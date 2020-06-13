'AS AN AMERICAN WHO CARES DEEPLY ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION
Anti-gay hate group sues D.C. mayor over Black Lives Matter street mural, calls BLM a “cult”
Warriors for Christ (WFC), an SLPC-certified anti-LGBTQ extremist hate group, is suing Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser for using taxpayer money to paint a street mural to Black Lives Matter (BLM), a group that WFC calls a “Secular Humanist… cult.”
On June 5, four days after President Donald Trump threatened military force against BLM protestors, Bowser had 16th street, the street that leads directly to the White House, painted with the “Black Lives Matter” in large yellow letters. She also renamed that part of the street “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”
In response, WFC members — self-proclaimed “street pastor” Rich Penkoski, “outspoken Electronic Dance artist” Chris Sevier and “former bull rider” Tex Christopher — filed a typo-ridden lawsuit (which you can read here) accusing Bowser of violating the First Amendment by trying to establish BLM’s cult-like “religion” of Secular Humanism.
While Secular Humanism is a worldview that basically encourages people to treat all people ethically outside of religious morality, it’s not really a church or a religion. Interestingly, anti-gay activists like WFC have long tried to claim that the LGBTQ movement is part of Secular Humanism so that they can argue that any recognition of queer civil rights is the same as the government trying to establish or favor a certain religion.
WFC says that of the BLM “cult”: “(a) Black lives do not matter to the Black Lives Matter cult unless a black person was killed by a white police officer in the line of duty; (b) Black lives would be safer if Article II was sponteneously [sic] gutted from the Constitution and the government lost its policing powers…”
While all three WFC members have their own anti-gay cred, Friendly Atheist explains a little more about Sevier’s anti-gay schtick:
In 2013, he sued Apple for making computers that let him access pornography. In 2016, he filed several lawsuits because he wanted to marry his computer — because if two gay men can get married, why not a man and a machine? (CHECKMATE, ATHEISTS!) And in 2017, he sued four Democratic members of Congress for having a rainbow flag outside their offices because they apparently established the religion of homosexuality.
WFC wants Bowser to paint street-sized murals that declare “Blue Lives Matter” (for police), “Green Lives Matter” (for the National Guard), and “All Lives Matter” (to promote “a secular self-evident all-inclusive truth claim”). The group also wants Bowser to rename Black Lives Matter Plaza as “Jesus is the answer Plaza” — because that would solve the First Amendment issue forbidding the government from favoring one religion over another?
At least one judge has laughed off a past lawsuit of Sevier’s as frivolous, so its doubtful WFC will actually win their case let alone get a court hearing,
Trump and the GOP Are About to Give a Rabidly Anti-LGBTQ Judge a Lifetime Appointment on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals
On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee conducted a hearing of Cory Wilson, an anti-LGBTQ Mississippi judge nominated by President Donald Trump to have a lifetime appointment on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Pink News points out that in 2012, Wilson strongly opposed same-sex marriage calling it “a pander to liberal interest groups and an attempt to cast Republicans as intolerant, uncaring and even bigoted.”
Keep in mind that the Republican Party has repeatedly pushed ballot measures, statewide bans and national laws to keep same-sex marriage illegal. In fact, the party’s 2016 national platform sought to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 decision legalizing same-sex
In 2016, Wilson also supported Mississippi House Bill 1523, a hideously anti-LGBTQ bill that would prevent lawsuits against anyone who discriminates on the basis of “sincerely held religious beliefs or moral convictions” opposing same-sex marriage, transgender identity or premarital sex. In short, the bill allows businesses and medical workers of all sorts to deny service to LGBTQ people.
The bill was signed into law by Governor Phil Bryant on July 27, 2016, and though U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves issued a preliminary injunction blocking the law in 2017, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Reeves decision — the exact same court Wilson now wants to sit on.
Wilson also wants to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion access, and the Affordable Care Act (aka. Obamacare). Wilson dodged questions about his desire to turn over the ACA during his senate questioning.
And if that wasn’t bad enough, Slate has a rundown of Wilson’s very vocal disdain for Obama, Hillary Clinton and the ACA:
Wilson called Barack Obama “King Barack,” “petty and small,” “a fit-throwing teenager,” the “Anointed One,” a “radical leftist,” and “shrill, dishonest, and intellectually bankrupt.” He charged Obama with running the “most paranoid and politicized White House since Nixon.” He has also called Hillary Clinton “Crooked Hillary,” “criminal and clueless,” and either “felony dumb or willfully ignorant.” And he falsely accused her of destroying documents under subpoena.
Then there’s Wilson’s loathing for the ACA. He has called the law “illegitimate,” “perverse,” “big intrusive government” that “is less about healthcare than it is about redistribution of wealth and power.”
He has also stood up for his state’s voter ID laws and mass purges of voter rolls, repeatedly (and falsely) claiming that voter fraud is a serious problem in Mississippi, Slate writes. In short, he’s just the sort of ideologue that Trump would love to install in the increasingly right-wing 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Thanks to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wilson is likely to get confirmation.
Trump cheers on anti-lockdown protestors for attacking a journalist covering their event
This morning President Donald Trump issued two tweets in support of anti-lockdown protestors in Commack, Long Island, New York who lashed out at News 12 Long Island reporter Kevin Vesey as he covered their event.
While the majority of white Trump-supporting demonstrators peacefully picketed the roadside, four minutes into covering the event, several protestors started yelling at Vesey through bullhorns, giving the reporter the middle finger, telling him “Go home, you’re fake news” and “Fake news is not essential,” and trying to invade his personal space without masks, risking the possibility of attempting to infect him with COVID-19.
In response to videos of the protestors attacking Vesey, Trump tweeted, “People can’t get enough of this. Great people!” and “FAKE NEWS IS NOT ESSENTIAL!” Numerous times in the past, Trump has referred to the media as the “enemy of the people.”
Here is video of Vesey’s report:
This was my story that aired on TV today — a recap of yesterday's events, and what's happened since. pic.twitter.com/cfGrBYiLGJ
— Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 15, 2020
The protest was organized by a Facebook group called the Setauket Patriots who later issued a public apology to Vesey via Facebook, stating:
“The Setauket Patriots group, would like to apologize on how you were treated… The few who decided to Harass you and try to prevent you from doing your job are not members or affiliated with the Setauket patriots group in any way, shape or form…. As with all mass rally events, you will always get a few idiots to disrupt an otherwise peaceful, pleasant demonstration and they should have been removed by Police.”
On April 29, President Donald Trump cheered on armed anti-lockdown protestors in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia — three states run by Democratic governors — by telling them to “liberate” their states. Trump later defended the tweets, saying that some state’s social distancing policies are “too tough.” Meanwhile, anti-lockdown protestors in Michigan have openly discussed assassinating its female Governor Gretchen Whitmer, causing the state legislature to shut down this week.
New York remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. As of May 16, the state has had 346,000 confirmed cases and 22,304 deaths.
