Secretary; Sara Matthews, the White House Deputy Press Secretary; and Matt Pottinger, the Deputy National Security Advisor.
“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” he added.
Mulvaney at one point was one of the most powerful officials inside the Trump White House.
Watch:
News
Trump-Supported Capitol Insurrection Death Toll Rises to Four
The death toll resulting from the illegal, armed, violent coup attempt urged by President Donald Trump that sent hundreds of insurrectionists into the United States Capitol has now risen to four people.
One person, a woman, was reportedly shot in the neck and later died.
Another three people also died, according to White House Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin.
WASHINGTON (AP) — DC Police: 4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol; 1 woman shot by police, 3 in medical emergencies.
— Jill Colvin (@colvinj) January 7, 2021
The federal government and local police have been silent as to the causes and circumstances of the deaths. Nor has the American public been informed of their names.
After the coup attempt there has been no report to the American people of what happened from Homeland Security, or any other government agency. No press conference, no official statements, no promise it will never happen again.
