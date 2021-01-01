Trump Suffers Major Rebuke With First Veto Override – but Lindsey Graham Is Nowhere to Be Found

South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham spent Christmas Day golfing with the President, so perhaps it’s no surprise Donald Trump’s most-loyal Senator was nowhere to be found on Friday when his colleagues in the upper chamber voted to override Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

At 2 PM the Senate joined the House in bipartisan votes handing Trump his first veto override. The House vote on December 28th was 322-87.

Bloomberg senior reporter Roxana Tiron notes Senator Graham was absent for the veto override vote and for the cloture vote, which allowed the override vote to take place.

Quite interesting, Trump whisperer @LindseyGrahamSC did not vote today on cloture or override of the defense bill. Nor did he vote when Senate took up the final passage of the bill in December. Time no-show? — Roxana Tiron (@rtiron) January 1, 2021

“The vote was 81 to 12 with voting continuing, easily exceeding the two-thirds threshold needed to override a veto, with support coming from both Republicans and Democrats as it did earlier in the House. The massive annual defense authorization measure now will become law,” Bloomberg reports.

During the vote Graham did post one tweet – threatening Iran, in keeping with Trump’s attacks.