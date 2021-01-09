'AS AN AMERICAN WHO CARES DEEPLY ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION
Video Shows 5 Trump Allies Lying About Their Past Support of His Election Overturn & Coup Attempts
A nearly two-minute super-cut of hypocrisy shows Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Montana Senator Steve Daines, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah, and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani all lying their faces off, as if they had always opposed Trump’s attempts to steal the election now that a pro-Trump insurrectionist coup attempt occurred at the U.S. Capitol.
Republicans who had echoed President Trump’s false election claims for weeks suddenly distance themselves after a pro-Trump mob storms the Capitol.
My latest @thefix mashup:https://t.co/qmD3xjq8ydpic.twitter.com/QnbCbSJcOt
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 9, 2021
“A Direct Attack on Millions of Americans”: Reactions to Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court Nomination
Yesterday, The New York Times announced that President Donald Trump has chosen far right-wing religious extremist, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to be his third Supreme Court pick.
Although Trump won’t make his official announcement until 5 p.m. ET today, reactions against Barrett have already started rolling in. Here’s a growing sample voicing concern over her hypocritical and extremist positions:
? WATCH THIS VIDEO:
Judge Amy Coney Barrett asserts that it’s wrong to fill a SCOTUS vacancy during a presidential election year and when it will “dramatically flip the balance of power.”pic.twitter.com/CP2UCGex95
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) September 26, 2020
President Trump will reportedly nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court vacancy. If confirmed, Barrett will certainly tilt the high court further rightward for years to come.
Here are some of her most notable writings https://t.co/Hs7ZS9aX0o
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 26, 2020
#AmyConeyBarrett took $ from virulently anti-LGBT hate group. See my 2017 questioning. https://t.co/f4EjsG6EOB
— Al Franken (@alfranken) September 26, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett poses a threat to you as a woman, a person of color, and as a member of the lgbtq community. Trump has appointed more federal judges in his term than any other president and has dominated the federal courts with white conservatives. FUCK.
— Jackson Ensminger (@jacksonens101) September 26, 2020
If Amy Coney Barrett ruled like a devout Catholic all the time, that would be one thing. But she doesn’t. She rules like an extremist conservative all the time, religion only justifies those extremist positions when it is convenient for her to do so.https://t.co/eq9sAMQWR8
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 25, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett thinks the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. She thinks abortion is "always immoral." She is hostile to LGBTQ+ civil rights, & would vote to undo marriage equality.
Her nomination would be a direct attack on millions of Americans. We won't stand for it. https://t.co/ooPTR6TU27
— Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) September 25, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett is a member of People of Praise, a charismatic covenant community in South Bend, Indiana known for the submissive role played by women, some of whom were called “handmaids”—at least until the Handmaid’s Tale aired in 2017. https://t.co/Hy0rEapfHA
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) September 25, 2020
It's no surprise Trump would want to nominate Amy Coney Barrett, a judge with a track record of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.
She's argued against trans rights, marriage equality and reproductive rights — and she shouldn't be on the Supreme Court. #OurCourt https://t.co/D4xUWcYa4I
— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 25, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett poses a threat to you as a woman, a person of color, and as a member of the lgbtq community. Trump has appointed more federal judges in his term than any other president and has dominated the federal courts with white conservatives. FUCK.
— Jackson Ensminger (@jacksonens101) September 26, 2020
Democrats are not attacking Amy Coney Barrett because of her beliefs. We acknowledge that she has the right like everyone else to practice whatever religion she wants. The point is, we don’t trust her to be able to separate those religions beliefs from her duties as a justice.
— Savanah Patterson (@Savanah018) September 26, 2020
Serious stuff. Google Amy Coney Barrett and People of Praise. This is an extreme sect within the Catholic faith. VERY SCARY to have on SCOTUS!!!!
— oh black betty (@faith_dossey) September 26, 2020
Anti-gay hate group sues D.C. mayor over Black Lives Matter street mural, calls BLM a “cult”
Warriors for Christ (WFC), an SLPC-certified anti-LGBTQ extremist hate group, is suing Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser for using taxpayer money to paint a street mural to Black Lives Matter (BLM), a group that WFC calls a “Secular Humanist… cult.”
