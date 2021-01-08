Dominion Sues Pro-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell in Massive $1.3 Billion Conspiracy Theory Defamation Lawsuit

Dominion Voting Systems on Friday made good its founder’s pledge to sue pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell for defamation in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit. Powell has been spinning wild conspiracy theories accusing Dominion of rigging the election against President Trump.

“Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract,” the lawsuit states, according to NBC News. “In December, Dominion sent cease-and-desist letters to some conservative media outlets that pushed those theories, including Fox News and OAN, which led to them walking back their claims.”

Another excerpt from the 124-page complaint:

“you’re all fucking dead” – message trumpers sent to dominion after sidney powell started her smear campaign pic.twitter.com/lEvA1MbQf6 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 8, 2021

On Monday Dominion founder and CEO said Powell is “by far in our opinion the most prolific and egregious purveyor of false information about Dominion. Her statements have caused real damage.”