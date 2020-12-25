AMERICA'S MIA PRESIDENT
Trump Spends Christmas at Golf Club With Lindsey Graham as Millions Desperately Wait to See if He’ll Sign COVID Bill
Donald Trump is spending his final Christmas as President at his Palm Beach golf club with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), while millions of starving Americans unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic desperately wait to see if he will sign the COVID-19 relief bill.
If Trump does not sign the legislation by the end of Saturday 14 million people will loose unemployment benefits, and the $600 checks promised to most Americans by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not be sent. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin promised the checks would begin to be in the mail, or sent via direct deposit, this coming week.
“Trump heads off for golf on Christmas Day with Lindsey Graham as president complains stimulus bill flown to Mar-a-Lago contains too much ‘pork’ after he demanded Congress give Americans $2K checks,” is the headline over at the Daily Mail.
There’s video (below) of Trump with Graham in the presidential limo, which arrived at Trump’s golf resort at 9:57 AM. Trump left the club at 2:05 PM.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had immediately rushed to support Trump’s call for the $600 checks to be bumped up to $2000, which Democrats had been pushing for for months. Republicans in the House and Senate quickly killed the move.
“Families on brink of eviction, hunger describe nightmare Christmas as $900 billion relief bill hangs in limbo,” The Washington Post reported late Christmas Eve.
How can the President and Congress celebrate Christmas when 14 million Americans are set to lose unemployment aid tomorrow, the government is set to shut down in 4 days, and an eviction moratorium that has kept millions from losing their homes in the pandemic ends New Year’s Eve?
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 25, 2020
There are massive repercussions if Trump either vetoes the bill, which he has repeatedly threatened to do, or issues a “pocket veto,” meaning he allows it to expire without his signature, effectively vetoing it.
The federal government will shut down at midnight Monday if Trump does not sign the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual funding bill. Trump is demanding the legislation include an amendment voiding Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. He thinks if that portion of the CDA is gone social media companies will be forced to remove content critical of him. In reality they would likely shut down his social media accounts for spreading false information they would then be held liable for.
“Maybe nothing better could be expected in a year that saw denial and delusion, led by President Donald Trump, presage a wave of illness and death coupled with evictions, bankruptcies, hunger and ruined livelihoods,” CNN’s Kevin Liptak wrote Christmas Day.
Here’s Trump and Graham earlier today:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICA'S MIA PRESIDENT
Trump Biographer Perfectly Explains Why President Is MIA on COVID and Russian Hack
Biographer of President Donald Trump, Tim O’Brien, penned TrumpNation, the 2005 story details what it is like to be the larger than life figure who spends “most evenings he’s at home watching TV and munching Oreos.” But in a recent Bloomberg column, O’Brien explained that the United States would spend a very long time trying to deal with the aftermath of his presidency.
“Nothing in his past had prepared him for the presidency or for effectively managing a bureaucracy as complex, influential and sprawling as the federal government,” wrote O’Brien.
“I know how to fix it,” Trump infamously proclaimed. “I alone can fix it.”
O’Brien called it “a hollow claim four years ago, and it remains so today, as Trump winds down his last month in office. It’s also unfortunate that two primo examples of Trump’s ineptitude landed with full force over the past week. They’re reminders of the devastating consequences of living with a president who has no interest in putting his shoulder to the wheel so he can capably manage the country’s affairs.”
His failures rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t come as a surprise given Trump bought into the “herd immunity” theory of curing the virus. The president seems more focused on taking credit for the vaccine than he does in distributing it.
While Operation Warp Speed helped to contribute to a speedy vaccination, O’Brien said that “there’s reason to suspect that the government is mismanaging distribution.”
There are already problems. Some states were promised doses only to find out what they got was less than expected. There’s a lot of relief but also a lot of confusion. Where is President Trump? He appears to be tweeting and watching a lot of Fox News.
The second example of Trump’s failures in office stems from the recent announcement that Russia, again, hacked the U.S. government and that the president suggested it was probably China, not Russia. His government clarified that he was wrong. Even that comment took a week for him to say about the cyberattack.
“Perhaps some of this is due to the reality that Trump’s repeated coddling and solicitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin has had visible and detrimental consequences, including this recent cyberattack,” said O’Brien. “Trump isn’t one to acknowledge that his dances with dictators weren’t really in his control. Perhaps he also realizes that he and his government were asleep at the switch for months while federal networks were being fleeced, and he’s not one to acknowledge a failure such as that, either.”
O’Brien said that while this may be some reasons for Trump’s disinterest, another is that he simply doesn’t care. It doesn’t matter what he does, how many lawsuits there are or angry tweets at the Supreme Court; he’ll be gone on Jan. 20.
“As surprised as anyone that he won the election in 2016, he immediately began leaning on others to run the government for him and has never cared for the responsibilities that come with occupying the White House,” O’Brien recalled.
In the end, it isn’t Trump’s incompetence that will haunt him, and it’ll haunt America likely for generations, he closed.
AMERICA'S MIA PRESIDENT
Watch Live: MIA President Trump to Speak From Rose Garden for First Time Since Biden Declared Winner
President Donald Trump will speak for the first time in public since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election. Trump is expected to use the coronavirus pandemic as a vehicle to continue to spread his lies about the election, which he falsely insists he won and claims was “rigged.”
?? President @realDonaldTrump will deliver an update on Operation Warp Speed at 4PM in the @WhiteHouse Rose Garden.
— Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) November 13, 2020
Trump has done little except rail against the election results and pitch his propaganda-filled fundraising “election protection” scam since the election.
I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been. Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever. Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020
Watch live here. Trump is slated to begin speaking at 4 PM ET, but is often late.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Trump’s Personal Bankers Abruptly Resign from Deutsche Bank
- News3 days ago
Pence Tells Trump Supporters to ‘Stay in the Fight’ — But It’s ‘Futile’
- BAD PRESIDENT1 day ago
Military on ‘Red Alert’ That Trump Might Incite Martial Law to Stay in Power
- News2 days ago
Pelosi: ‘Democrats Are Ready’ to Back Trump’s $2,000 Stimulus by ‘Unanimous Consent’
- BAD PRESIDENT3 days ago
NYT Reporter: 88 Percent of Trump’s Pardons Were for His ‘Allies’ or ‘His Benefit’
- News2 days ago
William Barr ‘Alarmed’ While Trump Obsesses over the 2020 Election: Report
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
Stone and Manafort Pardons: Trump ‘Could Be Prosecuted for Bribery’
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump Breaks with GOP — Vetoes $740 Billion Defense Spending Bill