On June 5, four days after President Donald Trump threatened military force against BLM protestors, Bowser had 16th street, the street that leads directly to the White House, painted with the “Black Lives Matter” in large yellow letters. She also renamed that part of the street “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”
In response, WFC members — self-proclaimed “street pastor” Rich Penkoski, “outspoken Electronic Dance artist” Chris Sevier and “former bull rider” Tex Christopher — filed a typo-ridden lawsuit (which you can read here) accusing Bowser of violating the First Amendment by trying to establish BLM’s cult-like “religion” of Secular Humanism.
While Secular Humanism is a worldview that basically encourages people to treat all people ethically outside of religious morality, it’s not really a church or a religion. Interestingly, anti-gay activists like WFC have long tried to claim that the LGBTQ movement is part of Secular Humanism so that they can argue that any recognition of queer civil rights is the same as the government trying to establish or favor a certain religion.
WFC says that of the BLM “cult”: “(a) Black lives do not matter to the Black Lives Matter cult unless a black person was killed by a white police officer in the line of duty; (b) Black lives would be safer if Article II was sponteneously [sic] gutted from the Constitution and the government lost its policing powers…”
While all three WFC members have their own anti-gay cred, Friendly Atheist explains a little more about Sevier’s anti-gay schtick:
In 2013, he sued Apple for making computers that let him access pornography. In 2016, he filed several lawsuits because he wanted to marry his computer — because if two gay men can get married, why not a man and a machine? (CHECKMATE, ATHEISTS!) And in 2017, he sued four Democratic members of Congress for having a rainbow flag outside their offices because they apparently established the religion of homosexuality.
WFC wants Bowser to paint street-sized murals that declare “Blue Lives Matter” (for police), “Green Lives Matter” (for the National Guard), and “All Lives Matter” (to promote “a secular self-evident all-inclusive truth claim”). The group also wants Bowser to rename Black Lives Matter Plaza as “Jesus is the answer Plaza” — because that would solve the First Amendment issue forbidding the government from favoring one religion over another?
At least one judge has laughed off a past lawsuit of Sevier’s as frivolous, so its doubtful WFC will actually win their case let alone get a court hearing,
Trump and the GOP Are About to Give a Rabidly Anti-LGBTQ Judge a Lifetime Appointment on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals
On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee conducted a hearing of Cory Wilson, an anti-LGBTQ Mississippi judge nominated by President Donald Trump to have a lifetime appointment on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Pink News points out that in 2012, Wilson strongly opposed same-sex marriage calling it “a pander to liberal interest groups and an attempt to cast Republicans as intolerant, uncaring and even bigoted.”
Keep in mind that the Republican Party has repeatedly pushed ballot measures, statewide bans and national laws to keep same-sex marriage illegal. In fact, the party’s 2016 national platform sought to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 decision legalizing same-sex
In 2016, Wilson also supported Mississippi House Bill 1523, a hideously anti-LGBTQ bill that would prevent lawsuits against anyone who discriminates on the basis of “sincerely held religious beliefs or moral convictions” opposing same-sex marriage, transgender identity or premarital sex. In short, the bill allows businesses and medical workers of all sorts to deny service to LGBTQ people.
The bill was signed into law by Governor Phil Bryant on July 27, 2016, and though U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves issued a preliminary injunction blocking the law in 2017, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Reeves decision — the exact same court Wilson now wants to sit on.
Wilson also wants to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion access, and the Affordable Care Act (aka. Obamacare). Wilson dodged questions about his desire to turn over the ACA during his senate questioning.
And if that wasn’t bad enough, Slate has a rundown of Wilson’s very vocal disdain for Obama, Hillary Clinton and the ACA:
Wilson called Barack Obama “King Barack,” “petty and small,” “a fit-throwing teenager,” the “Anointed One,” a “radical leftist,” and “shrill, dishonest, and intellectually bankrupt.” He charged Obama with running the “most paranoid and politicized White House since Nixon.” He has also called Hillary Clinton “Crooked Hillary,” “criminal and clueless,” and either “felony dumb or willfully ignorant.” And he falsely accused her of destroying documents under subpoena.
Then there’s Wilson’s loathing for the ACA. He has called the law “illegitimate,” “perverse,” “big intrusive government” that “is less about healthcare than it is about redistribution of wealth and power.”
He has also stood up for his state’s voter ID laws and mass purges of voter rolls, repeatedly (and falsely) claiming that voter fraud is a serious problem in Mississippi, Slate writes. In short, he’s just the sort of ideologue that Trump would love to install in the increasingly right-wing 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Thanks to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wilson is likely to get confirmation.
