Twitter Permanently Suspends Donald Trump ‘Due to Risk of Further Incitement of Violence’

Twitter has just permanently suspended, or banned, President Donald Trump from its platform. The company has long resisted removing Trump, stating even though his tweets often violate its Terms of Service, they are newsworthy.

Not any longer.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The company cited two tweets Trump posted this week, and explained:

Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks.

Read Twitter’s full explanation here.

This is a breaking news and developing story.